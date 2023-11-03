Adam Johnson: Elite Ice Hockey League will not make neck guards mandatory

Tributes have been paid following the death of Nottingham Panthers forward Adam Johnson

England's top ice hockey division will not make neck guards mandatory following the death of Nottingham Panthers player Adam Johnson, but "strongly encourages" their use.

Johnson died after he was cut in the neck by a skate blade during a game against Sheffield Steelers on Saturday.

Governing body the English Ice Hockey Association (EIHA) previously said neck guards will be mandatory from 2024 onwards, but that decision will not impact the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL), which is not under its control.

"Player safety and welfare is our top priority," an EIHL spokesperson said.

"We work with players, officials, clubs, and the relevant authorities to review research and advice to understand how we continually enhance the safety of our sport."

An inquest into Johnson's death opened on Friday, the 29-year-old having sustained the injury from a skate worn by Sheffield player Matt Petgrave.

The Nottingham Panthers have described the player's death as a "freak accident", while South Yorkshire Police said the investigation "is likely to take some time".

In the UK, players are allowed to play without neck guards once they turn 18.

The EIHL said it was "devastated by the loss of Adam's life".

A spokesperson said: "All clubs continue to follow the existing guidance from the International Ice Hockey Federation, that the use of a BNQ or other ISO Standard neck laceration protector is recommended.

"The Elite Ice Hockey League strongly encourages players and officials to wear one and clubs and the league will continue to support players and officials to do so."

The EIHA said neck guards are not immediately mandatory because of "anticipated supply issues" but will become so for all on-ice activities in the competitions it oversees on 1 January.

In North America, the National Hockey League (NHL) and the union representing its players have been in contact regarding further safety measures.

"Whether it's something that's mandated directly or on a phased-in basis, that's something we'll discuss with the players' association," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said.

Scottish Ice Hockey and Ice Hockey UK - which runs the Great Britain national team - already make neck guards mandatory.

EIHL fixtures have been postponed but all teams apart from Nottingham Panthers and Sheffield Steelers will resume matches at the weekend.

Fans have been invited to pay tribute to Johnson at the Motorpoint Arena on Saturday, when a two-minute silence will be held.

Nottingham have also created a memorial jersey to honour Johnson, who wore the number 47 shirt.