Ada County food service inspections March 15-21, 2022
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
Dickey’s BBQ Pit, 2845 E. Overland Road, Suite 190, Meridian
10*, 16*, 23*
El Habanero, 380 N. Five Mile Road, Boise
02*, 16*, 20*
Falafel Co, 8165 N. Dudgin Ave., Garden City
10, 21*
Mi Casa Restaurant, 3223 E. Louise Drive, Suite 108, Meridian
15*, 20*, 22*, 23*
Worlds Best Corndogs, 1674 S. Country Terrace Way, Meridian
10*, 16*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Anytime Seasoning, 3640 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Ay Que Pica, 2022 Temp Event Multiple, Meridian
Big Jud’s Food Truck, 1289 Protest Road, Boise
Crossroads Academy, 650 N. Nola St., Meridian
Cynthia Mann Elementary School, 5401 W. Castle Drive, Boise
Dutch Bros Coffee, 1351 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
EDGE Brewing Company Inc, 525 N. Steelhead Way, Boise
El Faro Mexican Food, 4628 W. State St., Boise
Eliza Hart Spalding Elementary School, 4701 E. Braddock Drive, Meridian
Fairmont Junior High School, 2121 N. Cole Road, Boise
Flying Pie Pizzaria, 601 S. Main St., Meridian
Gyro Shack, 5038 N. Linder Road, Meridian
Jimmy John’s, 2959 N. Eagle Road, Suite 105, Meridian
La Crepe Boise, 341 W. Indian Rocks, Meridian
Lewis and Clark Middle School, 4141 E. Pine St., Meridian
McDonald’s, 3251 E. Ustick Road, Meridian
Mountain View HS baseball concessions, 2000 S. Millennium Way, Meridian
Poke Bowl, 2970 N. Eagle Road, Suite 101, Meridian
Qdoba Mexican Grill, 3068 E. Overland Road, Meridian
Save The Day Seasonings, 2022 Temp Events Multiple, Boise
Sonic Drive-In, 1535 Celebration Ave., Meridian
Twisted Kitchen, 3640 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City