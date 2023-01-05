Adagene to Present at the Biotech Showcase™ 2023 in San Francisco on January 9

Adagene Inc.

SAN DIEGO and SUZHOU, China, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adagene Inc. (“Adagene”) (Nasdaq: ADAG), a company transforming the discovery and development of antibody-based therapies, today announced that Adagene’s Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Peter Luo, Ph.D., will provide a corporate update at the Biotech Showcase™ 2023, taking place January 9-11th in San Francisco, in parallel to the annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.



Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Monday, January 9th Presentation Time: 11:30 a.m. (Pacific time) Location: Hilton San Francisco, Union Square

A live webcast of the presentation will also be accessible in the Investors section of the company’s website at https://www.adagene.com. A webcast replay will be available for at least 30 days.

For live attendance, please register at https://informaconnect.com/biotech-showcase/

About Adagene

Adagene Inc. (Nasdaq: ADAG) is a platform-driven, clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based cancer immunotherapies. Adagene combines computational biology and artificial intelligence to design novel antibodies that address unmet patient needs. Powered by its proprietary Dynamic Precision Library (DPL) platform, composed of NEObody™, SAFEbody®, and POWERbody™ technologies, Adagene’s highly differentiated pipeline features novel immunotherapy programs. Adagene has forged strategic collaborations with reputable global partners that leverage its technology in multiple approaches at the vanguard of science.

For more information, please visit: https://investor.adagene.com . Follow Adagene on WeChat , LinkedIn and Twitter .

SAFEbody® is a registered trademark in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Singapore, and the European Union.

CONTACT: Investor & Media Contact: Ami Knoefler Adagene 650-739-9952



