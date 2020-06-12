Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Son Adam Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing Neighbor

The son of NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was arrested in San Clemente, California, this week after allegedly stabbing his neighbor multiple times, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Friday with HuffPost.

Adam Abdul-Jabbar, 28, was booked on assault with a deadly weapon.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He was “initially detained and arrested all without incident,” the spokesperson said. He was bailed out soon after, she added.

The victim took himself to the hospital “with multiple non-life-threatening injuries” after the June 9 encounter, cops told TMZ earlier.

“The investigation is ongoing and we’ll be working with the DA’s office,” the sheriff’s spokesperson told HuffPost.

To the spokesperson’s knowledge, the son did not mention his famous father during his arrest.

Adam Abdul-Jabbar appeared with his dad, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer who played on six NBA championship teams, on “Celebrity Family Feud” in 2017.

Adam Abdul-Jabbar, pictured with his famous father on "Celebrity Family Feud," shakes the hand of host Steve Harvey. (Photo: Eric McCandless via Getty Images)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar did not immediately return HuffPost’s call for comment.

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.