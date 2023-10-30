Adam Johnson's fiancee pays heartbreaking tribute after ice hockey player's death

Adam Johnson (right) and fiancee Ryan Wolfe got engaged this summer

The fiancee of an ice hockey player killed after his throat was slashed by an opponent’s stray boot blade has paid tribute to her “sweet angel”.

Ryan Wolfe, who is said to have run onto the ice and prayed next to Adam Johnson as he received emergency medical treatment, says she will miss him “forever”

The Nottingham Panthers player had been struck in a “freak” clash with Sheffield Steelers’ Matt Petgrave, who had since been sent a barrage of hateful messages online.

Police launched an immediate investigation into the horrific death, which left hundreds of spectators in tears at the Utilita Arena. On Sunday, as it was confirmed the 29-year-old had died, Johnson’s mother Kari announced on Facebook that she had lost “half of my heart”.

Wolfe, who is in her early 20s and became engaged to Johnson over the summer, has now added on Instagram: “My sweet, sweet angel. I’ll miss you forever and love you always.”

Adam Johnson died after his throat was slit by an opponent's boot blade - Getty Images/Jeanine Leech

In a freak accident watched by a packed British arena, Johnson had been hit in the neck by Petgrave’s raised left leg after the opponent appeared to lose his footing by tripping in a prior collision.

As shocked spectators looked on, team-mates formed a ring around Johnson on the ice before protective screens were raised as the match was abandoned in the 35th minute.

His club added in a statement it was “truly devastated”, describing Johnson’s death as a “freak accident”. The crowd of 8,000 were asked to leave the stadium after play was abandoned on Saturday night. Fans, who had seen the incident described as “one in a million”, told how Petgrave was “absolutely distraught”.

The Nottingham Panthers are truly devastated to announce that Adam Johnson has tragically passed away following a freak accident at the game in Sheffield last night.

The following day team-mates and supporters laid flowers at a makeshift shrine for the Panthers’ forward at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham. A sea of tributes, including flowers, heartfelt messages, a shirt and cup with the player’s number 47, were left by heartbroken supporters from both teams.

Assistant coach Kevin Moore told the crowd they were “really grateful for all the love and support” shown, adding: “As time goes on we are going to heal, we are going to do that together.” Panthers’ fan Hazel Woods, 46, who had witnessed the tragedy, and came with her husband Mark to pay respects, said: “What happened was horrible and I can’t get the image out of my head. It is like a bad dream I can’t wake up from.” “Suddenly during the match the blade stuck the player’s throat and there was blood everywhere,” she said.

“He tried to get to the side of the arena but came crashing down...It was a freak accident, totally tragic, and no one was to blame.”

Lit candles among the flowers and messages left in tribute to Nottingham Panthers' ice hockey player Adam Johnson - PA/Jacob King

Fellow Nottingham supporter Tina Taylor said the accident had been a “one in a million chance occurrence”. She told how Petgrave had been “receiving vile messages online” from heartless trolls.” She said: “He was absolutely distraught by the death of an opponent but it was a tragic accident and he was not to blame. The awful trolling must stop.”

Emergency services were called out to the scene at 8.20pm on Saturday.

“Our officers remain at the scene carrying out inquiries today and our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident remain ongoing,” South Yorkshire Police said.

David Simms, the match announcer, said it had been “a horrible night at the arena, tragic”. “Our thoughts go to Adam’s family, friends and team-mates,” he added in a post on social media. “Nothing can prepare you for something like this. To Steelers fans, we will do everything we can to ensure Matt Petgrave and the team are looked after in the best possible way.”

Johnson previously played in North America’s National Hockey League (NHL), playing 13 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins. He made the move

to the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) for the 2020-21 season before spells with the Ontario Reign and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in the American Hockey League.

