Acute Repetitive Seizures Market Size is expected to reach at USD 16,753 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 45.9%, Owing to Unmet Clinical Needs for Patients and Caregivers

Acumen Research and Consulting
·7 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Acute Repetitive Seizures Market Analysis Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  The Global Acute Repetitive Seizures Market Size accounted for USD 569 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 16,753 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 45.9% from 2022 to 2030.

Acute Repetitive Seizures Market Statistics

  • Global acute repetitive seizures market revenue was worth USD 569 Million in 2021, with a 45.9% CAGR from 2022 to 2030

  • North America region was accounted 36% of acute repetitive seizures market share in 2021

  • Asia-Pacific regional market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 46% from 2022 to 2030

  • Based on product, diastat rectal gel segment capture over 33.9% of the overall market share in 2021

  • Availability of sophisticated product pipeline, drives the acute repetitive seizures market value

Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/968

Acute Repetitive Seizures Market Report Coverage:

Market

Acute Repetitive Seizures Market

Acute Repetitive Seizures Market Size 2021

USD 569 Million

Acute Repetitive Seizures Market Forecast 2030

USD 16,753 Million

Acute Repetitive Seizures Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030

45.9%

 

Acute Repetitive Seizures Market Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Acute Repetitive Seizures Market Base Year

2021

 

Acute Repetitive Seizures Market Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Product, And By Geography

Acute Repetitive Seizures Market Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Grupo Ferrer Internacional S.A. (ALEXZA), Valeant Pharmaceuticals North America LLC, Neurelis, Inc., and UCB S.A.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Acute Repetitive Seizures Market Overview

The key factor driving the acute repetitive seizures market is a rise in the number of activities to raise awareness about epilepsy. High unmet clinical demand for patients and caregivers, as well as the availability of a progressive product pipeline, are some of the primary drivers expected to drive market development. For many patients suffering from cluster seizures, drug therapy is effective. However, there are other treatment problems and unmet medical needs, such as drug-induced seizures, adverse effects, and a lack of anti-epileptogenic drugs that can prevent the progression of seizures and related comorbidities.

Acute Repetitive Seizures Market Trends

The acute repetitive seizures market growth is led by generic medications, the majority of which are oral benzodiazepines (diazepam and lorazepam). Rectal diazepam is the only licensed medicine in the United States, but buccal midazolam is approved in the European Union. Other medications include midazolam (intramuscular, buccal, intranasal), diazepam (intramuscular and oral), progesterone, and lorazepam (intranasal, oral, sublingual). The industry is expected to merge with certain important enterprises and a large market share in terms of revenue.

There are several drug delivery methods, with the nose route being the most popular over others such as rectal, buccal, and parenteral. Due to the pill can be delivered outside of the hospital, caregivers and parents prefer the buccal route for children who suffer from pediatric seizures.

Furthermore, in order to reduce healthcare expenses, governments are developing continuous labor to reduce hospital stays and on-site treatment costs through casualty care models such as clinic and home healthcare. Developing countries such as China and India are gradually implementing such healthcare legislation, which is anticipated to propel the expansion of the acute repetitive seizures market.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/acute-repetitive-seizures-market

Acute Repetitive Seizures Market Segmentation

The global acute repetitive seizures market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on the product. By product, the segment is separated into NRL-1, USL-261, AZ-002, diastat rectal gel, and others. Diastat rectal gel was the leading product sub-segment in 2021 due to the effectiveness of the method of administration and the product's price. According to the acute repetitive seizures market forecast, the USL-21 segment is predicted to develop significantly in the next years. Due to its improved clinical characteristics and encouraging phase III findings, USL-21 has a competitive advantage over competing medications.

Acute Repetitive Seizures Market Regional Overview

The global acute repetitive seizures market is separated into several geographic regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. According to an acute repetitive seizures industry analysis, North America captures the largest proportion in 2021. This expansion is due to factors such as increased initiatives to raise awareness about epilepsy and seizures. Germany is predicted to have lucrative growth over the next decade as a result of technological advancements in clinical, scientific, and medical domains. Due to the presence of a significant number of industry competitors and the high frequency of infectious and chronic disorders, the North America Acute Repetitive Seizures market is likely to dominate the global market over the forecast period.

Besides that, the Asia Pacific acute repeated seizures market share is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period. The dense populations, as well as rising occurrences of chronic illnesses such as diabetes and cancer, are important drivers driving regional market expansion.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/968

Acute Repetitive Seizures Market Players

Some of the prominent Acute Repetitive Seizures market companies are Valeant Pharmaceuticals North America LLC, Grupo Ferrer Internacional S.A. (ALEXZA), Neurelis, Inc., and UCB S.A.

Acute Repetitive Seizures Market Strategies

Global players are constantly spending in R&D and developing new product portfolios in order to attract more commercial prospects from emerging markets such as India and China. Furthermore, increased R&D investments, together with technical improvements, are expected to provide profitable prospects for industry participants. UCB S.A., and Neurelis, Inc. Because of the commercialization of VALTOCO and USL-261, are likely to grab the majority of the global acute repeated seizures market. Because both medications (USL-261 and VALTOCO) have been designated as orphan pharmaceuticals, their values and prices are typically high. Furthermore, the preferable route of administration, according to the research, is nasal, which will result in earlier acceptance of these two medications.

