Ada deputies find body in Lucky Peak Lake. It could be teenager who fell off jet ski

Marine deputies from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office recovered a body from Lucky Peak Lake on Wednesday around noon, and it “tentatively appears” to be the 16-year-old boy who fell off a jet ski on July 18 and did not resurface, according to a tweet.

The body was found in the general area the boy was last seen, Patrick Orr, Ada County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, told the Idaho Statesman. That was a section of the lake near the Barclay Bay ramp.

The Ada County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the body and will confirm who was found, the sheriff’s office said on Twitter.

The teen’s death was one of three suspected drownings at Lucky Peak Lake in the past three weeks.