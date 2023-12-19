Adam Henrique's 4th goal in 2 games lifts Ducks over Red Wings 4-3

DETROIT (AP) — Adam Henrique scored his fourth goal in two games and the Anaheim Ducks held off the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Monday night.

Henrique was coming off his first career hat trick Sunday against New Jersey.

Radko Gudas, Pavel Mintyukov and Troy Terry also scored for the Ducks, who have won two straight after a five-game losing streak. Lukas Dostal made 30 saves.

Alex DeBrincat surpassed 400 career points with two power-play goals in the third period for Detroit. Jeff Petry scored his first goal this season and Patrick Kane added two assists. The slumping Red Wings have lost six of seven.

PENGUINS 4, WILD 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby’s 18th goal of the season broke a third-period tie as Pittsburgh edged Minnesota.

The Penguins blew a three-goal lead but recovered to win for the third time in four games behind Crosby, who added an assist to move past Mark Recchi and into 13th place on the NHL’s all-time scoring list with 1,535 points.

Jake Guentzel, Evgeni Malkin and Reilly Smith also scored, Valtteri Puustinen and Marcus Pettersson each added two assists and Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 24 shots.

Ryan Hartman, Jake Middleton and Vinni Lettieri scored for the Wild, who scored three times in less than 10 minutes across the second and third periods to rally from a 3-0 deficit. Filip Gustavsson, given the nod over former Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, made 26 saves.

The Associated Press