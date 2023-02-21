Adam Driver and Wife Joanne Tucker Expecting Baby No. 2

Joanne Tucker (L) and Adam Driver (R) pose on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on February 10, 2019

TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty

Adam Driver is going to be a dad of two!

The Marriage Story actor and wife Joanne Tucker are expecting their second baby together. The couple is already parents to a young son, whose name has not been shared.

Tucker, 40, was recently spotted out with a baby bump on display in photos obtained by Page Six. In the snaps, Driver, 39, and Tucker are in New York City, where Tucker was wearing a gray sweatshirt that hugged her bump.

The soon-to-be mom of two paired her fleece sweatshirt with a tan puffer coat and a blue beanie while Driver wore a rust-colored sweater and a black beanie.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker arrives at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California

Steve Granitz/WireImage

RELATED: Who's Due Next? Celebs Who Are Expecting

Driver and Tucker met while attending Juilliard in NYC and tied the knot in 2013. In the years since, they have welcomed a son, whom they've kept out of the spotlight.

"My job is to be a spy — to be in public and live life and have experience. But, when you feel like you're the focus, it's really hard to do that," he told The New Yorker in 2019.

After making a few hints, Driver finally addressed his dad status in his opening monologue during his Saturday Night Live hosting appearance in 2020, telling the crowd, "I'm a husband. And a father. It's in that order though. I've been very clear with my son about that, he's second in everything."