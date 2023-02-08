Adam DeVine reveals why he spoke out amid Adam Levine’s cheating scandal

Adam DeVine has spoken out about fans confusing him for Adam Levine amid the singer’s cheating scandal.

The 39-year-old comedian addressed how similar his name is to Levine’s on Wednesday’s episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast. During their conversation, DeVine addressed how Levine made headlines last year when he was accused of cheating on his pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo with a model named Sumner Stroh.

“I would never, I’m not big in inserting myself into someone else’s drama,” he said. “I’m like: ‘This guy is already going through it.’ And so, I like was steering clear.”

DeVine said that he opted to speak up because some news publications confused him for Levine and reported that the Pitch Perfect star was the one who cheated on his wife. He also said that he was getting messages from fans who thought he was Levine.

“I was getting so many people that were just DM’ing me being like: ‘How f***ing dare you?” he explained. “And then you look at their page and I’m like: ‘This person does not follow me. They have no idea. They are not Workaholics fans. They have not seen my movies, like they truly were a Maroon 5 fan and now hate me on accident.’”

He noted that he was getting “legitimately hundreds of DMs” at the time.

Cooper also praised him for sharing a post about Levine’s cheating allegations on Instagram in September. In the post, he hilariously reminded fans his name and that he’s in a happy relationship with his spouse, Chloe Bridges.

“Just want to post this and say that my wife @chloebridges and I are doing great and going strong. I am not Adam Levine. He’s a different guy and a worse singer. We are however naming our future baby Sumner,” he wrote in the caption.

Before his episode on Call Her Daddy was released, the podcast’s social media account shared a trailer to the segment. In the trailer, Cooper teased an appearance from Levine.

“I have to tell you I was a huge Maroon 5 fan, and I’m glad that you agreed to sit down with me today and discuss the scandal surrounding the infidelity in your marriage,” she said, adding, “How many times did you cheat with women that you met on Instagram?”

Although this teaser prompted fans to question if Levine was going to be on the podcast, that speculation was shut down the next day when it was revealed that DeVine was the Call Her Daddy guest.

However, it seemed that Prinsloo, who just gave birth to her and Levine’s third child, was in on the joke. In the comments sections of the first teaser clip, she wrote: “LOL”

The latest Call Her Daddy episode comes five months after Stroh claimed in a TikTok video that she had an affair with Levine. She also shared screenshots of their alleged DMs, one of which read: “It’s truly unreal how f***ing hot you are. Like it blows my mind.”

In the September 2022 video, she claimed she and Levine had a “physical” relationship for about a year. She said she hadn’t “spoken to him in months” until he allegedly messaged her in June 2022, months before he and Prinsloo announced they were expecting another child.

Following Stroh’s viral video, two more women posted screenshots of their alleged messages with Levine.

Levine later addressed the allegations in an Instagram Story, which read: “A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life.”

He continued: “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it.”

After the cheating allegations were made last September, Prinsloo appeared to show her support for her spouse. In October, she was spotted backstage at one of his concerts in Las Vegas, while Levine performed with Maroon 5.

At the end of January, People reported that Levine and the former Victoria’s Secret model had welcomed their child. The couple are already parents to two daughters: Dusty Rose, six, and Gio Grace, four.