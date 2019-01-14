Adam Gase is already a meme after just one press conference with Jets

Adam Gase was introduced as the Jets head coach on Monday and everyone just kept staring at his eyes.

Adam Gase was introduced as the Jets' new head coach during a press conference Monday, and all anyone could focus on were his roaming eyes.

All throughout the press conference, Gase's eyes were bulging or looking around. And it didn't take long for viewers to notice and to immediately start making jokes about it. After all, this is the New York media we're talking about, so there was more attention placed on this than usual.

After his official introduction, Gase appeared on "The Michael Kay Show" where he was asked about his eyes becoming a meme. Before the hosts could get to that they mentioned one thing struck out to them and Gase mentioned "the glare." So he was clearly aware of his strong stare.

But he's not quite aware of just how widespread it became on the internet.

“I don’t even know what that is," Gase said after being asked about becoming an internet meme. “I don’t have Twitter. I don’t have Instagram. I don’t look at the internet. I don’t really watch TV. I watch movies. That’s it. ... And I don't read the newspaper. The only time I get to know anything is when somebody tells me.”

Let's take a look at some of the best reactions from Twitter regarding Gase's eyes.

