Adam Devine reveals wife Chloe Bridges is pregnant in hilarious matching bump photo

Adam Devine is going to be a dad!

The comedian and actor shared the news on his Instagram Monday, and in a surprise to absolutely no one, did it while cracking jokes.

The post featured two photos of him and wife Chloe Bridges posing together. In the first snap, the two stood side-by-side cradling their respective bumps, and in the second, the two posed in a more traditional stance with his arms around her.

Devine jokingly referred to the first photo in his caption, writing, "Look we're pregnant! Well, I'm just fat now but Chloe is all preggo with a human baby!"

The Pitch Perfect star continued, "Obviously, very exciting stuff! This will mostly be a baby page now, as I will be dedicating my life to my child in hopes he doesn't use my decades of recorded dirty jokes against me."

Bridges also shared the news in a post on her own Instagram account with different pictures than the ones Devine used. "We have news!! can't wait to get this lil family started," she captioned the sweet photos.

The Carrie Diaries actress' post was flooded with messages of love from friends and family, including Devine's Pitch Perfect costar Brittany Snow, who wrote, "The funniest/ cutest kid EVER." His Workaholics costar Blake Anderson also weighed in, writing, "The CUTEST lil family!!! i can't wait!!! I'm so happy! Love you guys! I'll have a buzzball on ice for you."

Devine and Bridges first met in 2014 while filming the movie The Final Girls. The couple began dating in February 2015, and got married in Oct. 2021.

