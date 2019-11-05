Adam Hansen impresses on Ironman debut despite lack of running workouts

Lotto Soul's Adam Hansen at the 2019 Tour Down Under

While many of his fellow riders were enjoying the off season, Adam Hansen pinned a number on his back at the weekend to take part in the Florida Ironman, going close the breaking the nine hour barrier and qualifying for the Kona Ironman despite only doing 15 or so run sessions before the event.

The 38-year-old Australian completed the 2.4-mile, swim, 112-mile ride and then a 26.22-mile marathon in a time of 9:05: 54, giving him 38th place in a field of 2,283 and eighth in his Men 35-39 age category. He was fourth fastest in the bike section, covering 112 miles in 4:15: 23 but took his time during the transitions and admitted he suffered in the marathon, setting a time of 3:37:03.

"So that was a cool experience, something to do in the off-season," Hansen said in a social media video, with an expression of fatigue and satisfaction as he sat in a cold bath still wearing his cycling kit.

Hansen admitted that he had done just 15 running sessions since ending his road racing season with Lotto Soudal at Tour of Guangxi in China in mid-October.

"Just didn't have the time. You get out of life what you put in.... So I deserve this pain," he tweeted.

“My transitions between the different disciplines were super slow, but it was fun, a good experience. I'm impressed," he explained.

"If I did it again I would have to add some extra running training sessions, I really felt the run and the walk back to the hotel was the worst part…"

Hansen has become a vegan in recent years and is known for riding a long series of consecutive Grand Tours between 2011 and 2018. He is also an avid tech entrepreneur, makes his own lightweight cycling shoes and has helped develop the Leomo motion-sensor bike computer.

He will again be part of the Lotto Soudal team in 2020.

