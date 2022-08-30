Ada County coroner identifies Meridian man who died in weekend motorcycle crash

The Ada County coroner has identified a man who died in a fatal motorcycle crash over the weekend.

The coroner’s office said a vehicle and motorcycle collided on Sunday on West Franklin Road in Meridian, leaving the motorcycle driver with serious injuries.

A responding ambulance brought the motorcyclist to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center where life-saving measures were unsuccessful. He died at 6:11 p.m. from “multiple blunt force injuries,” according to the Ada County Coroner’s Office report.

The motorcyclist was identified in the coroner’s report as 41-year-old Joshua Trent of Meridian.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident.