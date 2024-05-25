Adam Idah’s 90th-minute goal wins Scottish Cup final for Celtic against Rangers

Idah's late goal stunned Rangers fans inside Hampden Park - PA/Jane Barlow

Adam Idah’s dramatic last-minute strike earned Celtic a 1-0 win over Rangers in the 150th Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park.

Gers striker Cyriel Dessers missed a couple of chances in a goalless first half before replacement Abdallah Sima had the ball in the net in the 59th minute, only for referee Nick Walsh to rule it out for a foul on Hoops keeper Joe Hart.

The Light Blues, energised by pacey substitutes, looked the more likely to get the breakthrough but when Ibrox keeper Jack Butland spilled a long-distance drive, substitute Idah, on loan from Norwich, swooped to knock in the winner.

Celtic won their third successive Premiership title last week with the help of 10 points from 12 against their city rivals and while this was the first time Rangers had been the better side over 90 minutes, the Parkhead outfit still found a way to win and increase Brendan Rodgers’ remarkable record against Rangers - just one defeat in 18 Old Firm games in his two spells as Celtic boss, leaving Philippe Clement to ponder on how he changes things next season.

Celtic 1 Rangers 0: As it happened

05:50 PM BST

Brendan Rogers alongside Celtic captain Callum McGregor - Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

05:48 PM BST

Brendan Rogers on BBC Scotland

Obviously for the spectators it was very tense. It’s a game you don’t need to be perfect, you just need to win and we did that by the end. We found an energy and a will and desire to keep pushing. Thankfully, we got a winner.

I said to the players, when you’re preparing for a final it’s not about what you done the week before it’s about the other 51 weeks. All the players, their mentality and professionalism has been unbelievable.

It’s been a fantastic season, to win a double. The problem is that when you win trophies, it becomes an expectation.

That’s not a problem. You can’t take away what the Scottish Cup means for this club and our supporters.

Rangers came in with a big motivation. We knew there would be challenges in the game. It’s all about the defining moments and we were able to get the winning goal because of that.

05:40 PM BST

Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley speaking to BBC Sportsound

It’s amazing to be a part of this club. The fans make this club so special. They carried us through this game.

We know how to win, we have been here before. At this club, you just don’t stop fighting. It’s in this club’s DNA.

Every season has its up and downs. Today, we showed our character.

05:35 PM BST

The numbers

That is Celtic’s 42nd Scottish Cup win in their 60th final. They have now triumphed in six of the last eight season, securing their second title of the season.

This reflects their dominance over Scottish football in recent decades having won 12 of the last 13 Scottish Premierships and 18 since the turn of the century.

05:29 PM BST

Former Celtic forward Shaun Maloney on BBC Scotland

I think Celtic will get stronger. Winning the league, the revenue that will bring in terms of the Champions League. They have to get stronger and I have no doubt they will.

The number of trophies, it’s incredible what the players are doing. For Brendan Rodgers, what a moment. It’s was hard enough for him to come back. He must be absolutely delighted.

05:28 PM BST

Celtic celebrations

The Celtic players stand arm in arm as the Celtic fans deliver an incredible rendition of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’.

05:27 PM BST

James McFadden on BBC Scotland

Joe Hart has been a tremendous servant for Celtic. He probably surprised a lot of people, himself included, at how well the move has gone for him.

I still think he has a lot to offer. He could play on, but if you go out - go out on a high.

Joe Hart played his final game for Celtic - Reuters /Jason Cairnduff

05:19 PM BST

Celtic lift the trophy

After Rangers collect their runners-up medals Celtic make their way up the famous Hampden Park stairs and Callum McGregor lifts his sixth Scottish Cup alongside the departing Joe Hart.

McGregor and Hart lift the Scottish Cup - Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

05:14 PM BST

Former Rangers midfielder Steven Davis on BBC Scotland

The game was on a knife-edge, it’s the little details.

Unfortunately for Jack Butland, it goes against him in that moment.

