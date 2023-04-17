ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Investors Are Less Pessimistic Than Expected

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Commercial Services industry in the United States have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 1.3x, ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) looks to be giving off strong sell signals with its 4.5x P/S ratio. However, the P/S might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

How Has ACV Auctions Performed Recently?

Recent revenue growth for ACV Auctions has been in line with the industry. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is high because investors think this modest revenue performance will accelerate. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying to much for the stock.

How Is ACV Auctions' Revenue Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the industry for P/S ratios like ACV Auctions' to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 18% gain to the company's top line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 295% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 22% per year during the coming three years according to the analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to expand by 92% per year, which is noticeably more attractive.

In light of this, it's alarming that ACV Auctions' P/S sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as this level of revenue growth is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

What We Can Learn From ACV Auctions' P/S?

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Despite analysts forecasting some poorer-than-industry revenue growth figures for ACV Auctions, this doesn't appear to be impacting the P/S in the slightest. Right now we aren't comfortable with the high P/S as the predicted future revenues aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. At these price levels, investors should remain cautious, particularly if things don't improve.

