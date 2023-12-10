Adam Driver Host “SNL”, Shows Off Piano Skills, Asks Santa for People to Stop Saying He 'Killed Han Solo'

This was Driver's fourth time hosting the NBC comedy series

Rosalind O'Connor/NBC via Getty

Adam Driver is live from New York again — this time with a piano!

The Star Wars actor, 40, kicked off his fourth Saturday Night Live hosting gig on Saturday, with musical guest Olivia Rodrigo. by simultaneously showing off his comedic chops and musical skills while making his Christmas list for Santa.

The actor tickled the ivories as he told Santa Claus everything he wanted, with each thing listed as more unhinged than the previous one. Among his wants, five pairs of Chinos, one of those "giant metal Tesla trucks" and he jokingly asked jolly old St. Nick to off "those people" who make couple TikToks pranking each other.

He even slipped in a joke about his role in Star Wars, teasing, "I'd like people to stop coming up to me on the streets saying, 'You killed Han Solo.' I didn't kill Han Solo; wokeness killed Han Solo."

Related: The Cast of 'Saturday Night Live': Everything to Know

"Well Santa, thank you for listening. I look forward to you breaking into my house," he concluded, ending the segment with a final complicated musical outro before adding that he got Santa his own present in his new movie Ferrari, which releases on Christmas Day.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Driver first hosted SNL in 2016, when he appeared in a much-loved skit playing his villainous Star Wars character Kylo Ren moonlighting as a First Order employee for Undercover Boss: Where Are They Now. He later reprised that role for his 2020 return to the NBC comedy series, dressing up as an intern named Randy to uncover how people truly feel about Kylo Ren in Star Destroyer H17.

“I haven’t been the best boss lately,” Driver said to the cameras as Kylo Ren in disguise. “I’ve been a little distracted by some personal ... drama.”

Story continues

Later in the skit, “Randy’s” co-workers grew annoyed with him, and he entered a murder-spree, which ended with a betrayal from the person Driver’s character decides wins Undercover Boss.

“Maybe one of these days you’ll be as good a pilot as Kylo Ren,” he says to her.

“Kylo Ren? No, I wanna fly like Luke Skywalker,” she responds.

The episode featured Halsey as the musical guest, who performed two songs, “You Should Be Sad” and “Finally//Beautiful Stranger,” from her 2020 album Manic.

Saturday Night Live airs at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.