Ada County food service inspections Nov. 16-22, 2021

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

Asian Wok Chinese Restaurant, 9706 W. State St., Star

23*

Caci Wood Fired Sicilian Grill, 1592 E. Riverside Drive, Suite 100, Eagle

22*

Cafe Zupas, 660 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

22*

Caffe Darte, 794 W. Broad St., Boise

16*, 23*

Chiang Mai House, 4898 W. Emerald St., Boise

9*, 10*

Cottonwood Grille, 913 W. River St., Suite 300, Boise

15*, 28*

Eddie’s Restaurant, 7067 W. Overland Road, Boise

18 , 24

Fujiyama Sushi House, 1701 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

10*

Highlands Hollow Brewhouse, 2455 Harrison Hollow Lane, Boise

2*

Jalapenos Bar and Grill, 1555 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

10*, 22*

Mancino’s Pizza and Grinders, 6564 S. Federal Way, Boise

21*

North End Chinese, 1806 W. State St., Boise

2*, 10*, 16*, 21*, 22*, 23*

Shari’s Restaurant, 895 S. Progress Ave., Meridian

20*

Smoky Mountain Pizza and Pasta, 1809 W. State St., Boise

2*, 15*, 22*

Subway, 64 S. Star Road, Star

8*

Wasabi, 2325 S. Apple St., Boise

10*

Wok Inn Noodle, 4912 W. Emerald St., Boise

9*, 15, 23

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

AFC Sushi at Albertsons, 1520 N. Cole Road, Boise

Ahi Sushi Bar, 1193 W. Winding Creek Drive, Ste 101, Eagle

Alchemist Coffee, 10650 W. Overland Road, Boise

Avaflavas, 3640 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Barbacoa Restaurant, 276 Bobwhite Court, Boise

Big Sky Events and Catering, 130 W. Ellen St., Garden City

Blue Sky Bagels, 12375 Chinden Blvd., Ste A, Boise

Boise Bible College, 8695 W. Marigold St., Garden City

Boise Ranch Golf Course, 6501 S. Cloverdale Road, Boise

C4 Creamery, 7317 S. Acacia Ave., Boise

Capitol City Post 63 VFW Inc, 8931 W. Ardene St., Boise

Casa Del Matador, 3690 E. Monarch Sky Lane, Suite 140, Meridian

Center for Change, 1411 W. Franklin St, Boise

Chateau de Boise, 7250 Poplar St., Boise

Chompi’s Mexican Food, 5710 W. State St., Boise

City Light Home For Women and Children, 1404 W. Jefferson St., Boise

Coffee and Supply Co, 36 N. Echohawk Way, Unit 101B, Eagle

Coiled Wines, 3408 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Cold Stone Creamery, 1028 S. Vista Ave., Boise

Commons Kitchen, 2901 E. Pine Ave., Meridian

Crave Kitchen and Bar, 165 E. Colchester Drive, Eagle

Denny’s, 3155 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Domino’s, 6456 S. Federal Way, Boise

Ed’s 50’s Cafe, 979 S. Progress Ave., Meridian

Empowrd Foods LLC, 48 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Goodwood Barbecue Company, 7849 W. Spectrum St., Boise

Grace’s Maatjip, 2021 Temp Event Multiple, Meridian

Grazing Gems, 48 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Hickory Farms — Cole Village, 3333 N. Cole Road, Boise

Hickory Farms — Five Mile Plaza, 10366 W. Overland Road, Boise

Hillside Junior High School, 3536 W. Hill Road, Boise

Holiday Inn Express, 3050 S. Shoshone St., Boise

Holy Apostles Food Pantry, 6300-A N. Meridian Road, Meridian

Initial Point High School, 1080 N. Ten Mile Road, Kuna

Jacksons, 1745 E. Overland Road, Meridian

Kikka Sushi at Whole Foods Boise, 401 S. Broadway St., Boise

Kuna High School, 637 E. Deer Flat Road, Kuna

Longfellow Elementary School, 1511 N. 9th St., Boise

Lounge at the Club — pool area, 6800 N. Spurwing Way, Meridian

Macadoo’s Lumpia Shack, 1940 W. Wapoot Drive, Meridian

Magic Meals, 48 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Maverik, 1540 E. Overland Road, Meridian

McDonald’s, 3100 E. Magic View Drive, Meridian

Meridian Boys and Girls Club, 911 N. Meridian Road

Meridian Food Bank, 133 W. Broadway Ave.

Navajo Room, 4900 W. Emerald St., Boise

North Junior High School, 1105 N. 13th St., Boise

Ochos, 515 W. Idaho St., Boise

Open Table Boise LLC, 309 E. 37th St., Garden City

Open Table Boise LLC (permit), 309 E. 37th St., Garden City

Pie Hole, 1016 Broadway Ave., Boise

Playhouse Boise (Watson’s Mystery Café & Spirits), 8001 Fairview Ave., Boise

Powderhaus Brewing Company, 9719 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Push and Pour, 214 E. 34th St., Garden City

Quality Inn and Suites, 1575 S. Meridian Road, Meridian

R & R BBQ, 3680 E. Fairview Ave., Suite 110, Meridian

Reed Elementary School, 1670 N. Linder Road, Kuna

Renaissance Culinary Ctr Cafe Renaissance, 1303 E. Central Drive, Meridian

Rooster’s Eatery and Catering, 904 W. Emerald St., Boise

Ross Elementary School, 610 N. School Ave., Kuna

Sacred Heart School, 3901 W. Cassia St., Boise

Salsa Boss, 2021 Temp Events Multiple, Meridian

Smoky Mountain Pizza and Pasta, 415 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise

Springhill Suites by Marriott Boise, 6325 N. Cloverdale Road, Boise

St. Joseph’s Catholic School, 825 W. Fort St., Boise

St. Michael’s Cathedral — kitchen, 518 N. 8th St., Boise

Star Outreach Food Bank, 10775 W. State St., Star

Sur La Table, 3450 E. Longwing Lane, Ste 160, Meridian

Swan Falls High School, 7300 S. Linder Road, Meridian

Tangos Empanadas and Grill, 46 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

The Chef’s Hut, 164 S. Cole Road, Boise

The Gathering Place, 50 E. State St., Eagle

The Gathering Place (mobile unit), 50 E. State St., Eagle

TK Bar, 6455 S. Eisnman Road, Boise

Vine LLC Wine Shop and Lounge, 1320 S. Maple Grove Road, Boise

VR1 Arcade, 1225 E. Winding Creek Drive, Suite 110, Eagle

Walmart — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 7319 W. State St., Garden City

Weathered Rock Mead and Honey, 518 N. Curtis Road, Boise

Wells Fargo — Sodexo, 3033 W. Elder St., Boise

Westside Drive-In, 1929 W. State St., Boise

Westside Pizza, 11200 W. Hercules Drive, Star

Wetzels Pretzels, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Suite 2183, Boise

Whole Foods — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 401 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Whole Foods — specialty foods, 401 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

