Adam Jones bought Cal Ripken Jr.'s amazing mansion, per report

Cal Ripken Jr.’s Reisterstown, Maryland mansion finally has a new owner. And according to Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic, the new owner is from the same baseball family as Ripken. Rosenthal says that Adam Jones, centerfielder for the Baltimore Orioles, bought the mansion just last weekend.

The mansion is incredible

The word “mansion” is thrown around a lot, but this house truly deserves to be called one. Sitting on a 25-acre estate, the 26,000-foot home has six bedrooms, 15 bathrooms, a gorgeous gourmet kitchen and that’s just the beginning. There’s a screening room with its own box office. An enormous pool decorated with statues of kids playing baseball. A basketball court and a professional fitness center. And even more baseball touches: a baseball-style clubhouse with wooden lockers, a training room, a batting cage and a baseball diamond outside. It’s a baseball-lover’s dream house.

Jones bought the mansion at auction

The auction took place at the estate itself on Saturday, and Rosenthal reported that Jones was one of eight bidders. Ripken originally listed the estate for $12.5 million in 2016. In 2017, the price was dropped to $9.75 million. The final sale price, which is a “fraction” of the original listing price, has yet to be made public, but we know the general ballpark price.

Daniel DeCaro of DeCaro Auctions told mansionglobal.com that the house was “the highest selling home in Baltimore County this year.” The website, using data from Redfin, reported that the most expensive house sale of 2018 previously was a mansion in Glyndon, Maryland, that sold in March for $2.825 million.

Adam Jones is reportedly the new owner of Cal Ripken Jr.’s Maryland mansion. (Getty Images)

It has nothing to do with his future with the Orioles

Jones, like a number of MLB players, invests in real estate. According to Rosenthal, that’s why he bought the mansion — not because he has any firm plans to stay in Baltimore long term. Jones is in the final year of a six-year, $85.5 million contract with the Orioles, and will be a free agent after the 2018 season. Living in Cal Ripken Jr.’s mansion while playing for the Orioles is, obviously, the most Orioles thing anyone could do, it doesn’t seem like this purchase has anything to do with Jones’ future baseball plans.

Story Continues

– – – – – –

Liz Roscher is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email her at lizroscher@yahoo.com or follow her on Twitter! Follow @lizroscher

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Star recruit may not be welcome in NBA or NCAA

• Shaq’s ridiculous mansion on the market for $28M

• Reuben Foster’s ex-girlfriend says she made up allegations

• Former UEFA president: 1998 World Cup draw was fixed