I thought Rangers were the better side in that second half but they couldn’t trouble Joe Hart.

Jack Butland's error proved pivotal - Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

05:12 PM BST

Match-winner Adam Idah on BBC Scotland

I said I’d come here to try and score as many goals as I could, I didn’t think I’d score a goal like this in front of all these fans. It’s an amazing feeling.

It’s hard to put into words. Anyone here can see what it means to the fans, to the players. I’ve always supported Celtic, it’s amazing.

Football is tricky. I love it here, I’ve said it previously, it’s a great club but I’m still contracted to Norwich. I’ll go back in the summer and who knows?

05:08 PM BST

Former Scotland international James McFadden on BBC Scotland

It’s all about winning the cup. That’s all that matters.

It won’t go down as a classic but Celtic have got the job done.

Brendan Rodgers has done the double - superb for him.

05:02 PM BST

Full time: CELTIC ARE SCOTTISH CUP CHAMPIONS

The referee blows the full-time whistle and Celtic are Scottish Cup Champions for a 42nd time. In what wasn’t a vintage performance from Brendan Rogers’ men, they left it until the 90th minute to find the winner and claim their sixth title in eight years.

It’s heartbreak for Rangers and Jack Butland after such a commendable performance but they couldn’t turn their pressure into a goal and were eventually made to pay by Idah.

Celtic's matchwinner Adam Idah - REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

05:01 PM BST

90+10 min: Celtic 1 Rangers 0

O’Riley does superbly to win the free-kick from Lundstram. We are now in added time of added time as Celtic look long and win a throw in high up the pitch.

05:00 PM BST

90+8 min: Celtic 1 Rangers 0

There is a delay here as there is a VAR check is being carried out for a possible red card for Diomande for kicking out at Maeda after the Celtic man’s previous yellow-card challenge. After a lengthy look, the decision is no red.

Hart then claims a long ball over the top - he will be relieved in his final game that he is edging towards the winning line after it looked like his error gave Rangers the lead.

04:56 PM BST

90+4 min: Celtic 1 Rangers 0

Celtic look to keep the ball in the corner and Maeda does excellently to win a corner. That goal came against the run of play for Celtic with Rangers looking the more likely but Rogers’ side have shown once again their ability to find a way.

Maeda then picks up a yellow card as he looks to stifle a Rangers counter-attack.

04:53 PM BST

GOAL! Idah breaks the deadlock for Celtic

They have done it! Bernardo drives at the Rangers defenders who are backing off and backing off inviting him to take the effort on from outside the box. It’s straight at Butland but he spills it to Idah who tucks home the rebound. A really poor moment in the 90th minute for Butland who has had a great season for Rangers.

There will be eight minutes of added time here.

04:50 PM BST

89 min: Celtic 0 Rangers 0

Rangers find themselves in a three-on-three as Raskin slips in Sima but he fluffs his lines with his right-footed effort and the ball bobbles into the arms of Hart. Rangers look the more likely to break the deadlock.

Wright looks to beat Johnston on the outside but the left-back tackles and somehow wins the goal-kick. O’Riley, who has been quiet, picks it up but the attack comes to nothing. Johnston once again defends well to stop the counter.

04:48 PM BST

86 min: Celtic 0 Rangers 0

Rangers have Celtic pinned back as Yilmaz’s driven cross is met by the head of Sima at the back post but Hart is not troubled and claims it easily. Johnston brings the ball away and is brought down by Yilmaz who earns himself a booking and eases the pressure on Celtic. That is the ninth booking of the game.

Will there be a moment of quality to win the game in the closing stages?

04:44 PM BST

83 min: Celtic 0 Rangers 0

Another change for the league champions as Reo Hatate is withdrawn and Paulo Bernardo takes his place. Raskin intercepts well high up the pitch and makes his way to the byline before playing a sublime ball across the six-yard box. No Rangers defender can get their foot on it but Carter-Vickers keeps his composure to superbly steer the ball away for a corner.

