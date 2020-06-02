'Outdaughtered' Star Adam Busby Has Left His Job After Almost 12 Years
The newest season of TLC's Outdaughtered premieres on June 2 at 9 p.m. ET.
While watching the show, many Outdaughtered viewers often wonder what Adam does for a living.
Adam and Danielle Busby from the TLC series Outdaughtered may just be some of the busiest people on this planet. How could they not be while being parents to six adorable little girls.
While there are a gazillion things we'd love to know about what it's like raising Blayke, Ava, Olivia, Hazel, Riley, and Parker, there's one question in particular that seems to be on a lot of Outdaughtered viewers' minds ...
What does Adam Busby do for a living?
Those who watch the show know that Danielle and Adam have been noticeably vague about their job specifics over the years. But according to Adam's LinkedIn page, the dad-of-six recently left his job as Key Account Manager at Intrinsic Solutions and Sprint Safety and is now the owner of Adam Busby Media, which "specializes in photo and video projects from large brands to priceless memories for family events."
While it's not confirmed how much he made at his former gig, the average salary of a key account manager is around $80,000. Apart from that gig, it's estimated that Adam and the rest of the Busby family receive somewhere between $25,000 to $40,000 per episode from TLC for doing the show.
Okay, so what about Danielle? Her LinkedIn says that she works as a Project Coordinator Team Lead at AP Networks — the same job she had before getting pregnant with the quintuplets. However, it's not clear if she's still in that position since her TLC bio states that she currently works as an "independent beauty consultant."
Of course, Adam and Danielle's biggest job of all is raising their daughters, which we imagine is also the best.
