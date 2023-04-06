Adalimumab Biosimilar Market Expand Lucratively & Grow at a CAGR of 23.2% to 2031 | Says Latest InsightAce Study

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. LTd.

Companies Covered in the Report are Amgen, Pfizer, Celltrion Healthcare Co., Ltd., Sandoz International GmbH, LG Life Sciences, Mochida Pharmaceutical, Fresenius Kabi, Kyowa Hakko Kirin, and Momenta Pharmaceuticals, BIOCND, Baxalta (Shire)

Jersey City, NJ, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Adalimumab Biosimilar Market- (By Product (Amjevita, Cyltezo, Hadlima, Yusimry, Hulio, Hymiroz, Abrilada, Yuflyma, Exemptia, Adalirel, Cipleumab and other pipeline products), by Application (Rheumatoid Arthritis, Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis, Crohn’s Disease, Ankylosing Spondylitis, Ulcerative Colitis, and Psoriasis), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy and Other Direct Distribution Channels)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Adalimumab Biosimilar market is valued at US$ 613.28 Million in 2022, and it is expected to reach US$ 3954.75 Million by 2031, with a CAGR of 23.2% during a forecast period of 2023-2031.







Biosimilars are biological medicines that are the same in terms of safety and effectiveness as licenced originals. They can make the market more competitive and could give more patients access to biologics within the limits of treatment recommendations. For instance, in December 2002, the US Food and Drug Administration authorized Adalimumab as the first human monoclonal antibody.

Adalimumab is a drug used to treat psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and various other conditions. Adalimumab is a prescription medication that goes by the brand names Exemptia and Humira. Adalimumab treats rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, psoriatic arthritis, psoriasis, and ulcerative colitis. In addition, Adalimumab is often used to bind TNF (tumour necrosis factor-alpha). TNF causes an inflammatory response that leads to autoimmune disease when it binds to TBF receptors. By binding to TNF, adalimumab reduces the risk of an inflammatory response.

The global adalimumab biosimilars market is anticipated to expand at a rapid rate during the projected period, owing to an increase in the prevalence of arthritis and skin disorders among the global population, which would result in an increase in demand for Adalimumab. As per World Health Organization (WHO), skin disorders are the leading cause of human health impairment. At any given time, it is believed that more than 900 million individuals worldwide suffer from skin disorders. Numerous of these skin illnesses result in lasting disfigurement, stigma, and disability, and their treatment has become a global priority for health organisations.

The biosimilar adalimumab has emerged as a promising treatment option for persistent skin diseases including eczema. This factor has the potential to greatly expand the global adalimumab biosimilars market during the predicted period. In addition, the introduction of new biosimilars would reduce medicine prices globally, resulting in a robust market demand. This is projected to drive the growth of the global adalimumab biosimilar market throughout the forecast period.

North America is supposed to be the major contributor to the Adalimumab Biosimilar market over the forecast years. As per the American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association, over 50 million Americans have an autoimmune disease. Furthermore, the annual healthcare costs for treating these disorders are nearly USD 100 billion. This, combined with an ageing population, will likely offer North America the highest share of the global adalimumab biosimilar market throughout the forecast period. In addition, the Asia Pacific Adalimumab Biosimilar market is supposed to grow significantly during the forecast period. The rising elderly population and increased governmental and private investment in pharmaceuticals drive the Asia-Pacific market. In addition, increasing investments in medical research are also projected to fuel the market.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

In Jan 2023, Amgen has recently introduced a biosimilar version of Humira by AbbVie in the United States. Amjevita's biosimilar will be priced 55% less than the wholesale purchase cost of Humira, which is $6,923 for a four-week supply. Amgen's objective is to provide patients with broad access by providing health plans and pharmacy benefit managers with two options.

In June 2022, The application for Sandoz's biosimilar Hyrimoz ®'s concentration formulation 100 mg/mL (HCF) has been accepted for regulatory assessment by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), according to Sandoz (adalimumab). Rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, and uveitis are just a few of the indications covered by the reference drug* that are included in the application.

In Feb 2022, The FDA has approved the PAS (Prior Approval Supplement) to the Biologics License Application (BLA) for ABRILADATM (adalimumab-afzb), an interchangeable biosimilar to Humira®, for review, according to a statement from Pfizer Inc. (adalimumab). The REFLECTIONS B538-12 trial, which examined a number of switches between ABRILADA and its reference drug, Humira, both of which were governed with methotrexate in adult patients with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, provided supportive topline data that confirmed the PAS (RA).

In Oct 2021, Boehringer Ingelheim announced that the U.S. FDA authorised the Cyltezo® (adalimumab-adbm) supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) as the first Interchangeable biosimilar with Humira® (adalimumab). In 2017, the FDA authorised Cyltezo® for the treatment of numerous chronic inflammatory illnesses, and this latest clearance certifies it as interchangeable for all of these indications.





Major market players operating in the Adalimumab Biosimilar market include:

Amgen,

Pfizer,

Sandoz International GmbH,

Celltrion Healthcare Co., Ltd.,

Fresenius Kabi,

Kyowa Hakko Kirin,

G. Life Sciences,

Mochida Pharmaceutical,

Momenta Pharmaceuticals.

BIOCND

Baxalta (Shire)

Organon

Teva

Bio-Thera Solutions

Biocad

Boehringer Ingelheim

CinnaGen

Coherus Biosciences

Hetero Drugs

Hisun Pharmaceuticals

Innovent Biologics

Neuclone

Outlook Therapeutics

Prestige Biopharma

Reliance Life Sciences

Samsung Bioepis

Shanghai Henlius Biotech

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences

Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Zydus Cadila

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Hospira Inc.

Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Kashiv BioSciences, LLC





Adalimumab Biosimilar Pipeline Landscape Aprroximate launch Product Name Manufacturer/ Company Approval Jan 2023 Amjevita Amgen FDA, EU



July 2023 Cyltezo Boehringer Ingelheim FDA Hadlima Organon/Samsung Bioepis FDA, EU Yusimry Coherus FDA Hulio Viatris/Biocon FDA, EU Sept 2023 Hymiroz Sandoz FDA, EU Nov 2023 Abrilada Pfizer FDA









Market Segments

Global Adalimumab Biosimilar Market, by Product, 2023-2031 (Value US$ Mn)

Amjevita

Cyltezo

Hadlima

Yusimry

Hulio

Hymiroz

Abrilada

Yuflyma

Exemptia

Adalirel

Cipleumab

Other pipeline products

Global Adalimumab Biosimilar Market, by Application, 2023-2031 (Value US$ Mn)

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis

Psoriatic Arthritis

Crohn’s Disease

Ankylosing Spondylitis

Ulcerative Colitis

Psoriasis

Global Adalimumab Biosimilar Market, by Distribution Channel, 2023-2031 (Value US$ Mn)

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Other Direct Distribution Channels

Global Adalimumab Biosimilar Market, by Region, 2023-2031 (Value US$ Mn)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Adalimumab Biosimilar Market, by Country, 2023-2031 (Value US$ Mn)

U.S.

Canada

Europe Adalimumab Biosimilar Market, by Country, 2023-2031 (Value US$ Mn)

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Adalimumab Biosimilar Market, by Country, 2023-2031 (Value US$ Mn)

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Adalimumab Biosimilar Market, by Country, 2023-2031 (Value US$ Mn)

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Adalimumab Biosimilar Market, by Country, 2023-2031 (Value US$ Mn)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa





