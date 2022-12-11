Adam Grossman Is The Co-Founder of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) And They Just Picked Up 1.2% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Co-Founder, Adam Grossman, recently bought US$86k worth of stock, for US$2.86 per share. However, it only increased their shares held by 1.2%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ADMA Biologics

In fact, the recent purchase by Adam Grossman was the biggest purchase of ADMA Biologics shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$3.55. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months ADMA Biologics insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does ADMA Biologics Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that ADMA Biologics insiders own 1.7% of the company, worth about US$13m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About ADMA Biologics Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest ADMA Biologics insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with ADMA Biologics and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

