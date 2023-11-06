Adam Long hits 56-of-56 fairways at PGA Tour’s World Wide Technology Championship

Wide fairways were a talking point all week as the PGA Tour hosted its first event at a Tiger Woods-designed golf course.

But just how wide are the fairways at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico? Adam Long hit 56-of-56 fairways over the four rounds of the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship to become the first player with 100 percent driving accuracy in a Tour event since Brian Claar at the 1992 Memorial Tournament. Long finished T-23 at 17 under, 10 shots behind the winner Erik van Rooyen.

The performance was impressive, but shouldn’t come as a surprise seeing as Long is 17th in driving accuracy on Tour at 65.48 percent. According to Data Golf, 18 players hit every fairway during Thursday’s morning wave. The field hit nearly 90 percent of fairways after the first round. The Tour average on the season? 58.07 percent.

18 players hit every fairway in the morning wave at El Cardonal. Previous highest mark (since 2015 on PGA Tour) was 13 at Trinity Forest in 2019. Preston Summerhays hit every fairway, missed 1 green, and beat 6 players in his wave. — data golf (@DataGolf) November 2, 2023

Long has made 36 starts this season and has missed the cut in half of his appearances. He’s earned just three top-25 finishes, with the last coming in July at the Barbasol Championship (T-16).

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek