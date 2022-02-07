Ada County deputies dive into water to rescue woman from sinking vehicle in Meridian

Ada County deputies dove into freezing waters to rescue a woman trapped in a sinking vehicle early Sunday.

The event was detailed through a dramatic retelling on the Ada County Sheriff’s Facebook page.

Deputy Dylan Sklar was driving on East Pine Avenue in Meridian, according to the retelling, when he saw a black SUV lose control about 6 a.m. The vehicle went over the curb and straight onto the ice-covered pond at Pine and North Eagle Road near the Village at Meridian.

“Sklar then saw the SUV crack the ice and begin to sink — and no one was getting out,” the post said.

Deputy Sean Dalrymple, who was nearby, soon joined Sklar on the scene and the two officers jumped into the pond after removing their belts and gear, said the post, noting the temperature was a chilly 23 degrees outside.

They swam to the vehicle and were able to pull the 51-year-old driver out through the window. The deputies brought her to shore, where paramedics were waiting.

“The woman appeared to be in shock from the collision, the airbags going off, and the extreme cold,” the post said.

The woman was treated at a local hospital for “what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.” The Ada County Sheriff’s Office reported that Sklar and Dalrymple were fine but “likely still warming up.”