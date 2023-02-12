Ad-Hoc Market Size, Share [2023] - Latest Report Researches the Industry Growth, Type & Application, Key Region Development, Key Players, Revenue and Gross Margin, Market Shares, Industry Demand and Company Profiles are Presented.

Industry Research
·4 min read
Industry Research
Industry Research

Pune, Feb. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Ad-Hoc Market 2023 research report provides an in-depth analysis of market size, share, growth, trends, and forecast. The Ad-Hoc Market includes a detailed description of market sizing and growth, value, and the key opportunities in the Ad-Hoc Market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry taking into consideration the previous growth patterns with the forecast period 2023-2028. The Ad-Hoc Market research report provides insight into the main drivers, challenges, opportunities, and risks of the market. Key players are profiled as well with their market shares in the global Ad-Hoc Market discussed. Overall, this report covers the historical situation, present status, and future prospects. The Ad-Hoc Market research report encompasses research methodologies, porter’s five forces analysis, product scope, and CAGR status. Finally, the report offers a quantitative analysis of key countries according to their revenue share and the latest technological advancements in each region.

Get a Sample PDF of the Report at - https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/request-sample/21442287

Global Ad-Hoc Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Types: -

  • WiFi Ad Hoc Networks for Emergency Communications

  • Rapid Deployment Wifi Networks

  • Mobile Ad Hoc Networks (MANETs)

Applications: -

  • Military

  • Enterprise

  • Personal

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/21442287

Geographic Segmentation: -

  • North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

  • The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

  • Cisco

  • Bluetronix

  • Neragon Networks

  • IABG

  • Intel

  • Pearson

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at - https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/request-sample/21442287

Key Benefits of Ad-Hoc Market Research: -

  • Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

  • Recent industry trends and developments

  • Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

  • Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

  • Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

  • Overview of the regional outlook of the Ad-Hoc Market

TOC of Ad-Hoc Market Research Report: -

1 Report Overview

  1.1 Study Scope
    1.2 Market Analysis by Type
        1.2.1 Global Ad-Hoc Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
        1.2.2 WiFi Ad Hoc Networks for Emergency Communications
        1.2.3 Rapid Deployment Wifi Networks
        1.2.4 Mobile Ad Hoc Networks (MANETs)
    1.3 Market by Application
        1.3.1 Global Ad-Hoc Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
        1.3.2 Military
        1.3.3 Enterprise
        1.3.4 Personal
    1.4 Study Objectives
    1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

  2.1 Global Ad-Hoc Market Perspective (2017-2028)
    2.2 Ad-Hoc Growth Trends by Region
        2.2.1 Ad-Hoc Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
        2.2.2 Ad-Hoc Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
        2.2.3 Ad-Hoc Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
    2.3 Ad-Hoc Market Dynamics
        2.3.1 Ad-Hoc Industry Trends
        2.3.2 Ad-Hoc Market Drivers
        2.3.3 Ad-Hoc Market Challenges
        2.3.4 Ad-Hoc Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

  3.1 Global Top Ad-Hoc Players by Revenue
        3.1.1 Global Top Ad-Hoc Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
        3.1.2 Global Ad-Hoc Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
    3.2 Global Ad-Hoc Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
    3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Ad-Hoc Revenue
    3.4 Global Ad-Hoc Market Concentration Ratio
        3.4.1 Global Ad-Hoc Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
        3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Ad-Hoc Revenue in 2021
    3.5 Ad-Hoc Key Players Head office and Area Served
    3.6 Key Players Ad-Hoc Product Solution and Service
    3.7 Date of Enter into the Ad-Hoc Market
    3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Ad-Hoc Breakdown Data by Type

  4.1 Global Ad-Hoc Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)
    4.2 Global Ad-Hoc Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

5 Ad-Hoc Breakdown Data by Application

  5.1 Global Ad-Hoc Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)
    5.2 Global Ad-Hoc Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

Purchase this Report (Price 2900 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.biz/purchase/21442287

CONTACT: Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 / UK: +44 203 239 8187  Email: sales@industryresearch.biz Web: https://www.industryresearch.biz


Latest Stories

  • Adani Skips Summit in Key State That Draws Other Billionaires

    (Bloomberg) -- Top Indian industry leaders Friday pledged billions of dollars in infrastructure and business development in the country’s most populous state even as billionaire Gautam Adani was conspicuous by his absence at the event that he’s attended in the past.Most Read from BloombergObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaCanada Shoots Down 'Unidentified Object' That Violated Its AirspaceBlackRock, Pimco Push Back Against Bets Inflation Cooling FastUS Downs Unknown Object Ov

  • Vladimir Putin 'lost the energy war' as crisis fades and prices come back down, says top trader

    Last year's surge in European gas prices is unlikely to repeat, though oil prices may still see a rebound in 2023, Pierre Andurand told the FT.

  • Which brand of car is most reliable? These are the most dependable vehicles on the market

    A new survey from J.D. Power found Kia, Buick and Chevrolet are among the most dependable nonpremium vehicle brands, while Lexus ranks No. 1 overall.

