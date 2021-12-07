Ada County food service inspections Nov. 16-22, 2021
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
Asian Wok Chinese Restaurant, 9706 W. State St., Star
23*
Caci Wood Fired Sicilian Grill, 1592 E. Riverside Drive, Suite 100, Eagle
22*
Cafe Zupas, 660 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
22*
Caffe Darte, 794 W. Broad St., Boise
16*, 23*
Chiang Mai House, 4898 W. Emerald St., Boise
9*, 10*
Cottonwood Grille, 913 W. River St., Suite 300, Boise
15*, 28*
Eddie’s Restaurant, 7067 W. Overland Road, Boise
18 , 24
Fujiyama Sushi House, 1701 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
10*
Highlands Hollow Brewhouse, 2455 Harrison Hollow Lane, Boise
2*
Jalapenos Bar and Grill, 1555 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
10*, 22*
Mancino’s Pizza and Grinders, 6564 S. Federal Way, Boise
21*
North End Chinese, 1806 W. State St., Boise
2*, 10*, 16*, 21*, 22*, 23*
Shari’s Restaurant, 895 S. Progress Ave., Meridian
20*
Smoky Mountain Pizza and Pasta, 1809 W. State St., Boise
2*, 15*, 22*
Subway, 64 S. Star Road, Star
8*
Wasabi, 2325 S. Apple St., Boise
10*
Wok Inn Noodle, 4912 W. Emerald St., Boise
9*, 15, 23
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
AFC Sushi at Albertsons, 1520 N. Cole Road, Boise
Ahi Sushi Bar, 1193 W. Winding Creek Drive, Ste 101, Eagle
Alchemist Coffee, 10650 W. Overland Road, Boise
Avaflavas, 3640 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Barbacoa Restaurant, 276 Bobwhite Court, Boise
Big Sky Events and Catering, 130 W. Ellen St., Garden City
Blue Sky Bagels, 12375 Chinden Blvd., Ste A, Boise
Boise Bible College, 8695 W. Marigold St., Garden City
Boise Ranch Golf Course, 6501 S. Cloverdale Road, Boise
C4 Creamery, 7317 S. Acacia Ave., Boise
Capitol City Post 63 VFW Inc, 8931 W. Ardene St., Boise
Casa Del Matador, 3690 E. Monarch Sky Lane, Suite 140, Meridian
Center for Change, 1411 W. Franklin St, Boise
Chateau de Boise, 7250 Poplar St., Boise
Chompi’s Mexican Food, 5710 W. State St., Boise
City Light Home For Women and Children, 1404 W. Jefferson St., Boise
Coffee and Supply Co, 36 N. Echohawk Way, Unit 101B, Eagle
Coiled Wines, 3408 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Cold Stone Creamery, 1028 S. Vista Ave., Boise
Commons Kitchen, 2901 E. Pine Ave., Meridian
Crave Kitchen and Bar, 165 E. Colchester Drive, Eagle
Denny’s, 3155 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Domino’s, 6456 S. Federal Way, Boise
Ed’s 50’s Cafe, 979 S. Progress Ave., Meridian
Empowrd Foods LLC, 48 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Goodwood Barbecue Company, 7849 W. Spectrum St., Boise
Grace’s Maatjip, 2021 Temp Event Multiple, Meridian
Grazing Gems, 48 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Hickory Farms — Cole Village, 3333 N. Cole Road, Boise
Hickory Farms — Five Mile Plaza, 10366 W. Overland Road, Boise
Hillside Junior High School, 3536 W. Hill Road, Boise
Holiday Inn Express, 3050 S. Shoshone St., Boise
Holy Apostles Food Pantry, 6300-A N. Meridian Road, Meridian
Initial Point High School, 1080 N. Ten Mile Road, Kuna
Jacksons, 1745 E. Overland Road, Meridian
Kikka Sushi at Whole Foods Boise, 401 S. Broadway St., Boise
Kuna High School, 637 E. Deer Flat Road, Kuna
Longfellow Elementary School, 1511 N. 9th St., Boise
Lounge at the Club — pool area, 6800 N. Spurwing Way, Meridian
Macadoo’s Lumpia Shack, 1940 W. Wapoot Drive, Meridian
Magic Meals, 48 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Maverik, 1540 E. Overland Road, Meridian
McDonald’s, 3100 E. Magic View Drive, Meridian
Meridian Boys and Girls Club, 911 N. Meridian Road
Meridian Food Bank, 133 W. Broadway Ave.
Navajo Room, 4900 W. Emerald St., Boise
North Junior High School, 1105 N. 13th St., Boise
Ochos, 515 W. Idaho St., Boise
Open Table Boise LLC, 309 E. 37th St., Garden City
Open Table Boise LLC (permit), 309 E. 37th St., Garden City
Pie Hole, 1016 Broadway Ave., Boise
Playhouse Boise (Watson’s Mystery Café & Spirits), 8001 Fairview Ave., Boise
Powderhaus Brewing Company, 9719 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Push and Pour, 214 E. 34th St., Garden City
Quality Inn and Suites, 1575 S. Meridian Road, Meridian
R & R BBQ, 3680 E. Fairview Ave., Suite 110, Meridian
Reed Elementary School, 1670 N. Linder Road, Kuna
Renaissance Culinary Ctr Cafe Renaissance, 1303 E. Central Drive, Meridian
Rooster’s Eatery and Catering, 904 W. Emerald St., Boise
Ross Elementary School, 610 N. School Ave., Kuna
Sacred Heart School, 3901 W. Cassia St., Boise
Salsa Boss, 2021 Temp Events Multiple, Meridian
Smoky Mountain Pizza and Pasta, 415 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise
Springhill Suites by Marriott Boise, 6325 N. Cloverdale Road, Boise
St. Joseph’s Catholic School, 825 W. Fort St., Boise
St. Michael’s Cathedral — kitchen, 518 N. 8th St., Boise
Star Outreach Food Bank, 10775 W. State St., Star
Sur La Table, 3450 E. Longwing Lane, Ste 160, Meridian
Swan Falls High School, 7300 S. Linder Road, Meridian
Tangos Empanadas and Grill, 46 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
The Chef’s Hut, 164 S. Cole Road, Boise
The Gathering Place, 50 E. State St., Eagle
The Gathering Place (mobile unit), 50 E. State St., Eagle
TK Bar, 6455 S. Eisnman Road, Boise
Vine LLC Wine Shop and Lounge, 1320 S. Maple Grove Road, Boise
VR1 Arcade, 1225 E. Winding Creek Drive, Suite 110, Eagle
Walmart — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 7319 W. State St., Garden City
Weathered Rock Mead and Honey, 518 N. Curtis Road, Boise
Wells Fargo — Sodexo, 3033 W. Elder St., Boise
Westside Drive-In, 1929 W. State St., Boise
Westside Pizza, 11200 W. Hercules Drive, Star
Wetzels Pretzels, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Suite 2183, Boise
Whole Foods — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 401 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Whole Foods — specialty foods, 401 S. Broadway Ave., Boise