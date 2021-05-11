  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Breaking down the closest Norris Trophy race in recent memory

Arun Srinivasan
·Writer
·9 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

This year's awards race presents a series of absolutes. Connor McDavid should be the unanimous choice for the Hart Trophy after breaking the 100-point barrier in just 53 games. Auston Matthews is well on his way to picking up the Rocket Richard Trophy without much competition. There have been several elite goaltending performances, but none better than Andrei Vasilevskiy, who should handily walk away with his second Vezina Trophy in three years.

The Norris Trophy race, however, ought to be the closest race of the 2020-21 awards cycle, and the closest race for the trophy itself in recent memory. In the absence of a clear-cut favorite, there are several strong candidates, reflective of the NHL's talent boom on the back end over the past few seasons. 

Here, we explain our rationale for who should emerge victorious in an absolutely loaded field. 

*All stats current as of May 11, all advanced stats from Natural Stat Trick, unless stated otherwise

Adam Fox has been a beast all season on the Rangers blue line. (Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images)
Adam Fox has been a beast all season on the Rangers blue line. (Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images)

Fantastic Mr. Fox

New York Rangers sophomore Adam Fox presents the best statistical case for this year's Norris, with his 47 points leading all defenders. He also ranks second in power-play points among defensemen and has recorded a very strong 54.2 expected goals-for percentage. Logging nearly 25 minutes per night, Fox has become the prototypical workhouse blueliner every team aspires to have and is the very definition of what you'd want from a power-play quarterback. 

Fox boasts outstanding vision at the point of attack, has an innate sense of when to join the rush and can go coast-to-coast without sacrificing much defensively. When it comes to improvisational ability at the blue line to generate more shooting space for New York's forwards, Fox is only matched by Samuel Girard this season. 

He isn't just an offensive dynamo, either. Fox ranks second among all defensemen in takeaways (Florida's MacKenzie Weegar, who is wildly underrated, ranks first), routinely breaks up opposing chances and isn't hesitant to sacrifice his body to do so. It has become so trite and commonplace to recognize that the Norris shouldn't be viewed as the award for best offensive defenseman, even if the vote often breaks that way. During his breakout 2021 season, Fox has been arguably the league's best defender while becoming one of the league's most dangerous offensive talents. 

By minimal fault of his own, Fox's case for the Norris isn't ironclad. Since the trophy was first awarded in 1953-54, no Norris winner has ever missed the playoffs and Fox will have to watch this year's festivities on television. 

Is Fox several standard deviations better than his competition? Well, no, and figuring out how to reward Fox for his individual brilliance in a year where the Rangers showed promise but ultimately feel a year away from inflicting serious damage on their opponents, is perhaps the challenge for the electorate. And with several other strong performances to consider, this could get real messy at the top. 

Sam Girard should've been the winner if not for a late injury, and he was the most fun to watch, too

It is perhaps an unpopular opinion, but I was of the firm belief that Colorado's Samuel Girard should've been the Norris winner this year in large part due to his sustained excellence while Cale Makar, another leading candidate in his own right, missed 12 games. Girard was among the league's very best defensemen all year prior to suffering an undisclosed injury against the San Jose Sharks on May 1. 

This component won't matter as much to the electorate — and really, nor should it — but Girard was the most fun defender to watch this season and that at least counts for something. Girard and Fox were in a different tier in one regard: their ability to make improvisational reads at the blue line to generate space for their teammates in the offensive zone. In a similar vein to P.K. Subban before him, Girard's spin-o-rama was one of the 2021 season's signature moves and it also was one of its most effective, too. 

As seen in the clip above, the spin-o-rama takes up so much attention from the opposing winger and leaves a pool of supporting defenders completely flat-footed. In the first clip, poor Phil Kessel gets his lunch taken from him as Girard's spin-o-rama completely fractures Arizona's defensive scheme. 

"He’s just so confident with the puck and can elude guys so well," Makar said of Girard to The Athletic's Peter Baugh. "There’s no question in my mind: He’s a top, elite D-man in the league."

Girard posted five goals and 31 points with an outstanding 60.52 expected goals-for percentage and the Avalanche did not miss a beat when Makar went down, as the 22-year-old proved he's more than capable of serving as a genuine No. 1 option on a leading Stanley Cup contender if afforded the opportunity. It's too bad that a late injury effectively nullified his chances outright, but the Avalanche are in good hands with three elite defenders to rely upon. 

Splitting votes between Colorado's terrific trio

Colorado has an embarrassment of riches on its blue line and the three-headed monster of Makar, Girard and Devon Toews will likely split votes. Makar is the superior option of the three when healthy, and after returning to the lineup he's played the best hockey of his young career. Toews has the least impressive statistical case of the trio when you look at his raw output, but he's posted an astronomical 62.18 expected goals-for percentage while nearing 25 minutes per game. The fact it only cost two second-round picks to acquire him from the Islanders last fall feels even more absurd than it did then. 

