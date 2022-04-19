Ada County food service inspections March 29-April 4, 2022

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

Antigua Coffee Company, 1800 N. Locust Grove, Suite E, Meridian

2*, 10*, 15*

Crane Creek Country Club, 500 W. Curling Drive, Boise

10*

Duck Donuts, 2126 N. Eagle Road, Suite 140, Meridian

16*

El Tenampa Fresh Mexican Food, 906 N. Main St., Meridian

9*, 10*, 15*, 16*, 20*, 23*, 25*

Goatstar Donuts and Coffee, 520 S. Meridian Road, Suite 20, Meridian

16*

Los Betos Mexican Food, 6615 Fairview Ave., Boise

15*

Machu Picchu Peruvian Cuisine, 2674 N. Vallin Ave., Meridian

23*, 28*

Pizza Hut, 3325 N. Ten Mile Road, Suite 150, Meridian

16*

Sushi Shack, 77 E. Idaho Ave., Meridian

16*

Tamales Nelly, 2022 Temp Events Multiple, Boise

8*

Umai Sushi Burrito, 2032 E. Overland Road, Suite 100, Meridian

5*

Ustick Subway, 3415 N. Cole Road, Suite 101, Boise

10*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

African Global Market, 6803 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Amity Elementary School, 10000 W. Amity Road, Boise

Basque Food Booth, 2022 Temp Events, Boise

Central Academy, 6075 N. Locust Grove Road, Meridian

Cinnaholic, 3693 E. Longwing Lane, Suite 125, Meridian

Coyote Gulch Ranch, 2022 Temp Events Multiple, Boise

Crisp, 4810 Collister Drive, Boise

Evan’s Farmstead Cheese, 2022 Temp Events Multiple, Boise

Extra Mile, 9804 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Fairweather Fish Co, 2022 Temp Events Multiple, Boise

Form and Function, 1818 N. 29th St., Boise

Haji Hassan, 2022 Temp Events Multiple, Boise

Hawthorne Elementary School, 2401 W. Targee St., Boise

Hen and Hare, 2021 Temp Events Multiple, Boise

Heritage Middle School, 4990 N. Meridian Road, Meridian

Highlands Elementary School, 3434 N. Bogus Basin Road, Boise

Idaho Springs Foods, 2022 Temp Events Multiple, Boise

Kuna Middle School, 1360 W. Boise St., Kuna

Lee’s Candies, 840 S. Vista Ave., Boise

Little Cow Mountain, 2022 Temp Events Multiple, Boise

Malheur River Meats, 2022 Temp Events Multiple, Boise

Matthews Family Farm, 2021 Temp Events Multiple, Boise

Meadowlark Farm, 2022 Temp Events Multiple, Boise

Meridian Arctic Circle, 1625 W. Franklin Road, Meridian

Meridian High School Softball, 1900 W. Pine Ave., Meridian

Meridian High School concession-baseball, 1900 W. Pine Ave., Meridian

Pleasant View Elementary School, 4600 W. Gondola Drive, Meridian

Ponderosa Elementary, 2950 N. Naomi Ave., Meridian

Port of Subs, 722 N. Benjamin Lane, Boise

Purple Sage Farms, 2022 Temp Events Multiple, Boise

Reggie’s Veggies, 8199 W. Ustick Road, Boise

Rocky Mountain High School Cafeteria, 5450 N. Linder Road, Meridian

Silver Sage Elementary School, 7700 W. Snohomish St., Boise

Treasured Mushrooms, 2022 Temp Event Multiple, Boise

Truffles Etc, 126 E. Idaho Ave., Meridian

Victory Middle School, 920 W. Kodiak Drive, Meridian

Vitalize Juice Company- CCPM, 2022 Temp Event Multiple, Boise

Willow Creek Elementary, 6195 N. Long Lake Way, Meridian

Wilsey Ranch, 2022 Temp Events Multiple, Boise