A change for Rangers now as Sterling looks top be struggling with a knock and he is eventually withdrawn for 21-year-old Ross McCausland. The corner is then taken and cleared behind for yet another Rangers set-piece. Hart eventually punches clear from a third corner in succession.

04:40 PM BST

78 min: Celtic 0 Rangers 0

Double substitution for Rangers. Cantwell is withdrawn for Scott Wright and as Cantwell makes his way off he picks up a yellow card after another altercation with Taylor. Fabio Silva also makes way for Rabbi Matondo. The two substitutes combine well down Rangers’ left but the move breaks down and ends in a goal-kick for Celtic.

Sterling is slipped in down Rangers’ right and as he looks to unleash his effort Taylor does well to block and the ball spins behind for a corner that looks to worry Hart again but makes it’s way over all the players and for a goal-kick.

04:35 PM BST

74 min: Celtic 0 Rangers 0

Substitution for Celtic. Following his yellow card, Forrest makes way for Nicolas Kuhn.

After a frantic 10 minutes the game then falls into a lull as Celtic take control of possession in their own half. Kuhn is involved early down the right as Celtic look to work the ball into the Rangers box.

Greg Taylor is then booked as he brings down Cantwell and gives him a shove on the ground, unhappy with the ease at which the Rangers man went down.

04:31 PM BST

70 min: Rangers 0 Celtic 0

Yellow card for Forrest. The Celtic man takes a poor first touch and goes flying into a challenge in frustration perhaps. Sterling then wins a corner for Rangers that this time is flicked away by Celtic.

04:28 PM BST

63 min: Celtic 0 Rangers 0

Yellow cards for Sterling and Idah. Sterling is booked for a strong but fair looking challenge on Taylor. The Celtic substitute is also given a yellow for his reaction to the challenge. The resulting free-kick for Celtic comes to nothing. The game has suddenly burst into life at Hampden Park!

04:24 PM BST

62 min: Celtic 0 Rangers 0

Substitution for Celtic. Brendan Rogers has seen enough after that close shave and he brings on Adam Idah for Kyogo.

04:22 PM BST

59 min: Celtic 0 Rangers 0

Goal disallowed for Rangers. Tavernier delivers another in-swinging corner on top of Joe Hart who flaps at the corner but fails to clear. The ball drops to the back post to Sima who bundles the ball over the line.

Hang on! A push on Hart is being looked at by the Video Assistant Referee and the goal is ruled out. After an on-field check, Nick Walsh rules the goal out for a push in the back by Raskin. Let-off for Celtic.

04:20 PM BST

57 min: Celtic 0 Rangers 0

Cantwell stretches his legs and drives the ball towards the Celtic box, Carter-Vickers gets a foot in and the ball deflects behind for a corner. There were appeals from Sima for a foul off the ball as he made a run for Cantwell but nothing given.

04:19 PM BST

57 min: Celtic 0 Rangers 0

Yellow card for Sima.

Cantwell brings down McGregor and gives away a free-kick to his dismay. A nice battle is brewing between these two in midfield.

Sima then receives a needless booking as after pushing Johnston after a challenge and appearing to kick out slightly before the pair square up. Not the impact Clement would have wanted from his half time substitute.

Yilmaz winds a long-range effort up but it dribbles through to Hart. As Celtic attack, Forrest finds himself in a dangerous position in the Rangers box but his effort is blocked.

04:14 PM BST

53 min: Celtic 0 Rangers 0

Sterling is too quick for Taylor who brings the winger down as he plays the ball round the corner but Celtic quickly retain possession. Silva looks to break through the Celtic defence but Scales covers well with a sliding tackle.

Rogers’ side then give away a cheap throw-in in their own half. The cagey nature of the first half has continued into the second. Diomande’s ball over the top is far too straight and runs through to Hart.

