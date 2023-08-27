Adam Duvall hits 3-run homer as Boston Red Sox top Los Angeles Dodgers 8-5

BOSTON (AP) — Adam Duvall hit a three-run homer over the Green Monster, and the Boston Red Sox beat Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-5 on Saturday.

Alex Verdugo became the first player in Red Sox history and the third major leaguer overall to hit a leadoff homer in the first inning in three straight games, driving the second pitch from Julio Urías (11-7) into Los Angeles’ bullpen.

Max Muncy hit a tiebreaking two-run homer for the Dodgers, who won the opener of the three-game series 7-4 on Friday night.

Playing his second game against his former team after he was traded in February 2020, Betts went 3 for 6 with an RBI single. But he also committed a run-scoring error while playing second base in the eighth and made the final out with the bases loaded.

With the crowd standing and roaring, Betts flew to the track in straightaway center to end it.

Brennan Bernardino (2-1) got the victory, striking out the only batter he faced. John Schreiber got three outs for his first save of the season.

MARINERS 15, ROYALS 2

SEATTLE (AP) — Teoscar Hernández homered twice and drove in six runs, powering Seattle to the victory.

The Mariners matched a franchise record with seven homers in their 10th win in 11 games. Josh Rojas, Mike Ford, Julio Rodríguez, Cal Raleigh and Cade Marlowe also connected.

Hernández hit a grand slam to highlight a seven-run third inning. He added a 446-foot solo shot off position player Matt Duffy in the eighth for his 21st of the season.

Logan Gilbert (12-5) pitched seven effective innings for Seattle (73-56), which began the day in a tie with Texas for the AL West lead.

Kansas City's Jordan Lyles (3-15) was tagged for seven runs in three innings. The Royals lost for the ninth time in 11 games.

BRAVES 7, GIANTS 3

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Austin Riley hit his 30th homer for Atlanta, and Max Fried struck out eight in six innings.

The major league-leading Braves beat the Giants for a second consecutive day to clinch their first series win in San Francisco since taking three of four in 2019.

Matt Olson had three hits and two RBIs for Atlanta (84-44), and Orlando Arcia hit his 15th homer. Fried (5-1) allowed two runs and six hits.

Wilmer Flores hit his 19th homer for San Francisco (66-63). Sean Manaea (4-5) allowed two runs and three hits in 3 2/3 innings.

RAYS 3, YANKEES 0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Glasnow took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, sending the AL wild card-leading Rays to the victory.

Glasnow had allowed just two baserunners on walks before DJ LeMahieu lined a single to right-center with one out in the sixth on the right-hander’s 77th pitch.

Tampa Bay has just one no-hitter. Matt Garza accomplished the feat against the Detroit Tigers at home on July 26, 2010.

Glasnow (7-4) struck out five and walked two in six innings. Pete Fairbanks worked the ninth for his 17th save, finishing a two-hitter.

Clarke Schmidt (8-8) gave up three runs in 6 2/3 innings as the last-place Yankees lost for the 11th time in 13 games.

NATIONALS 3, MARLINS 2

MIAMI (AP) — Jake Alu hit a tying RBI single for Washington in the ninth inning, and Michael Chavis scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball.

Down to their last strike, the Nationals tied it on Alu’s hit off David Robertson (4-5) that scored pinch-runner Jacob Young from second and moved Chavis to third. Chavis then scored the tiebreaking run on Miami catcher Jacob Stallings’ passed ball.

Jorge Soler and Josh Bell homered for the Marlins, who dropped to 65-65 with their sixth loss in seven games.

Jordan Weems (4-0) got the win and Kyle Finnegan worked the ninth for his 24th save, finishing the Nationals’ 11th win in 14 games.

BLUE JAYS 8, GUARDIANS 3

TORONTO (AP) — Davis Schneider hit a two-run homer and an RBI single, helping Hyun Jin Ryu and Toronto to the victory.

Schneider went 3 for 3 and scored three times as the Blue Jays stopped a three-game losing streak. Bo Bichette had two hits and Daulton Varsho added a two-run single.

Ryu (3-1) earned his third straight win. The left-hander allowed three runs, two earned, and four hits in five-plus innings.

José Ramirez hit his 20th homer and Tyler Freeman connected for his first career homer, but Cleveland lost for the fifth time in seven games. Logan Allen (6-7) surrendered five runs in four innings.

