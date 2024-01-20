Adam Harrison, Son of “Pawn Stars” Rick Harrison, Dead of Overdose at 39

"Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam. We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss," said the Harrison family

Rick Harrison/ Instagram Adam Harrison and Rick Harrison.

Adam Harrison, son of Pawn Stars creator and lead Rick Harrison, has died of an overdose. He was 39.

Harrison’s representative, Laura Herlovich, confirmed the cause of death and that he was discovered Friday with the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

TMZ first reported the news that the Harrison family learned of Adam’s death on Friday. The circumstances of Adam’s death are unknown, including when and where he overdosed. The Las Vegas Metro Police Department confirmed with TMZ that an investigation into his death has been opened.

"Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam. We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss," Herlovich shared with the Las Vegas Review-Journal on behalf of the Harrison family.

Clarke Tolton/ AE Network "Pawn Stars" Rick and Corey Harrison and Chumlee.

Adam was the second child of Rick Harrison and his ex-wife, Kim. He is the younger brother of Corey Harrison. Rick remarried his second wife, Tracy, and the couple welcomed one son, Jake.

Adam was not on the unscripted series — which stars Rick and Corey. Adam reportedly worked at Gold & Silver Pawn prior to the series' 2009 premiere. However, he has not recently worked at the pawn shop, reports TMZ.

Herlovich and the Las Vegas Metro Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for more information on Friday.