04:11 PM BST

49 min: Celtic 0 Rangers 0

It is unclear whether that change for Rangers was forced through injury or tactical from Clements but Sima’s pace should pose a threat to Celtic’s defence.

After a short delay as the referee waits for smoke to clear, Celtic then take control of possession and win a foul as Diomande fouls Hatate.

04:08 PM BST

Second half kicks off

There is a substitution for Rangers as Abdallah Sima comes on for Cyriel Dessers.

Rangers then get us underway for the second period kicking from right to left.

04:03 PM BST

Will we see changes?

Will Rogers be frustrated by a tricky first-half and look to his bench or will he have faith that his side can break this Rangers side down who have conceded just once in their Scottish Cup campaign? We will find out shortly.

Celtic won’t panic after winning three of their four fixtures against Clement’s side this season and drawing the other but they will be looking to get O’Riley more involved whose 34 goal involvements have been instrumental to their success this campaign.

03:51 PM BST

Half-time

The referee concludes a cagey first-half that finishes goalless. You would argue Rangers would be the happier going into the dressing room with neither side creating a great deal or testing either goalkeeper.

Celtic’s best attacks were down their left through Maeda who has the beating of Tavernier while Rangers found their joy through Cantwell finding space and looking for Dessers.

There has been a shortage of quality in the final third for both teams but the contest is poised nicely poised for the second period.

Cantwell has been a bright spark in the first half for Rangers - REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

03:49 PM BST

45+1 min: Celtic 0 Rangers 0

Two minutes of added time.

Penalty shout for Rangers! Scales looks to push Sterling in the back as he enters the box but he gets away with it. Diomande then gives a foul away sparking an angry reaction from Rangers boss Clement, probably more in response to the shove on Sterling.

Silva does excellently to win a corner after a hopeful Cantwell ball over the top looked to be running out for a goal-kick. Tavernier swings the corner right onto Joe Hart who tips it over for another. He executes a similar delivery but Hart punches clear this time.

03:45 PM BST

42 min: Celtic 0 Rangers 0

Yellow card for McGregor.

O’Riley is starting to get on the ball more for Rogers’ side as the ball is worked across to the left. Taylor’s lofted ball into the box is cleared but Celtic retain possession as they look to finish the first half strongly. The ball eventually runs through to Butland.

The first yellow card of the game is then given to McGregor for bringing down Cantwell who got on the wrong side of him and looked to be bearing down on the Celtic box.

03:41 PM BST

39 min: Celtic 0 Rangers 0

There is a break in play as Cantwell is fouled by Hatate after some excellent footwork and appears to be in some discomfort. He remains on the ground and it looks as if he may have strained his groin as his foot got caught in the turf. After some treatment it looks as if he will be able to continue.

03:37 PM BST

35 min: Celtic 0 Rangers 0

The game drops into a lull as both teams enjoy spells of comfortable possession before Maeda once again causes Tavernier problems but he is crowded out as Rangers get number around him. Celtic are definitely looking to target this area of the pitch.

Celtic are finding themselves in promising positions but are failing to string some passes of real quality together in the final third. The same could be said for their opponents as another attack breaks down.

03:34 PM BST

31 min: Celtic 0 Rangers 0

The crowd sparks into life as an old-fashioned midfield battle between Sterling and McGregor results in a Rangers free kick. A clumsy challenge from Dessers on Hatate then gives Celtic the free-kick.

Johnston then bundles his way into the Rangers area and his effort is deflected towards the near post but Butland can react and tip it behind for a corner which comes to nothing.

03:30 PM BST

27 min: Celtic 0 Rangers 0

Celtic then look to slow the game down and enjoy a spell of possession. Tavernier is beaten once again by Maeda and as a ball is delivered towards Kyogo there are huge appeals for a penalty as the ball looks to strike the arm of Davies. The referee waves these shouts away. Rangers are fortunate from the subsequent corner for the ball to fall in the arms of Butland after it dropped for Kyogo.

