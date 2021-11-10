Adam Boulton to leave Sky News after more than 30 years

Adam Boulton has said his decision to leave Sky News after more than three decades was a “mutual” one.

The 62-year-old, who currently presents Sky’s All Out Politics show, will leave at the end of the year, he has revealed in an interview with the Times.

He told the newspaper: “Well, it’s a kind of mutual decision. Basically, just looking ahead, having been at two start-ups, first with TV-am and then Sky, I think it looks like the direction which Sky News wants to go over the next few years is not one that’s a particularly good fit for me.”

Adam Boulton has been with Sky News since 1989 (Ian West/PA)

Currently the editor-at-large, Boulton has been with the broadcaster since it began in 1989 and, as its political editor, interviewed British prime ministers from David Cameron to Sir Alec Douglas-Home.

In 2010 he was famously involved in an on-air spat with Labour’s former head of communications, Alastair Campbell.

Talking about the incident later, he told BBC’s Radio 4 Today programme: “Of course I regret showing a little bit more temper than was necessary.”

During his tenure at Sky News, which he joined from TV-am, he also hosted the channel’s first televised debate between three party leaders in the run-up to the 2010 general election.

Referring to an off-air incident that took place in 2018, in which footage was leaked of him swearing at his Sky colleague, Beth Rigby, he told the Times: “What that was really about was me having to be my own floor manager during a commercial break, right? I don’t know why it was leaked. Look, the truth is everything gets leaked.”

He told the newspaper that giving up “daily broadcasting is a wrench” and that he is “working on some long-form stuff”.

He added: “I’ve just got to accept to a certain point that you and I, we’re tail-end baby boomers, and there’s a kind of move against the baby boomers, and the fact that we’ve had less time at the peak is just the way it goes … It’s a big change for me, but I’m still young and healthy.”

Boulton said in a statement: “I am immensely proud of all we have achieved at Sky News. It has been an honour to be part of the team that founded Britain’s first rolling news channel, transforming the way news and politics are covered in this country and around the world.

“My career has been at two start-ups – TV-am and Sky. Now, after six prime ministers, seven US presidents, and eight Sky CEOs, it is time for new things. As the mainstream media evolve, I will continue to broadcast and write for Sky, Reaction, and others.”

Fellow Sky presenter Kay Burley tweeted: “My dear friend and colleague @adamboultonSKY calling it a day. Sky News would not have been a success without his insightful expertise. We will miss you Adam x”

Rigby tweeted: “Adam’s leaving after 33 yrs. A hugely significant force, not in just our newsroom, but in the very fabric of British politics & broadcasting. I grew up watching Adam & was lucky enough to work with him. An absolute titan. We will miss you @adamboultonSKY”

BBC Newsnight’s outgoing editor Esme Wren tweeted: “@adamboultonSKY departure is a huge loss for Sky News, his instinct for a story and depth of knowledge has been the driving force behind Sky’s formidable political coverage over many years…”.

A second tweet from Wren, who was recently announced as the new editor of Channel 4 News, said: “As one of those lucky enough to work with him I can testify his generosity is as great as his intellect. Wherever we were in the field he’d always insist on buying a gift to give to my kids on our return. A lovely man, a phenomenal broadcaster. Thank you Adam.”

Head of Sky News John Ryley said: “Adam Boulton has been a hugely significant figure, both in the growth of Sky News and British broadcasting as a whole.

“Adam was the first political editor to treat politics as a dynamic, changing story, combining live commentary with video.

“He also played a key role in bringing about the first leaders’ debates in 2010. I will miss his wise counsel.”

Sky’s executive chairman Jeremy Darroch, said: “It has been an enormous pleasure and inspiration to work with Adam over my 18 years at Sky. He has been at the forefront of the British political landscape – breaking news and setting the agenda. He’s been with us at Sky since we launched and helped shape the DNA of Sky News.”