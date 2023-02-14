Ada County food service inspections Jan. 24-30, 2023

Michelle Jenkins
·3 min read

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

Caffeina Roasting Company, 4774 W. State St., Boise

10* 22*

Chartwells Extra Mile — P2, 2023 Special Events, Boise

10*

CK Hawaiian BBQ, 7709 W. Overland Road, Suite 110, Boise

15* 16* 23*

Good Samaritan Home, 3501 W. State St., Boise

09*

Jacksons Food Stores, 6225 S. Five Mile Road, Boise

10*

Old Chicago Tap Room, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Suite 1017, Boise

10*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Albertsons — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 3301 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian

Albertsons — Starbucks, 3301 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian

Axiom Fitness, 1455 S. Country Terrace Way, Meridian

Blue Sky Bagels, 5517 State St., Boise

Boise Boba, 3210 W. Chinden Blvd., Suite 126, Eagle

Caffeina Roasting Company, 4774 State St., Boise

Chartwells Extra Mile — M2, 2023 Special Events, Boise

Chartwells Extra Mile — M3, 2023 Special Events, Boise

Chartwells Extra Mile — M4, 2023 Special Events, Boise

Chartwells Extra Mile — P1, 2023 Special Events, Boise

Chartwells Extra Mile — P4, 2023 Special Events, Boise

Coned Pizza — BSU West, 2023 Special Events Multiple, Boise

Costa Vida, 4363 W. Gray Fox St., Suite 100, Eagle

Domino’s Pizza, 5000 W. State St., Boise

El Gallo Giro, 1435 Eagle Road, Suite 140, Meridian

Extra Mile 87, 2581 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Flying Pie Pizzaria, 4320 W. State St., Boise

Jacksons Food Stores, 9016 W. Ustick Road, Boise

Jacksons Food Stores, 330 W. Main St., Kuna

Jacksons Food Stores — Subway, 7373 W. Franklin Road, Boise

JD’s Bodega LLC, 199 N. Capitol Blvd., Unit 101, Boise

La Tapatia, 2023 Special Events, Boise

McDonald’s, 10474 W. State St., Star

Meraki Greek Street Food, 2023 Special Events Multiple, Boise

O Crab Cajun Seafood Restaurant, 1749 S. Cole Road, Boise

Papa Murphy’s, 10545 Overland Road, Boise

Shari’s Restaurant, 8521 W. Franklin Road, Boise

Small Cakes Cupcakery, 9050 W. Overland Road, Suite 130, Boise

Starbucks Coffee, 7373 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Subway, 182 E. State St., Eagle

Super C, 331 N. Avenue D, Kuna

Three Wood Pizza and Pub, 10497 W. Lake Hazel Road, Boise

Latest Stories