A big chance for Rangers down the other end! Cantwell drives a low ball into Dessers who takes a touch and his time for a shot but Carter-Vickers blocks excellently. Arguably the best chance of the game. The striker has an acrobatic effort from the following corner but it doesn’t threaten Hart.

03:25 PM BST

23 min: Celtic 0 Rangers 0

Good chance for Celtic! Taylor’s ball across is nodded back into the box by O’Riley but Hatate’s effort that looked goal-bound was blocked by Balogun’s head.

Moments later, Cantwell delivers a dangerous ball towards Dessers as Carter-Vickers slips but the defender does remarkably well to head clear from the floor. Another cross is then claimed by Hart who starts an attack that results in Forrest being brought down.

03:21 PM BST

19 min: Celtic 0 Rangers 0

Cantwell plays in Dessers on the right of the box but his effort is skewed back across the area. The ball drops back to the former Norwich man Cantwell who balloons his cross over for a goal-kick. Not the highest-quality end product from Rangers there.

Silva’s quick feet see him find some space in the box and he manages to produce a strike on goal but it is comfortable for Hart. A promising couple of minutes from Clement’s side applying pressure on Celtic’s back-line.

03:18 PM BST

16 min: Celtic 0 Rangers 0

Maeda looks to break clear down Celtic’s left once again but Balogun has a good starting position and covers his right-back well. Tavernier plays Sterling into the channel but Cantwell’s subsequent touch is heavy and runs through to Hart.

Scales goes on a marauding run forward and wins a throw-in high up the pitch. Johnston then sells a defender and plays in O’Riley who picks the ball up in the box but he is tackled before he can pull the trigger.

03:15 PM BST

13 min: Celtic 0 Rangers 0

Maeda is already looking dangerous for Celtic in these early stages having had the beating of Tavernier on two occasions. Celtic may look to utilise this matchup more as the game goes on.

Scales gives away a cheap for corner for Rangers which Hart punches clear confidently. As Celtic break, O’Riley looks to slip a ball in behind but well overhits it and it’s behind for a goal-kick.

03:11 PM BST

9 min: Celtic 0 Rangers 0

Tavernier does better this time against Maeda as he shepherds the ball out for a goal kick. The skipper then finds Cantwell in space on the edge of the box down the other end but his effort is blocked behind for a corner.

The corner from Diomande somehow runs all the way through the box after looking destined for the first man. Carter-Vickers plays a wonderful diagonal ball to Maeda who takes it beautifully on his chest before rolling a ball across for Kyogo who puts his effort just wide on the stretch.

03:07 PM BST

6 min: Celtic 0 Rangers 0

Rangers win the ball back in midfield and Diomande plays a hopeful ball over towards Dessers. The forward does well to win a throw in but it comes to nothing.

McGregor brings it clear and combines well with Forrest who looks to create space for an effort but his touch evades him as he enters the box.

03:05 PM BST

3 min: Celtic 0 Rangers 0

Scales looks long for Kyogo but it is easily cleared. Celtic start to establish some early dominance of possession and Johnston draws a foul from Silva.

Maeda then breaks past Tavernier down Celtic’s left but Balogun is able to cover for his captain.

03:03 PM BST

Kick-off

Nick Walsh blows his whistle and Celtic get us underway in the Scottish Cup final kicking from right to left.

02:59 PM BST

The teams make their way out

Celtic and Rangers are led out by their managers to an electric atmosphere at Hampden Park. We’re just moments away from kick-off.

Will we see a sixth Scottish Cup in eight years for Celtic or will Rangers cause an upset and claim their second silverware of the season?

02:50 PM BST

The two dangerman

James Tavernier and Matt O’Riley are remarkably both the top scorers and assist providers for their respective sides in the Scottish Premiership and in all competitions this season.

The Rangers captain has found the net 20 times and set up another 11 in all competitions while Celtic’s Danish star has 18 goals and 16 assists this campaign. The two sides will be look to these talismanic figures to deliver once again today.