Makar has posted 43 points in 42 games, may have the highest offensive ceiling in the NHL among defensemen, and has posted an excellent 61.16 expected goals-for percentage. The award is for a complete body of work and really the only argument against him is the time he missed and that Girard and Toews ensured Colorado remained both the analytics darling of the league and a hyper-paced on-ice nightmare for West Division opponents. All things considered, Makar's impossibly high ceiling and production when healthy might make him the choice among Avalanche players, but there's a strong case for all three defenders, and the ballot may be split as a result. 

The case for Dougie Hamilton

Carolina's transition offense is so dangerous and Hamilton — along with teammate Jaccob Slavin — is the central reason why. Hamilton is brilliant at defusing high-danger chances and generating quality offense for his team in a single sequence, and like his peers listed here, inherently understands when to join the rush. 

Hamilton recorded 10 goals and 42 points in 55 games with a 52.30 expected goals-for percentage. His body of work is all the more impressive considering he fractured his fibula in January 2020. Prior to his 2020 injury, he was arguably the leading Norris candidate and is once again near the top of the race this year. If team success factors into the vote — again, it shouldn't all too much but it's a realistic consideration — then Hamilton's efforts in leading the Hurricanes to the hotly contested Central Division title ought to be rewarded. 

There are no holes in Hamilton's game. He is one of the league's most consistent producers from the blue line, is sound defensively and he's played a leading role on a Cup contender. His workload isn't as heavy as Fox, Toews, Makar or Girard's but he's no slouch, ranking 36th overall in ice time per game. Hamilton has the strongest overall case to counter Fox, based on his consistency, overall production and contributions to an elite team.

Victor Hedman will likely win, but he shouldn't

At the midseason checkpoint, Victor Hedman was the favorite to capture the Norris Trophy for the second time in his career. Hedman's play has tailed off significantly during the second half of the year and if he were to win this year, it would be based on his well-earned reputation combined with his strong body of work during the first half of the campaign. 

It's not without reason, either. Hedman is playing through an injury that will require surgery in the offseason, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reported on Saturday, and has missed Tampa Bay's past two games as a result. 

Hedman has posted a 51.31 expected goals-for percentage at 5-on-5 — the smallest share of expected goals the Lightning have posted with him on the ice since the 2012-13 season. There are still some arguments in Hedman's favor, namely that he ranks fourth in the NHL with 24 power-play points, the most among all defensemen. Hedman's declining form in some ways encapsulated Tampa Bay's crawl to the finish line, and though it's almost certainly related to injury, he simply hasn't been an elite contributor at 5-on-5 for large stretches of the season.

The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun reported that 22 of the 31 coaches would've voted for Hedman. Reputation certainly goes a long way and while it would be the height of arrogance to suggest that hockey writers often know better, this feels like some coaches mailed their ballot in at the halfway mark of the season. 

So, what's the verdict?

1. Adam Fox 

2. Dougie Hamilton 

3. Cale Makar 

4. Samuel Girard 

5. Devon Toews

More from Yahoo Sports:

Latest Stories

  • Taylor Hall weighs in on ex-teammate Eichel: 'I know Jack is frustrated'

    Taylor Hall has better insight than most into what Jack Eichel may be thinking these days.

  • Manchester City wins fifth Premier League title behind Pep Guardiola's reinvention

    Manchester United's loss to Leicester on Tuesday sealed City's crown, but it was won long before that thanks to Guardiola.

  • Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. placed on injured list with COVID-19

    The Padres also placed Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo on the IL due to contact tracing.

  • What Wayne Simmonds is showing us about the sacred relationship between a Black man and his barber

    Not every barber can cut Black hair.

  • Medina Spirit will compete in Preakness Stakes, Derby win still in doubt

    Medina Spirit will run in the Preakness Stakes despite a positive test for a regulated substance at the Kentucky Derby.

  • Alex Rodriguez's group reportedly hasn't closed Timberwolves deal yet

    Alex Rodriguez's group had 30 days to exclusively negotiate for the Timberwolves.

  • Bob Baffert admits he treated Medina Spirit with ointment that contained betamethasone

    Baffert tried to blame Media Spirit's positive test on 'cancel culture,' and now he owes 'cancel culture' an apology.

  • Bradley Beal again responds to Kent Bazemore: 'Don't bring my injury into it'

    "Keep it hoops," Bradley Beal told Yahoo Sports when asked to elaborate on his takedown of Kent Bazemore.

  • Todd Frazier gets into ugly spat with media member after being DFA'd: 'Go grab another hot dog'

    Todd Frazier felt the need to respond to some harsh criticism.

  • Toronto Rock returning to Hamilton, where they started back in 1998

    The NLL team announced Tuesday it has reached a five-year agreement to relocate from Scotiabank Arena to Hamilton’s First Ontario Centre, starting in 2021-22.

  • Record-setting Hawaii QB Colt Brennan dies at age 37

    Colt Brennan set records as the quarterback at the University of Hawaii from 2005 to 2007 before going on to a brief NFL career.

  • Kids flood Tim Stutzle's yard with caps after his crowdless first NHL hat trick

    With no fans to litter the ice with hats after his first NHL 'trick, some adorable local kids made up for it by littering Tim Stutzle's yard with them instead.

