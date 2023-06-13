Adam Hadwin gifted safety vest, hard hat for US Open after being tackled at Canadian Open

Canadian golfer Adam Hadwin is being welcomed to the U.S. Open with some extra safety precautions after he was tackled to the ground at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open on Sunday.

Hadwin received a hard hat and bright yellow security vest from the USGA, the governing body of the U.S. Open, upon his arrival to Los Angeles, just one day after he was leveled by a security guard who mistook him for a fan while celebrating fellow countryman Nick Taylor's 72-foot putt and Canadian Open win.

"Glad you are feeling better and made the trip. Your safety and security is our utmost priority. We are here to support you and your well-being," the USGA said in a note attached to the cheeky gift. Hadwin responded on Twitter: "Ready for a great week @usopengolf. Thanks to the @USGA for keeping me safe!"

Ready for a great week @usopengolf. Thanks to the @USGA for keeping me safe! pic.twitter.com/qbUbOkvWvK — adam hadwin (@ahadwingolf) June 12, 2023

The yellow vest could have came in handy Sunday. Hadwin ran on the green to celebrate with Taylor and shower him with champagne, along with several other Canadian Tour players, before he was tackled. Hadwin said the tackle didn't hurt as much as it should have because his adrenaline was pumping after Taylor's win.

Hadwin was a good sport about the viral encounter, even suggesting the photo of his demise should be featured "in the Louvre!" After getting a small taste of what football players experience, the golfer added he's in the correct sport.

"(Hadwin) did ask me what it feels like to get tackled for a living, well here ya go haha," tweeted Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen. Hadwin replied, "I think I’ll stick to golf!"

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Adam Hadwin gifted safety vest, hard hat after Canadian Open tackle