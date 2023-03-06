Adam Demos Explains Why Sex/Life 's Season 2 'Perfect Ending' Made Him 'Smile'

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 13: Adam Demos attends the Lifetime hosts Anti-Valentine's Bash for Premieres of 'UnREAL' and 'Mary Kills People' on February 13, 2018 in West Hollywood, California.(Photo by JB Lacroix/ WireImage)

This post contains spoilers from the second season of Sex/Life.

Sex/Life season 2 came with a series of twists and turns.

Brad (Adam Demos) welcomed his first child with new wife Gigi (Wallis Day) and his former flame Billie (Sarah Shahi) started a relationship with a new man, Majid (Darius Homayoun), while balancing her life with three children in Connecticut.

After a few chance encounters, the season concluded with Brad and Billie reuniting and declaring their love for each other at Sasha Snow's (Margaret Odette) wedding after ending their other relationships.

In the final scene of season 2, the pair tied the knot and Billie revealed to Brad at the altar that she is pregnant after she had a miscarriage, which was shown in flashbacks during season 1.

Below Demos shares his thoughts on his character's journey, why the ending of season 2 made him "smile" and what it was like working with his costar and girlfriend Shahi on set.

SARAH SHAHI as BILLIE CONNELLY and ADAM DEMOS

Netflix Sex/Life

PEOPLE: Brad becomes a father on season 2 of Sex/Life. What was your reaction after learning that was where the character's storyline was headed?

ADAM DEMOS: It wasn't as big as a surprise as you'd think, just because in season 1, that's all he wanted. I think he was trying to unravel all of his past issues and stuff he had with his own father... And then he became at peace with all of that and he wanted to create a life. He wanted to create a family. It's just unfortunate that the timing was so off with he and Billie. So it's nice to read and see his evolution, and see where he is at, and he's more content and feels at peace with it. So it was pretty cool, and it was interesting to see how he was going to be as a father. I was excited for the new change and challenge.

How did you feel when you realized that Billie and Brad were going to get that second chance?

It feels great, because I feel like they're so destined for each other, but I think their whole problem in season 1 and 2 in their lives is just timing. They just can't seem to meet each other at the right time. But there is this undeniable chemistry [and] connection that keeps drawing them back, and you just hope that they're going to figure it out and finally be on the same page timing-wise where they are at in their life. So it was cool. I felt like they belong together, so it definitely made me happy.

Brad has this grand declaration at Sasha's wedding. How did you and Sarah prepare for that scene together?

I just think I really love that scene, because it was just like he'd figured out everything in his mind. They've gone through the trenches together. I felt very calm. It was laying it all out on there and putting your heart out into the open, but there was a peace about it, because he'd gone through everything else and all the struggles, and he truly knew what he wanted. And he also sensed that, through Sasha as well, that Billie was in the right time. So it almost felt like they were living in a fairytale, a dream state. It was like, "Finally, they're at the same page." And I just thought it was really beautiful and romantic, and it's what these characters have dreamt and hoped for since season 1. And it was nice to see it come together without any conflict. They were both on the same page. No one was getting pulled in either direction. They were right there. Finally, timing was in their favor.

Sex/Life Season 2 Trailer

Courtesy of Netflix

How did it feel to be back together with Sarah Shahi after a season where you were mostly apart?

Yeah, we did so... Billie and Brad were together so much in season 1, and it was because of the storylines. You branch out, they're not really together. And Sarah and I didn't really work together as much as what we did in season 1. So it was nice. She's such an incredible actor, and I always feel very lucky to be doing scenes with her, because she definitely makes me better. But it was just because her, as a person too, it was fun. It was nice to get back together. Get the old band back together, so to speak.

When we spoke with Sarah, she mentioned the same thing — wanting to work with you more this season.

That's how we met. And like I said, again, I'm such a fan of her as an actor and obviously as a person. So if you can mix those two worlds together, more the merrier for me. It was really nice on a lot of levels. Look, she's my favorite person in the world... I love her so much, so the more I can hang with her in general, the better my life is. I've said it, I keep saying it, but just seeing her as a professional and as an actor and the number one on the call sheet, she's really inspiring. And she's such a great energy to have on set. So incredibly talented. And then, I just get to hang with her more often than not. This is a crazy industry and career path that we both chose. Very lucky that we get to work in it, but sometimes you're apart for a little bit longer than what you'd rather. And so to be able to work, be employed on a really cool show, at the same time working together, it's a dream come true. So it's like more days with her on set, the better my life is, for sure.

I feel like we have to talk about it: Brad and Billie getting married. It is such a fun moment. How did you find out about it?

Just when the scripts and the drafts came through, and then I was like, "Okay, I guess there's the fairytale ending everyone's been hoping for!" They really did... Well, not everyone, but if you were a fan of Brad and Billie ending up together, it's like, "Oh, they just tied a ribbon on it." It was the perfect ending. It was nice. It was fun. It made me smile and laugh, and it was a cool scene to shoot too. But I think it gives fans who were wanting them to end up together, it gives them a nice little happy ending.

SEX/LIFE (L to R) ADAM DEMOS as BRAD SIMON in episode 101 of SEX/LIFE Cr.

AMANDA MATLOVICH/NETFLIX

And then that pregnancy reveal at the end of the season. You become a father, and by the end of season 2, we find out you're expecting another. What was your initial reaction to that?

I feel like for me, it was the surprise in the same way as the wedding, in a good way. These two characters, that's what Brad's always wanted with her, and he just couldn't get over his own stuff. Like when he goes to meet Sasha at the wedding, it's [nice] to see him at peace. And then all of his dreams, really in that moment, coming true. He's marrying the girl of his dreams, and now she's pregnant with his child. It truly is the perfect ending for those two characters. And I feel like everyone this season, all their characters had a nice ending and found some peace to it, as well.

Do you think that happily ever after will last for them? Or are there more challenges ahead in a potential season 3?

That's well above my pay grade. I think that the writers and our creator, they're so incredibly talented that I feel like if you think it's a happily ever after, they may throw a curveball at us, if we go again. I'm sure they'll come up with something to add some more conflict in there, but I leave it. I read all of the cool stuff they come up with, and I'm fortunate enough to play it.

Sex/Life season 2 is streaming now on Netflix.