Rangers captain James Tavernier - PA Wire/Jane Barlow

02:46 PM BST

Rangers boss Philippe Clement on BBC Scotland

These are the great moments. It’s an amazing occasion to have an Old Firm in a Cup final.

John [Lundstram] has played a lot of minutes this season, around 5000. That’s a lot of games, so we want more freshness. I expect an intense start and Nico Raskin has pushed hard in the last couple of weeks.

The last couple of months have been crazy [with injuries]. It’s not the preparation you want towards a cup final. It was a puzzle this week, too. Ridvan trained for the first time yesterday, but he’s starting. It’s not an excuse.

We’ve only trained with the starting XI once this week. The two teams know each other well so it’s always about tweaks. We won’t finish with this XI so we worked with all the squad.

02:44 PM BST

Brendan Rogers on BBC Scotland

It’s a wonderful occasion and one we are very excited about.

James Forrest will be excited, despite being a multiple-time winner. I didn’t need to change too much. The team has progressed throughout the season and we arrive here playing some fantastic football and fighting for each other. So, no need to change.

I think we’ve done well in these games but this is a different occasion. You still need to turn up and perform. These types of games always bring different challenges but, as I told the players, they are only hurdles. We need to get over them and impose our way of playing.

This is a club steeped in a great history of winning. But it’s also for this team to create its own history and keep winning.

02:43 PM BST

Former Celtic defender Charlie Mulgrew speaking to BBC One Scotland

James Forrest has been a massive player for the last few months for Celtic.

What impresses me most about James is his temperament. He works hard every day, does everything right and keeps himself quiet. He’s a manager’s dream.

When he gets a chance, he makes an impact. It’s a lesson for young players making their way in the game. Even at 32 years of age, it’s never plain sailing. There’s a lot of ups and downs, and that requires a lot of resilience.

He could have felt sorry for himself and huffed about, shouting in the press, but he didn’t.

02:38 PM BST

Those teams in full

Celtic: Hart, Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor, McGregor (c), O’Riley, Hatate, Forrest, Maeda, Kyogo.

Subs: Bain, Palma, Idah, Kuhn, Nawrocki, Tomoki, Bernardo, Ralston, Welsh.

Rangers: Butland, Tavernier (c), Balogun, Davies, Ridvan, Diomande, Raskin, Cantwell, Sterling, Silva, Dessers.

Subs: McCrorie, Lundstram, Jack, Matondo, Sima, Dowell, Wright, McCausland, McKinnon.

02:34 PM BST

Rogers makes four changes to the side that drew 3-3 with Hearts on the final day

02:31 PM BST

Two changes for Celtic from the semi-final lineup as Maeda and Kyogo come in

02:14 PM BST

Preview: Double chasers

Good afternoon and welcome to coverage of the Scottish Cup final as Celtic take on Rangers. In what is the first Old Firm Scottish Cup final since 2002, Brendan Rogers’ side are chasing the league and cup double having claimed their 12th Scottish Premiership title in 13 years, while Rangers are after their second trophy of the season after winning the League Cup back in December.

After a disappointing finish to the league campaign, Phillipe Clement’s side are stripped to their bare bones with Leon Balogun, John Souttar, Borna Barisic and Connor Goldson among seven players to miss Rangers’ final game of the league season. The same cannot be said for Rogers who has virtually a full-strength squad to pick from.

The two Glasgow sides have a prestigious history in the tournament with Rangers tasting glory on 34 occasions while Celtic have triumphed a record 41 times. In the 15 times they have met in the final, Celtic are currently edging the head to head having won eight of these showdowns. Rogers’ men are also the reigning champions with their opponents today winning the year before during the 2021-22 campaign.

Celtic are also on top when it comes to the head to head record this season having beaten Rangers in three of the four Old Firms to have taken place while the other ended in a draw. The Premiership champions come into this one in frightening form winning their last six league games but Rangers’ impressive record in the cup this year having scored ten goals and conceding just once will give them confidence.