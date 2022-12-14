Adam Driver battles dinosaurs (at last!) in new 65 trailer

What if Adam Driver starred in a sci-fi action film in which he battled dinosaurs and — oh, yes! — it was produced by Sam Raimi? Well, that is not a rhetorical question, because A Quiet Place writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods have made that exact movie. It's called 65, and you can watch the just-released trailer below.

In the film, Driver plays a pilot named Mills, who after a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet quickly discovers he's actually stranded on Earth… 65 million years ago. Now, with only one chance to be rescued, Mills and the sole other survivor, Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures in an epic fight to survive.

Adam Driver in 65

Patti Perret/Sony Adam Driver in '65'

Kylo Ren? More like Kylo-run-don't-walk-to-the-box-office, am I right???

Beck and Woods are childhood friends who previously wrote and directed the 2019 horror film Haunt.

"Bryan and I, we've known each other since we were 11 years old," Beck told EW ahead of that film's release. "We grew up in Iowa together, in a small town, and we've had this fascination [with] making movies, and nobody else around us, at 11 years old, wanted to make movies. It was serendipitous that we sat at the same lunch table."

65 co-stars Chloe Coleman and hits theaters March 10. Watch the film's trailer below.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: