Adam Henrique, Frank Vatrano score in Ducks' 6-4 win over Sharks

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Adam Henrique had a goal and two assists, Frank Vatrano scored his team-leading 27th goal and the Anaheim Ducks beat the San Jose Sharks 6-4 on Thursday night to snap a three-game skid.

Leo Carlsson, Brett Leason, Alex Killorn and Isac Lundestrom also scored for the Ducks, who have beaten the Sharks in three of four games this season.

With the game tied late in the second, the Ducks scored power-play goals 66 seconds apart.

Vatrano gave Anaheim the lead on a slap shot that went in off the skate of the Sharks’ Mario Ferraro after Kaapo Kahkonen made the save. Henrique then deflected in a shot from the point by Jackson LaCombe to give the Ducks a 5-3 lead heading into the third.

“Our power play came up and stepped up big and gave us the confidence, gave us back the momentum,” said defenseman Radko Gudas, who led all skaters with over 28 minutes in ice time. “I don’t think we let go until the very end.”

Anthony Duclair cut the lead to 5-4 with a 4-on-3 goal midway through the third, but the Sharks couldn’t find the equalizer. Lundestrom added an empty-net goal.

“We felt we were in control of the game for most of that second period,” Ducks coach Greg Cronin said. “And we got the two power-play goals and took a lot of stress off of us.”

Duclair scored twice for the Sharks, who also got goals from Mike Hoffman and William Ecklund.

San Jose had evened the score earlier in the second period on two power-play goals of their own by Hoffman and Ecklund after Killorn had given Anaheim a 3-1 lead.

The teams traded goals 20 seconds apart early in the first period. Duclair got the scoring started for the Sharks, but Carlsson tied it on the next shift.

“I liked our game," Sharks coach David Quinn said. "I just didn’t like the score.”

San Jose responded with a better effort after being blown out 7-2 by the Devils on Tuesday at home.

“We wanted to make sure we ended this homestand on a good note,” Duclair said. "Obviously, it didn’t go our way again, but I liked the way we competed and battled back and stayed in it right there until the end.”

The Ducks grabbed the lead heading into the second intermission on a short-handed goal, with Leason going coast-to-coast after Anaheim won the faceoff in the defensive zone.

Terry, tied for the team lead with 45 points, missed his second straight game with an upper-body injury. The Ducks also lost Cam Fowler, who leads their defense in points, after the veteran took a puck to the face in front of his own net just seconds into the game. Cronin said Fowler is considered day to day.

Trade rumors have been swirling around both franchises — two of the bottom three teams in the league — ahead of the March 8 trade deadline. During the game, Anaheim announced it dealt defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin to Toronto for a third-round pick. Lyubushkin, who was scratched ahead of Thursday’s game, had four assists in 55 games.

Cronin said the team will miss Lyubushkin, who was “like a big brother” to 20-year-old defenseman Pavel Mintyukov. Lyubushkin will be a valuable piece as the Leafs push for a playoff run, according to Cronin.

“He’s a great person, and I know the guys really have an affection for him,” Cronin said. “So it’s going be a hole in our locker room.”

Eric He, The Associated Press