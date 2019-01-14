Adam Gase is already a meme after just one press conference with Jets

Adam Gase was introduced as the Jets' new head coach during a press conference Monday, and all anyone could focus on were his roaming eyes.

you ok there adam gase pic.twitter.com/95UuPQGISp — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) January 14, 2019

All throughout the press conference, Gase's eyes were bulging or looking around. And it didn't take long for viewers to notice and to immediately start making jokes about it. After all, this is the New York media we're talking about, so there was more attention placed on this than usual.

After his official introduction, Gase appeared on "The Michael Kay Show" where he was asked about his eyes becoming a meme. Before the hosts could get to that they mentioned one thing struck out to them and Gase mentioned "the glare." So he was clearly aware of his strong stare.

But he's not quite aware of just how widespread it became on the internet.

“I don’t even know what that is," Gase said after being asked about becoming an internet meme. “I don’t have Twitter. I don’t have Instagram. I don’t look at the internet. I don’t really watch TV. I watch movies. That’s it. ... And I don't read the newspaper. The only time I get to know anything is when somebody tells me.”

Let's take a look at some of the best reactions from Twitter regarding Gase's eyes.

Adam Gase becomes a meme in 3, 2 ...

It took Adam Gase 0 minutes to become a New York sports meme. pic.twitter.com/6Or4qm38NF — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) January 14, 2019

How many cups of coffee is too much?

Adam Gase looks like he’s been drinking too much coffee. pic.twitter.com/Sebyx7V4Tc — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 14, 2019

mmmmm tacos pic.twitter.com/Zbvi3gFJ3M — m i t h (@ManInTheHoody) January 14, 2019

Someone make sure he's fine, please

Can someone check on Adam Gase I'm worried https://t.co/Npny88HQPl — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) January 14, 2019

Welcome to the Jets!

TWITTER: "Ha ha look at Adam Gase, looking bug-eyed and Nic Cage-level crazy during his introductory press conference, like he's already been driven mad by the job."



JETS FANS [chanting]: "One of us! One of us! One of us!" pic.twitter.com/9uuk0di2yw



— Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) January 14, 2019

Did Adam Gase star in Mr. Deeds?

this adam gase press conference is something else. pic.twitter.com/jPOMwtnS4G — josh houtz (@houtz) January 14, 2019

THE ALIENS ARE COMING

Adam Gase completely at ease as he’s introduced as the next Jets head coach.



He looks like he’s wondering which exit he’ll use when the alien invasion happens. pic.twitter.com/5STsfXE75s



— Damon Amendolara (@DAonCBS) January 14, 2019

Ba dum tss

Adam Gase has his eyes on the prize right now. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) January 14, 2019

Adam Gase or Nicolas Cage?

*twitter searches "Adam Gase Eyes"*



Ah, not just me. pic.twitter.com/v4oLV609bH



— Brendan Darr (@BrendanDarr) January 14, 2019

Adam Gase's eyes already have a Twitter account