Questions Answered By This Report

  • What was the market size of Acute Repetitive Seizures Market in 2021?

  • What will be the CAGR of Acute Repetitive Seizures Market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030?

  • Who are the major players in Global Acute Repetitive Seizures Market?

  • Which region held the largest share in Acute Repetitive Seizures Market in 2021?

  • What are the key market drivers of Acute Repetitive Seizures Market?

  • Who is the largest end user Acute Repetitive Seizures Market?

  • What will be the Acute Repetitive Seizures Market value in 2030?

Browse More Research Topic on Healthcare Sector Related:

The Global Home Fitness Market Size accounted for USD 11.3 Billion in 2021 and is projected to achieve a market size of USD 17.3 Billion by 2030 rising at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Fertility Test Market Size accounted for USD 491.3 Million in 2021 and is projected to achieve a market size of USD 920.4 Million by 2030 rising at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Size accounted for USD 271.6 Million in 2021 and is projected to achieve a market size of USD 1,379.6 Million by 2030 rising at a CAGR of 19.9% from 2022 to 2030.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter and, LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com


Latest Stories

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Weather could be a major factor in Canada West football semi-finals

    Saskatchewan's two university football teams are both playing host to Hardy Cup semi-final games Saturday with an eye on playing each other the following week if they both win. The University of Regina Rams take on the UBC Thunderbirds, while the University of Saskatchewan Huskies are at home against the Manitoba Bisons. Besides their opponents, they'll also be combating a less than ideal weather forecast. Huskies vs. Bisons In Saskatoon the forecast is snow and 0 C at kickoff. In Regina the for

  • NHL best and worst: Karlsson rolling back the years

    Erik Karlsson's resurgence leads this week's edition of the NHL's Best and Worst.

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the NHL season. Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak. T

  • Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

    HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is sh

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • Calgary Stampeders look to 2023 with Maier as Mitchell quarterbacking era likely over

    CALGARY — Jake Maier took his job. What was likely Bo Levi Mitchell's parting message as a Calgary Stampeder quarterback was believe Maier deserves it. "If you're questioning anything, I can tell you don't, because that guy is going to be very special," Mitchell said Monday as the Stampeders closed the book on their 2022 CFL season. "Jake's got a good head on his shoulders and a damn good arm as well." Maier, 25, went 6-3 in starts after replacing Mitchell in August. Maier's two-year contract ex

  • Avalanche top Blue Jackets 5-1 to sweep Finland series

    TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen scored in his home country, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-1 on Saturday for a sweep of the NHL's two-game series in Finland. Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each had three assists for the Stanley Cup champion Avalanche, who won for the fourth time in six games overall. Devon Toews and Martin Kaut each had a goal and an assist, and Logan O’Connor and Alex Newhook also scored. Lehkonen opened the scoring just 33 seconds into th

  • Canada's Gushue dominates en route to first men's Pan Continental curling crown

    CALGARY — Brad Gushue put a flourish on his team's dominant curling to become the first men's Pan Continental champion on Sunday. To inject levity in a lopsided 11-3 win over South Korea in the final, Canada's skip weaved his final stone of the eighth end under his front leg and delivered it outside of his knee for a trick shot. "I've done it a lot in clinics and stuff like that and shown kids," Gushue said. "Usually I can hit the rings, but I'm a little disappointed it went through there. Epic

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Raptors' Pascal Siakam suffers groin strain vs. Mavericks

    With Fred VanVleet already on the shelf, the Raptors lost Pascal Siakam to a groin strain on Friday.

  • How Raptors can stay afloat without Pascal Siakam

    Playing without Pascal Siakam will be a tall task for the Raptors, who had been relying on their star forward more than ever.

  • Jack Campbell says his play since joining Oilers has been 'pathetic'

    Jack Campbell's Oilers career is off to a rough start.

  • QB Rourke ready as Lions prepare to host Stampeders in western semifinal

    VANCOUVER — David Menard is one of the few remaining B.C. Lions who knows what it's like to suit up for a playoff game in Vancouver. It's been six years since the Lions faced the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the West Division semifinal at B.C. Place, but the matchup has stayed with the veteran defensive lineman. "I remember it was a really, really tough game," Menard said. "It was a physical game and it took everything that we had at the moment. "But the feeling after, though, it was amazing, winnin

  • Auger-Aliassime beats French veteran Simon, advances to Paris quarterfinals

    PARIS — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament and increased his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-1, 6-3 win over French wild-card Gilles Simon on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime, seeking his fourth straight tournament win, took control of the match early. He had seven aces and broke Simon twice on five chances while not facing break point himself in a dominant first set. After the eight-seeded Auger-Aliassime and Simon traded holds e

  • Lee, Nelson lead surging Islanders to 5-2 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Anders Lee and Brock Nelson each had a goal and an assist, sending the surging New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the reeling St. Louis Blues. The Islanders have won five consecutive games while the Blues have lost six straight in regulation for the first time since February 2018. The Blues, who opened the season with three wins, have been outscored 30-11 during their downturn. Kyle Palmieri and Josh Bailey also scored for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau