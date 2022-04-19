Ada County food service inspections March 29-April 4, 2022
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
Antigua Coffee Company, 1800 N. Locust Grove, Suite E, Meridian
2*, 10*, 15*
Crane Creek Country Club, 500 W. Curling Drive, Boise
10*
Duck Donuts, 2126 N. Eagle Road, Suite 140, Meridian
16*
El Tenampa Fresh Mexican Food, 906 N. Main St., Meridian
9*, 10*, 15*, 16*, 20*, 23*, 25*
Goatstar Donuts and Coffee, 520 S. Meridian Road, Suite 20, Meridian
16*
Los Betos Mexican Food, 6615 Fairview Ave., Boise
15*
Machu Picchu Peruvian Cuisine, 2674 N. Vallin Ave., Meridian
23*, 28*
Pizza Hut, 3325 N. Ten Mile Road, Suite 150, Meridian
16*
Sushi Shack, 77 E. Idaho Ave., Meridian
16*
Tamales Nelly, 2022 Temp Events Multiple, Boise
8*
Umai Sushi Burrito, 2032 E. Overland Road, Suite 100, Meridian
5*
Ustick Subway, 3415 N. Cole Road, Suite 101, Boise
10*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
African Global Market, 6803 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Amity Elementary School, 10000 W. Amity Road, Boise
Basque Food Booth, 2022 Temp Events, Boise
Central Academy, 6075 N. Locust Grove Road, Meridian
Cinnaholic, 3693 E. Longwing Lane, Suite 125, Meridian
Coyote Gulch Ranch, 2022 Temp Events Multiple, Boise
Crisp, 4810 Collister Drive, Boise
Evan’s Farmstead Cheese, 2022 Temp Events Multiple, Boise
Extra Mile, 9804 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Fairweather Fish Co, 2022 Temp Events Multiple, Boise
Form and Function, 1818 N. 29th St., Boise
Haji Hassan, 2022 Temp Events Multiple, Boise
Hawthorne Elementary School, 2401 W. Targee St., Boise
Hen and Hare, 2021 Temp Events Multiple, Boise
Heritage Middle School, 4990 N. Meridian Road, Meridian
Highlands Elementary School, 3434 N. Bogus Basin Road, Boise
Idaho Springs Foods, 2022 Temp Events Multiple, Boise
Kuna Middle School, 1360 W. Boise St., Kuna
Lee’s Candies, 840 S. Vista Ave., Boise
Little Cow Mountain, 2022 Temp Events Multiple, Boise
Malheur River Meats, 2022 Temp Events Multiple, Boise
Matthews Family Farm, 2021 Temp Events Multiple, Boise
Meadowlark Farm, 2022 Temp Events Multiple, Boise
Meridian Arctic Circle, 1625 W. Franklin Road, Meridian
Meridian High School Softball, 1900 W. Pine Ave., Meridian
Meridian High School concession-baseball, 1900 W. Pine Ave., Meridian
Pleasant View Elementary School, 4600 W. Gondola Drive, Meridian
Ponderosa Elementary, 2950 N. Naomi Ave., Meridian
Port of Subs, 722 N. Benjamin Lane, Boise
Purple Sage Farms, 2022 Temp Events Multiple, Boise
Reggie’s Veggies, 8199 W. Ustick Road, Boise
Rocky Mountain High School Cafeteria, 5450 N. Linder Road, Meridian
Silver Sage Elementary School, 7700 W. Snohomish St., Boise
Treasured Mushrooms, 2022 Temp Event Multiple, Boise
Truffles Etc, 126 E. Idaho Ave., Meridian
Victory Middle School, 920 W. Kodiak Drive, Meridian
Vitalize Juice Company- CCPM, 2022 Temp Event Multiple, Boise
Willow Creek Elementary, 6195 N. Long Lake Way, Meridian
Wilsey Ranch, 2022 Temp Events Multiple, Boise