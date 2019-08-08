Adam Gase sniffs smelling salts before first preseason game with Jets

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase is back at it with his shenanigans. (Photo by Joshua Sarner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)





Adam Gase, just like the rest of us, needs that pick-me-up to get him through his job.

In his case, it is sniffing smelling salts prior to coaching the New York Jets’ first preseason game against the New York Giants on Thursday.

Did Adam Gase just take smelling salts before a preseason game? pic.twitter.com/gVINzrkcjW — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) August 8, 2019

OK, so maybe Gase’s scenario is just a little different. But it certainly isn’t surprising.

The Jets’ new head man raised some eyebrows at his introductory press conference earlier this year, when he seemed a little ... off.

The Jets brainwashed Adam Gase. Only explanation for this twitch. pic.twitter.com/aP53o4w33j — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 14, 2019

Oh, and the game is being suspended because of severe weather. But regardless, Gase is wide awake by now.

Can't Adam Gase shoot his eye lasers and disintegrate the clouds? I don't understand. https://t.co/u6Ro3PULo8 — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) August 8, 2019

Let’s just say that if Gase manages to turn the Jets franchise around (Sam Darnold went 4-for-5 in an opening drive that resulted in a touchdown), nobody will mind his shenanigans.

And if the Jets end up being the Jets, at least their coach will be entertaining.

