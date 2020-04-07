Adam Glick and Jenna MacGillivray of ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ talk crew romance, skinny-dipping

Reality TV and international waters are a drama-filled match made in heaven, as Below Deck has proven. And now its latest spinoff, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, is doubling down on the luxury.

Back in the pre-social distancing days, Below Deck alum chef Adam Glick and new cast member and chief stewardess Jenna MacGillivray stopped by Reality Star Showdown to chat the ins and outs of dealing with rich charter guests via a little game called “Never Have I Ever.”

Things started with a bang when both admitted to having had a romance with a fellow crew member. “Tight quarters, you get bored, people are cute,” Jenna explained.

On a similar note, Adam also confessed to going “below deck” with a charter guest. Jenna said she hadn’t. However, Jenna did say she’s got drunk during her shift, saying, “I get pretty tipsy easily.”

And later, when asked if they’ve ever gone skinny-dipping with a charter guest, both admitted they had. Although Jenna made it clear it was more a group activity than a one-on-one thing, saying, “Multiple charter guests though.”

