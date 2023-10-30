Adam Johnson: Cardiff Devils fixtures postponed after Nottingham Panthers forward's death

A video tribute to Adam Johnson was shown before the NHL Heritage Classic game between the Calgary Flames and the Edmonton Oilers in Alberta on Sunday

Cardiff Devils' home game against Dundee Stars on Wednesday has been postponed after the death of Nottingham Panthers forward Adam Johnson.

Devils' fixture against the Panthers in Nottingham on Saturday, 4 November has also been called off.

Devils will instead host Manchester Storm on that day (19:00 GMT).

All Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) games on Tuesday and Wednesday have been postponed following the death of 29-year-old Johnson.

The former Pittsburgh Penguins player died after suffering a serious cut to his neck from a skate during last Saturday's Challenge Cup match between the Panthers and the Sheffield Steelers.

"Everyone connected with the Elite Ice Hockey League is still coming to terms with the events of Saturday night, and the terrible news that was published on Sunday morning," the EIHL said in a statement.

The EIHL said coaches of eight of the league's 10 teams had consulted players about what to do following Johnson's passing.

It was decided they should return to action next weekend with tributes to Johnson at all games, but the Panthers and Steelers will not play.