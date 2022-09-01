Venice Film Festival: Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Hillary Clinton among stars at glitzy opening

Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Hillary Clinton attend Venice Film Festival opening (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) (AP)

Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and former first lady Hillary Clinton were among the famous faces at the star-studded opening of the 2022 Venice International Film Festival.

British talent including Jodie Turner-Smith and singer Pixie Lott were also pictured on the red carpet, as the 79th annual festival kicked off on Wednesday.

Noah Baumbach’s White Noise was the first film to be showcased at the festival, which runs until September 10.

The apocalyptic action film stars Driver as Jack Gladney, a college professor focused on the study of Adolf Hitler who lives with his wife, Babette (Gerwig).

Turner-Smith also co-stars with Marvel star Don Cheadle, who play Gladney’s colleagues at the university.

The British actress, who is also known for films including Queen And Slim, wore a long black, translucent dress, with jewelled detailing and red lining – and completed the look with elbow length green gloves.

Gerwig wore a simple black dress with a low neckline, while Driver and Cheadle donned tuxedos for the occasion.

Elsewhere, English singer Lott opted for a bold, red, sleeveless playsuit, and Clinton wore a flowing light-blue caftan.

Actress Julianne Moore, who is this year’s jury president, wore a black dress with explosive patterns and a matching cape.

Ahead of the White Noise screening French actress Catherine Deneuve was presented with the festival’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

The actress wore a floor-length red dress with padded shoulders to the opening ceremony.

Attendees also received a message from Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, who once again urged the world of cinema not to remain silent on the ongoing conflict in his country.