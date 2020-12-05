Adam Ferrari Showcases the Story of Lisa Adams and Shares How Ferrari Energy Helped Her Family Recover Their Mineral Rights

Ferrari Energy helped get Lisa Adams her sisters’ mineral rights back, then purchased them quickly and legally. The transaction came as a saving grace to Lisa Adams and her family.

El Segundo, CA, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When Lisa Adams and her two sisters (Anne Ehrlich and Penelope Cambier) started receiving phone calls from oil and gas companies to purchase the mineral rights they inherited from their grandfather, they were immediately excited. Lisa and her sisters didn’t even know they had the mineral rights, so the prospect of selling the mineral rights for a little extra cash was attractive to them.

Adams fielded a bombardment of letters and phone calls before finally receiving an offer to purchase from a Denver, CO-based company. Adams and her sisters jumped at the offer, as they were eager to get cash for an asset they hadn’t even known they had. They all signed contracts and mineral deeds that were then filed in Laramie County, Wyoming, and began waiting for a check in the mail.

After 3 years had passed without being paid a dime by the aforementioned company, they were all rightfully confused and skeptical about what just happened. This period was from 2014 to 2017.

Fraudulent Behavior to Blame

When Lisa Adams hadn’t received payment for the mineral rights, she contacted the salesman she worked with, and he told her that they couldn’t process the mineral rights; that the company “couldn’t do anything [with the rights].” Contrary to what Lisa had been told, the company had already recorded the deed and was now legally the owner of all the mineral rights even though they had not made any payments.

Fast forward nearly 3 years. Lisa Adams received a call from another oil and gas company, Ferrari Energy, that was also interested in buying the mineral rights. An employee of Ferrari Energy told Adams that the mineral rights were, in fact, registered to the other company, not knowing that Lisa Adams had never been paid.

Story continues

It was at that moment that Lisa Adams knew she was a victim of fraud.

Ferrari Energy Joins the Adams Team

“At that point, I didn’t know what to do, and neither did my sisters,” Adams said. The Ferrari Energy team, at the instruction of CEO Adam Ferrari, promised Lisa and her sisters that it would ensure the mineral rights were quickly returned to the family.

“They did exactly what they said they would. They got the rights back—and I mean quickly,” Adams said. Once the company caught wind that someone was investigating their fraudulent behavior, they folded quickly. The rights were back in the right hands in a no-nonsense manner.

“When uncertainty hits, it’s important to emphasize complete transparency regarding the situation,” Adam Ferrari, CEO of Ferrari Energy, said. “We uncovered blatantly fraudulent behavior and using our expertise provided an efficient solution without extensive litigation in order to serve Lisa and her sisters who did not ask to be put in this challenging situation”

Results of the Adams Mineral Rights Case

After the Ferrari Energy team went to work in getting the rights back to Lisa and the Adams family, the company purchased the rights themselves. Ferrari Energy made the deal with integrity and took care of everything from multiple probates to other complications with the transfer of the mineral rights.

“I live on social security, and for me to get $125,000 that I didn’t even know I had… it’s just beyond belief for me,” Lisa Adams said. “I’m the little guy, and to have this come, it was such a blessing for me.”

Ferrari Energy helped get Lisa Adams her sisters’ mineral rights back, then purchased them quickly and legally. The transaction came as a saving grace to Lisa Adams and her family.

When speaking about the Ferrari Energy employee that Lisa Adams worked with, she stated, “I feel like Tom’s a friend. And that’s interesting because he’s a salesman, and he’s the one that started this off. But he calls every now and then just to talk to me. I appreciate that so much, and it shows how much I think of Ferrari Energy. You can’t put any money on that.”

About Adam Ferrari

Adam Ferrari is the founder of the mineral acquisitions company Ferrari Energy. He is a chemical engineer by degree and is an accomplished petroleum engineer by profession. He also has experience in the financial sector through his work at an investment banking firm. Under his leadership, his company has supported numerous charitable organizations, including St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Freedom Service Dogs, Denver Rescue Mission, Coats for Colorado, and Next Steps of Chicago.

Contact Info:

Name: Adam Ferrari - Founder and CEO

Email: Send Email

Organization: Ferrari Energy

Address: 2150 Park Place Suite 100, El Segundo, CA 90245

Phone: 310-692-1816

Website: https://www.adamferrarischolarship.com/



