Ada County food service inspections Nov. 16-22, 2021

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

Asian Wok Chinese Restaurant, 9706 W. State St., Star 23* Caci Wood Fired Sicilian Grill, 1592 E. Riverside Drive, Suite 100, Eagle 22* Cafe Zupas, 660 N. Milwaukee St., Boise 22* Caffe Darte, 794 W. Broad St., Boise 16*, 23* Chiang Mai House, 4898 W. Emerald St., Boise 9*, 10* Cottonwood Grille, 913 W. River St., Suite 300, Boise 15*, 28* Eddie’s Restaurant, 7067 W. Overland Road, Boise 18 , 24 Fujiyama Sushi House, 1701 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian 10* Highlands Hollow Brewhouse, 2455 Harrison Hollow Lane, Boise 2* Jalapenos Bar and Grill, 1555 S. Broadway Ave., Boise 10*, 22* Mancino’s Pizza and Grinders, 6564 S. Federal Way, Boise 21* North End Chinese, 1806 W. State St., Boise 2*, 10*, 16*, 21*, 22*, 23* Shari’s Restaurant, 895 S. Progress Ave., Meridian 20* Smoky Mountain Pizza and Pasta, 1809 W. State St., Boise 2*, 15*, 22* Subway, 64 S. Star Road, Star 8* Wasabi, 2325 S. Apple St., Boise 10* Wok Inn Noodle, 4912 W. Emerald St., Boise 9*, 15, 23

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations