Ad-Tech Pioneer Prizeout Partners With Cutting-Edge Cryptocurrency Rewards Platform Flycoin to Give People More for Their Money

Prizeout Is Now Available as a Cashout Option on Flycoin’s Rewards Platform

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prizeout Corp. (Prizeout), an innovative ad-tech company that works with businesses to turn withdrawals into a growth solution, announced the launch of their partnership with FlyCoin, Inc. (Flycoin) a first-of-its-kind crypto-based rewards platform.

Flycoin is reshaping the world of rewards programs by compensating its users with FLY — a cryptocurrency — each time they utilize a participating partner, such as a hotel or airline. Flycoin users can now convert their FLY into digital offers for their favorite national and regional brands by using Prizeout. Prizeout’s ad technology and partnership with over 1,000 brands ensure that Flycoin rewards members are seeing the right brands and the right offers customized for them. In the vast majority of cases, these brands offer bonus value that allows users to increase the value of their withdrawal even more.

“From the beginning, it was clear Prizeout and Flycoin share a common goal: giving users more,” says Flycoin’s CEO, Lenny Moon. “Integrating Prizeout into our platform has allowed our users to transform their rewards into bonus offers from their favorite brands, taking our already great concept and making it even more valuable.”

With partners in 11 unique verticals that bring nearly $1 billion in balances to participating brands, Prizeout is already a company well-established in the world of online withdrawals. However, this alliance between Prizeout and Flycoin stands to move the needle even further for the ever-growing company.

“At its core, Prizeout has always been very much focused on the future,” said David Metz, Founder and CEO of Prizeout. “That’s why it’s easy to look at what Flycoin has done and see it for what it is: game-changing. This partnership is a recognition of the innovation and ingenuity of Flycoin as we work together to create something truly exciting for our users.”

ABOUT PRIZEOUT
Founded in 2019, Prizeout is a first-in-class ad-tech company that works within the gaming, neobank, crypto, gig economy, payroll & finance industries to turn withdrawals into a growth solution for e-commerce & retail businesses. Through its exclusive partnerships, Prizeout offers users unprecedented access to bonus offers on popular and emerging brand favorites while providing them with a fast, secure and curated experience.

For more information about Prizeout, please visit https://prizeout.com/.

ABOUT FLYCOIN
Flycoin represents the evolution of loyalty programs where the Company has applied the principles of cryptocurrency and blockchain to create a new kind of loyalty program that is free from the limitations of today’s programs. Flycoin’s revolutionary technology infrastructure provides companies in the consumer loyalty space, including travel and hospitality, financial services, and more, with a powerful, turnkey solution to incentivize users in a more customer-centric way. Stay tuned and get project updates on Twitter. https://twitter.com/FlyCoinOfficial

For more information, please visit https://www.flycoin.org.

CONTACT: For more information contact: Scott Robinson VP of Marketing, Prizeout pr@prizeout.com Flycoin contact info: Amanda Davis Hudson Davis Communications amanda@hudsondaviscommunications.com


