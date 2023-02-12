Ad-Hoc Market Size, Share [2023] - Latest Report Researches the Industry Growth, Type & Application, Key Region Development, Key Players, Revenue and Gross Margin, Market Shares, Industry Demand and Company Profiles are Presented.

Industry Research

The global Ad-Hoc Market 2023 research report provides an in-depth analysis of market size, share, growth, trends, and forecast. The Ad-Hoc Market includes a detailed description of market sizing and growth, value, and the key opportunities in the Ad-Hoc Market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry taking into consideration the previous growth patterns with the forecast period 2023-2028.

Global Ad-Hoc Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Types: -

WiFi Ad Hoc Networks for Emergency Communications

Rapid Deployment Wifi Networks

Mobile Ad Hoc Networks (MANETs)

Applications: -

Military

Enterprise

Personal

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Story continues

Major players in the global market include: -

Cisco

Bluetronix

Neragon Networks

IABG

Intel

Pearson

TOC of Ad-Hoc Market Research Report: -

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Ad-Hoc Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 WiFi Ad Hoc Networks for Emergency Communications

1.2.3 Rapid Deployment Wifi Networks

1.2.4 Mobile Ad Hoc Networks (MANETs)

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Ad-Hoc Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Military

1.3.3 Enterprise

1.3.4 Personal

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Ad-Hoc Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Ad-Hoc Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Ad-Hoc Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Ad-Hoc Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Ad-Hoc Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Ad-Hoc Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Ad-Hoc Industry Trends

2.3.2 Ad-Hoc Market Drivers

2.3.3 Ad-Hoc Market Challenges

2.3.4 Ad-Hoc Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Ad-Hoc Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Ad-Hoc Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Ad-Hoc Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Ad-Hoc Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Ad-Hoc Revenue

3.4 Global Ad-Hoc Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Ad-Hoc Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Ad-Hoc Revenue in 2021

3.5 Ad-Hoc Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Ad-Hoc Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into the Ad-Hoc Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Ad-Hoc Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Ad-Hoc Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Ad-Hoc Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

5 Ad-Hoc Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Ad-Hoc Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Ad-Hoc Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

