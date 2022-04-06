Ada County food service inspections March 15-21, 2022

Michelle Jenkins
·3 min read

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

Dickey’s BBQ Pit, 2845 E. Overland Road, Suite 190, Meridian

10*, 16*, 23*

El Habanero, 380 N. Five Mile Road, Boise

02*, 16*, 20*

Falafel Co, 8165 N. Dudgin Ave., Garden City

10, 21*

Mi Casa Restaurant, 3223 E. Louise Drive, Suite 108, Meridian

15*, 20*, 22*, 23*

Worlds Best Corndogs, 1674 S. Country Terrace Way, Meridian

10*, 16*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Anytime Seasoning, 3640 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Ay Que Pica, 2022 Temp Event Multiple, Meridian

Big Jud’s Food Truck, 1289 Protest Road, Boise

Crossroads Academy, 650 N. Nola St., Meridian

Cynthia Mann Elementary School, 5401 W. Castle Drive, Boise

Dutch Bros Coffee, 1351 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

EDGE Brewing Company Inc, 525 N. Steelhead Way, Boise

El Faro Mexican Food, 4628 W. State St., Boise

Eliza Hart Spalding Elementary School, 4701 E. Braddock Drive, Meridian

Fairmont Junior High School, 2121 N. Cole Road, Boise

Flying Pie Pizzaria, 601 S. Main St., Meridian

Gyro Shack, 5038 N. Linder Road, Meridian

Jimmy John’s, 2959 N. Eagle Road, Suite 105, Meridian

La Crepe Boise, 341 W. Indian Rocks, Meridian

Lewis and Clark Middle School, 4141 E. Pine St., Meridian

McDonald’s, 3251 E. Ustick Road, Meridian

Mountain View HS baseball concessions, 2000 S. Millennium Way, Meridian

Poke Bowl, 2970 N. Eagle Road, Suite 101, Meridian

Qdoba Mexican Grill, 3068 E. Overland Road, Meridian

Save The Day Seasonings, 2022 Temp Events Multiple, Boise

Sonic Drive-In, 1535 Celebration Ave., Meridian

Twisted Kitchen, 3640 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

