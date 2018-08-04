Adam Peaty out to make history at European Championships

Adam Peaty sets seventh-fastest time in history in men’s 100m breaststroke at European Championships

Adam Peaty believes he can make history tonight and become the first man to go under 57 seconds in the men’s 100m breaststroke.

The Uttoxeter swimmer is defending his European Swimming Championships gold in Glasgow and qualified fastest for the final in an event he is unbeaten at for four years.

However, he admits talk of going sub-57s became a distraction and a shock loss in the 50m breaststroke at the Commonwealth Games was needed to refocus his mind.

He still came away with silver but, such is his dominance over the last four years, it felt like failure.

But he looks back to his best here, with a new championship record set in his heat on Friday morning and he now believes he is swimming well enough to go even faster – and break his own 57.13s world record.

“It is possible, I don’t know if is tomorrow but it is always possible. I am not concentrating on it though, I just want to go out and put on a show and we’ll see,” the 23-year-old said.

“That was a seven out of ten. In the final, hopefully we can get up there. It is all about executing the race I want to do. I will be on my full game.”

Elsewhere, Derby’s Charlie Tanfield bounced back from earlier disappointment to take his place on the track cycling podium in Glasgow.

Tanfield had earlier joined forces with Ethan Hayter, Steven Burke and Kian Emadi for the first round of the team pursuit, failing to reach the gold medal race after defeat to Italy.

But the same quartet bounced back in style against Germany, comfortably securing bronze in the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, Britain’s second medal of the day on the track.