  • Saudi Arabia And Russia Face Off Over Chinese Oil Market Share

    With China’s reopening, Saudi Arabia will face stiffer competition from its OPEC+ partner, Russia, for market share in the world’s top crude oil importer

  • Jammu and Kashmir: India's first big lithium find boosts electric car hopes

    India finds significant reserves of the element, vital in rechargeable batteries, for the first time.

  • Why is Canada's cannabis industry struggling to turn a profit?

    Global's Anne Gaviola is joined by The Peak Daily podcast's Jay Rosenthal to talk about why Canada's cannabis industry is struggling to turn a profit. They discuss what cinemas could do to get more audiences back in the theatres as more turn to streaming services. And they look at why a factual error made by Alphabet's Bard AI caused shares to drop. For more info, please go to For more top business and tech news, visit The Peak Daily at https://readthepeak.com/shows/the-peak-daily

  • There's a good chance that brand-new item you returned went to a landfill

    As many as 9.6 billion pounds of returns ended up in landfills in 2021, according to one estimate — equivalent to 10,500 fully loaded Boeing 747s.

  • UPDATE 1-Kazakhstan delays BTC pipeline start-up amid force majeure at Ceyhan terminal

    Kazakhstan's state energy company Kazmunaigaz has postponed the start of oil exports from the giant Tengiz oilfield via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline after BP Azerbaijan declared force majeure on oil loadings from Ceyhan, four market sources said on Friday. "Force majeure was declared in Ceyhan, and (Tengiz) crude supplies to BTC were put on hold," a market source said.

  • Oil prices surge as Russia says it will slash crude production by 5% next month

    Russia's output cut follows through on earlier threats to retaliate against Western sanctions.

  • The First Major Oil Supply Disruption Of 2023

    Oil markets were forced to refocus on fundamentals on Friday morning when Russia's Deputy Prime Minister announced a production cut of 500,000 bpd

  • Russia to cut oil production over price caps

    The Kremlin plans to reduce output in March after fresh sanctions over Ukraine take effect.

  • Are lower grocery prices coming? This chain is asking its suppliers for help.

    The chain has asked suppliers to lower their prices and to prioritize its stores when items are in high demand.

  • Natural gas has first positive week in eight as selling pauses

    By Barani Krishnan

  • Australian government seeks more leeway to curb east coast LNG exports

    Australia's government has proposed to expand its ability to curb liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports from three projects on the east coast in order to meet gas supply shortfalls, under a plan due to take effect in April. The proposed changes to the Australian Domestic Gas Security Mechanism (ADGSM) come on top of moves by the government to cap gas prices, create a new "reasonable" pricing regime, and impose a mandatory code of conduct, all of which the gas industry says could deter future investment and alienate trade partners. In draft guidelines for the gas security mechanism released late on Thursday, the government proposed that in any quarter that was forecast to have shortfall of gas supply, east coast LNG exporters would have to seek permission to export LNG.

  • Andurand: Putin Has Lost The Energy War

    Top energy trader Pierre Andurand has closed out all his positions in the natural gas market because last year’s high prices probably won’t be repeated, with Russia losing the gas war as Europe seems to have moved past the worst of the power crisis

  • U.S. drillers cut the most gas rigs in a week since 2017 - Baker Hughes

    U.S. energy firms cut the number of natural gas rigs by the most in a week since October 2017, while adding the most oil rigs in a week since June, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said in its closely followed report on Friday. The total oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose two to 761 in the week to Feb. 10. Baker Hughes said that puts the total rig count up 126, or 20%, over this time last year.

  • Major investors urge big European banks to stop financing fossil fuels

    Barclays is among five of Europe’s biggest banks to receive a letter asking them to stop directly financing new oil and gas fields by the end of 2023.

  • Oil jumps as Russia retaliates on caps; G7 warns about Moscow stunt

    Oil markets jumped 2% on Friday as Russia hit back at the G7’s price caps by announcing production cuts and its own minimum price structure, while the global coalition behind the penalties warned the market against believing Moscow’s stunts. Russia will cut oil production by 500,000 bpd, or barrels per day, accounting for 5% of its output, in March, Deputy Prime Minister and de facto energy minister Alexander Novak said. OPEC+, the alliance of 23 oil producers that Saudi Arabia leads with Russia’s assistance, wasn’t involved in the decision, Novak said.

  • Want to lower your natural gas bill? Cram at least 48 items into your dishwasher | Opinion

    That works out to a savings of less than $1 per month. Big whoop, writes a SLO Tribune columnist.

  • Dutch grid operator TenneT to explore sale of German unit to Berlin

    Dutch electricity grid operator TenneT will explore the possibility of a full sale of its German operations to the German state to ensure sufficient investment in networks in both the Netherlands and Germany, it said on Friday. TenneT, which operates the Dutch high-voltage grid and part of the German grid, will need billions of euros in the coming years to meet investment needs as Germany and the Netherlands expand their wind and solar power capacity. German government sources last November said Berlin wants to buy either a majority stake or all of the German subsidiary of TenneT, which is fully-owned by the Dutch state, as part of Germany's planned transition towards sustainable energy use.