Ada County food service inspections Jan. 24-30, 2023
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
Caffeina Roasting Company, 4774 W. State St., Boise
10* 22*
Chartwells Extra Mile — P2, 2023 Special Events, Boise
10*
CK Hawaiian BBQ, 7709 W. Overland Road, Suite 110, Boise
15* 16* 23*
Good Samaritan Home, 3501 W. State St., Boise
09*
Jacksons Food Stores, 6225 S. Five Mile Road, Boise
10*
Old Chicago Tap Room, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Suite 1017, Boise
10*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Albertsons — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 3301 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian
Albertsons — Starbucks, 3301 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian
Axiom Fitness, 1455 S. Country Terrace Way, Meridian
Blue Sky Bagels, 5517 State St., Boise
Boise Boba, 3210 W. Chinden Blvd., Suite 126, Eagle
Caffeina Roasting Company, 4774 State St., Boise
Chartwells Extra Mile — M2, 2023 Special Events, Boise
Chartwells Extra Mile — M3, 2023 Special Events, Boise
Chartwells Extra Mile — M4, 2023 Special Events, Boise
Chartwells Extra Mile — P1, 2023 Special Events, Boise
Chartwells Extra Mile — P4, 2023 Special Events, Boise
Coned Pizza — BSU West, 2023 Special Events Multiple, Boise
Costa Vida, 4363 W. Gray Fox St., Suite 100, Eagle
Domino’s Pizza, 5000 W. State St., Boise
El Gallo Giro, 1435 Eagle Road, Suite 140, Meridian
Extra Mile 87, 2581 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Flying Pie Pizzaria, 4320 W. State St., Boise
Jacksons Food Stores, 9016 W. Ustick Road, Boise
Jacksons Food Stores, 330 W. Main St., Kuna
Jacksons Food Stores — Subway, 7373 W. Franklin Road, Boise
JD’s Bodega LLC, 199 N. Capitol Blvd., Unit 101, Boise
La Tapatia, 2023 Special Events, Boise
McDonald’s, 10474 W. State St., Star
Meraki Greek Street Food, 2023 Special Events Multiple, Boise
O Crab Cajun Seafood Restaurant, 1749 S. Cole Road, Boise
Papa Murphy’s, 10545 Overland Road, Boise
Shari’s Restaurant, 8521 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Small Cakes Cupcakery, 9050 W. Overland Road, Suite 130, Boise
Starbucks Coffee, 7373 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Subway, 182 E. State St., Eagle
Super C, 331 N. Avenue D, Kuna
Three Wood Pizza and Pub, 10497 W. Lake Hazel Road, Boise