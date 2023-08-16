Adam and Danielle Busby Share the Reason They Returned to ‘OutDaughtered’ After a 2-Year Break

OutDaughtered is officially back for season 9 on TLC, and fans are ecstatic to see Adam and Danielle Busby once again documenting their lives with their six daughters Blayke, Ava, Olivia, Hazel, Riley and Parker.

But viewers know that, prior to season 9's return this July, it's been a minute since we've seen the Busby family. When we last saw them, the COVID-19 pandemic was still at its peak, which made filming a bit of a challenge to say the least. This led Adam and Danielle to decide that stepping back from television would be the best for their kids. While they initially didn't intend on returning to TV years later, the couple ultimately changed their minds.

"When we quit filming, we didn't really see a future date ahead of when capturing life would come back," Danielle tells Good Housekeeping. "We really just kind of felt like... is this the right time? Do we do it? I'm not sure it fits with [our] schedule right now."

While Adam and Danielle toyed with the idea of bringing back OutDaughtered, they realized they needed to consult their kids about the potential plans. As a result, they turned to Blayke for her opinion and to make sure she'd feel comfortable having her adolescence captured on camera.

"She's now in middle school and just a big age for a child growing up," Danielle says about discussing things with Blayke. "We just want her to be involved and same with the quints. It was an organic conversation that we had, and it made it a little bit easier, as the girls started asking, 'Where's this person? When are the cameras coming back?'"

With Adam and Danielle's kids officially on board, they started filming a new season of OutDaughtered. But unlike previous years, they decided to take a different approach. The married duo not only became executive producers for season 9, but they also allowed the girls to choose when they wanted to be on camera. What's more, they focused on Adam taking over more of the parental responsibilities as Danielle ran their Graeson Bee Boutique in League City, Texas.

"There's been a recurring theme of guys I run into around town or at church... they always make this comment of 'Man, like, I can't believe you just do that. You just take them wherever and you can do that,'" Adam shares. "But guys can do it. Dads can do it. If I've got to show the world that I'm doing it with six kids by myself, then like, okay, let's do it."

As the new episodes continue to premiere, the family just hopes that folks still want to tune in to see their journey.

"This new perspective that we have, we just want to put out an entertaining show that families can sit down and watch," Adam concludes. "That's what we're going to do, and so that's hopefully what we can convey to everyone out there... and you know, that's what makes us happy."

Well, we can't wait to see what's next!

OutDaughtered airs on TLC on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

