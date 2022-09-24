Adam Devine Reminds Fans He Isn't Adam Levine: 'My Wife and I Are Doing Great'

Brenton Blanchet
·2 min read
SANTA MONICA, CA - JANUARY 12: Adam DeVine during the arrivals for the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, CA. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images);WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 13: Adam Levine attends the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala presented by Paul Mitchell on November 13, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)
SANTA MONICA, CA - JANUARY 12: Adam DeVine during the arrivals for the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, CA. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images);WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 13: Adam Levine attends the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala presented by Paul Mitchell on November 13, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty; Amy Sussman/Getty for Baby2Baby

It started to get "Harder to Breathe" for actor Adam Devine, with the potential of Maroon 5 haters mistaking him for Adam Levine amid the singer's latest controversy. As a result, he's giving his Instagram followers a "Wake Up Call" — they've got the wrong Adam.

The Righteous Gemstones star, 38, shared a photo with his wife Chloe Bridges on Friday, reminding his followers that the pair are "doing great and going strong" as the other famous Adam, 43, is facing accusations of cheating on wife Behati Prinsloo.

"I am not Adam Levine. He's a different guy and a worse singer," Devine joked on Instagram. "We are however naming our future baby Sumner."

RELATED: Pitch Perfect Star Adam Devine Marries Actress Chloe Bridges

In his caption, Devine referenced Instagram model Sumner Stroh, who claimed in a TikTok that she had an affair with Levine. The influencer shared screenshots that implied Levine asked to name his soon-to-be born third child after her. Levine and Prinsloo, 34, are currently parents to daughters Dusty Rose, 6 this month, and Gio Grace, 4.

On Monday, the "Payphone" singer denied having an affair but confessed to "crossing a line" in his marriage, telling his fans via Instagram Stories that he "used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner."

"In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family," Levine wrote. "My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine attend the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala presented by Paul Mitchel
Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine attend the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala presented by Paul Mitchel

Amy Sussman/Getty Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine

RELATED: Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Are Focused on 'Being the Best Parents' amid Affair Accusations: Source

Later in the week, a source told PEOPLE that despite claims that he had an affair, Levine insists to those around him that "nothing physical happened. He swears it." The source added that Levine craves "female attention."

"He was messaging her, being flirtatious with three women. One of them — she specifically said they have a physical relationship, but he is completely denying that to friends," the source said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Levine and Prinsloo were then spotted Wednesday in Montecito, California, as they were running errands together while wearing sunglasses. Photos taken a day earlier and shared by the Daily Mail showed them smiling while out together in the same neighborhood.

Latest Stories

  • Deanne Rose's injury a blow to Canadian women's 2023 World Cup preparations

    Overcoming setbacks is nothing new for Canadian women's team forward Deanne Rose. Rose, a native of Alliston, Ont., made the decision in 2014 to quit the sport after being cut from Canada's Under-15 team, which at the time was overseen by current senior team coach Bev Priestman. A promising career appeared to have ended before it even started. But her life took an unexpected turn when she was invited to train with Canada's Under-17 side in 2015. Things went so well that by the end of the year sh

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Coyotes sign forward Hayton to new two-year deal

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton of Peterborough, Ont., to a two-year contract. The 22-year-old Hayton recorded 10 goals and 14 assists in 60 games with the Coyotes this past season and established NHL career highs in games, goals, assists and points. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round -- fifth overall -- in the 2018 N-H-L draft. “We are very pleased to sign Barrett to a new contract,” Coyotes' GM Bill Armstrong

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • B.C. junior hockey team fined and 2 players suspended for alleged hazing

    A B.C. junior hockey team has been fined and two players suspended after a league investigation into allegations of hazing. The Creston Valley Thunder Cats have been fined and placed on two years probation by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) following a week-long investigation into hazing allegations, the league announced on Monday. The amount of the fine was not disclosed. The team's captain, 20-year-old Clayton Brown, is suspended for 12 games for violating the league's

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • Coyotes sign forward Hayton to new two-year deal

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton of Peterborough, Ont., to a two-year contract. The 22-year-old Hayton recorded 10 goals and 14 assists in 60 games with the Coyotes this past season and established NHL career highs in games, goals, assists and points. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round -- fifth overall -- in the 2018 N-H-L draft. “We are very pleased to sign Barrett to a new contract,” Coyotes' GM Bill Armstrong