  • Blackhawks announcer apologizes after making on-air reference to suicide

    Pat Foley said that if he had "been traveling with the team this year, I might have put a bullet in my head" during Chicago's game with Dallas on Monday.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    It's been a great year for English football, with several key matches still at stake, while one of the Serie A's greatest rivalries is pushed to the forefront.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • State auditor: Brett Favre hasn't paid back $600K in welfare funds he promised Mississippi

    Favre has yet to pay back $600,000 in Mississippi welfare funds more than a year after vowing to do so.

  • Olympic torch relay pulled from Hiroshima streets in latest COVID-19 setback

    The Tokyo Olympics are set to start in July, yet much of the country is still in a state of emergency as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

  • Tatis goes on injured list due to health, safety protocols

    DENVER (AP) — San Diego shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was among three players the Padres added to the injured list due to health and safety protocols. Joining Tatis on the list were utility players Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo, the Padres announced Tuesday before their game at Colorado. Padres manager Jayce Tingler said he learned of Tatis’ positive test in a phone call late Monday nigh but that Tatis was symptom-free at the moment. “Naturally, you’re punched in the stomach a little bit,” Tingler said. “You first of all want to make sure, certainly for Tatis in this situation, is he feeling OK? And it was good to kind of see him over Facetime, and he’s feeling well. I mean he is crushed, he’s crushed inside, mentally, things like that. “At the same time, for our guys here, we have a chance to pick him up. We’ve got a chance to pick it up up a little bit. We’re coming off a fairly decent offensive game. Look, it’s a blow, but we’ve got the guys. It’s not going to be one guy having to carry a lot of things. It’s going to be a lot of guys chipping in and contributing.” Tatis spent time on the injured list last month with inflammation in his left shoulder. He leads the Padres with nine homers and 23 runs. The 22-year-old Tatis has flourished on the road this season, hitting .385 with six homers and 10 RBIS. His 1.302 OPS on the road is the second-best mark in the majors of any player with at least 40 plate appearances, trailing only Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant (1.364). “It is what it is,” outfielder Wil Myers said. “We’re in a situation where things are going on right now but we’ll just adapt and keep going. We’ve got three new guys in here today and we’re ready for the game today.” Profar has reached base safely in eight of his last 10 games. He is hitting .234 this season with one homer. Mateo was called upon as a pinch hitter in the ninth Sunday in San Francisco. He had an RBI double in San Diego's 11-1 win. He's hitting .400 over his last six games. San Diego recalled infielder/outfielder Tucupita Marcano and right-hander Nabil Crismatt from Triple-A El Paso and selected the contract of outfielder John Andreoli to the 40-man roster. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • The 2021-22 pro football season schedule is here. Get your first bet risk-free up to $600 when you sign up for BetMGM*

    BetMGM is offering a special promotion to celebrate the release of the 2021-22 pro football season schedule.

  • Webb fans 10, Giants hand Texas 9th interleague loss in row

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Logan Webb tied a career high with 10 strikeouts in six innings and the San Francisco Giants beat Texas 4-2 Tuesday, keeping the Rangers winless in interleague play this season. Swept in the two-game series, Texas dropped to 0-5 against NL opponents this year. The Rangers have lost a team-record nine straight interleague games overall — their next try to end the drought will be June 1 at Colorado. Mike Yastrzemski and Brandon Belt drove in runs for San Francisco, which began the day tied with St. Louis for the best record in the National League. David Dahl launched his third home run of the season for Texas. Webb (2-3) allowed two runs and three hits to earn his first win in his last three starts. Jake McGee pitched a perfect ninth inning for his 10th save. Jordan Lyles (1-3) gave up two runs in five innings, striking out six. He has lost three straight decisions since he won his first start of the season on April 4. Texas took a 1-0 lead in the first on Joey Gallo's RBI grounder. San Francisco answered with two runs in the bottom half on an RBI double by Yastrzemski and a single by Belt. The Giants added two more runs in the sixth on a throwing error by Rangers third baseman Charlie Culberson. Dahl homered to left-center in the seventh to cut San Francisco’s lead to 4-2, but the Giants bullpen pitched three scoreless innings to preserve the win. Texas finished the game 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position. HOME SWEET HOME The Giants have won five of their last six games at Oracle Park and own the best home record in MLB at 14-4. San Francisco is just 8-10 on the road, with an eight-game road trip beginning Thursday in Pittsburgh. TRAINER’S ROOM Rangers: C Jose Trevino missed his second straight game with soreness in his right triceps. Texas manager Chris Woodward said that Trevino was available off the bench but was hoping to get him some extra rest ahead of Wednesday’s off day. Giants: 2B Donovan Solano (calf strain) took batting practice and groundballs on Monday and will likely head out on a rehab assignment sometime during the Giants’ upcoming road trip. Solano has been on the injured list since April 22. UP NEXT Rangers: Open a four-game series at Houston on Thursday night. RHP Mike Foltynewicz (1-3, 4.50 ERA) will make his first career start against the Astros, where he began his career. Giants: RHP Anthony DeSclafani (2-1, 2.40 ERA) will start the opener of a four-game series in Pittsburgh on Thursday night. ——- More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Ben Ross, The Associated Press