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • Jones beats Einarson 9-5 to reach final of PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — Jennifer Jones beat top-seeded Kerri Einarson 9-5 on Saturday afternoon to reach the final of the PointsBet Invitational. The fifth-seeded Jones gave up a game-tying steal in the ninth end but scored four in the 10th when Einarson's angle-raise attempt rolled too deep. Jones will play sixth-seeded Kristie Moore in Sunday's final. Moore, who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger, scored two in the 10th end for an 8-7 win over second-seeded Kaitlyn Lawes in the other women's semifi

  • Russian additions impressing at Vancouver Canucks training camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — Russian lessons may be in the future for Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson. The Swedish star is skating alongside new additions Andrei Kuzmenko and Illya Mikheyev at training camp in Whistler, B.C., this week, creating a line that Pettersson said could have a lot to offer. “I think all three of us, we bring different aspects of the game," he said. "Mikheyev, he’s super fast, he opens up for us. And me and Kuzmenko are maybe kind of similar in the way we play." Vancouver

  • Canadian Olympic Committee signs agreement with Abuse-Free Sport

    TORONTO — The Canadian Olympic Committee has signed an agreement to join Abuse-Free Sport, Canada's new independent program to address maltreatment in sport. The COC and its stakeholders will be able to access services of the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner (OSIC) by Dec. 21 at the latest, following a transition period. "The COC recognizes that safe sport is everyone's responsibility," David Shoemaker, the COC's CEO and general secretary. "We're fully committed to doing our part to su

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • Injuries to Edmundson, Suzuki mark first day of Montreal Canadiens training camp

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens opened training camp on Thursday with injuries looming over the team. A behemoth 74-player roster took to the ice, but defenceman Joel Edmundson was nowhere to be seen. Coach Martin St. Louis revealed that Edmundson will be out for an undetermined amount of time with an undisclosed lower-body injury. “It’s undetermined because we don’t have enough details,” said St. Louis. “You’re always worried when a player injures himself, you don’t know the severity and as a

  • NFL Canada opens its first-ever pop-up sports bar to celebrate with fans

    TORONTO — It's a first for David Thomson and NFL Canada. The organization has opened the '22 season with The Huddle, a first-ever pop-up sports bar event. The aim is to celebrate the league's Canadian fans and give those in southern Ontario "a unique viewing experience." "Nothing really pulls people together quite like the NFL," said Thomson, the vice-president and managing director, NFL Canada. "What we really wanted to do this year with the NFL Huddle concept was to create a one-of-a-kind, vie

  • Canada's Conners and South Korea's Im lose in third round of Presidents Cup

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Canada's Corey Conners and partner Sungjae Im of South Korea lost the day's first match at the Presidents Cup as the United States took a 10-4 lead overall. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., and Im shook hands with American opponents Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas on the 15th green for a 4 and 3 loss. Australia's Adam Scott and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama beat Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa 3 and 2 in the day's second match. K.H. Lee and Tom Kim of South Korea beat Scottie Scheffl

  • Hockey Canada facing backlash for survey on sexual assault allegations

    A recent survey distributed by Hockey Canada has left some shaking their heads over what they see as out-of-touch questions about the organization's handling of sexual assault allegations. The survey, which CBC News has seen, was distributed to parents, volunteers and coaches, seeking to gauge opinions on the sport's national body. It has been under intense scrutiny since news broke this spring of an alleged sexual assault following a 2018 gala in London, Ont., involving eight unidentified playe

  • Canadian women face Fiji in final international test before Rugby World Cup

    SUVA, Fiji — Canada plays its final test match ahead of next month's Women's Rugby World Cup when it takes on Fiji on Friday at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva. The third-ranked Canadians are en route to New Zealand, where they open Pool B play against No. 13 Japan on Oct. 9 (New Zealand time) before facing No. 5 Italy and the sixth-ranked U.S. Fiji, ranked 21st in the world, is in Pool C with top-ranked England, No. 4 France and No. 11 South Africa. Canada coach Kevin Rouet calls the Fiji test “our fi