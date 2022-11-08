Acute Repetitive Seizures Market Size is expected to reach at USD 16,753 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 45.9%, Owing to Unmet Clinical Needs for Patients and Caregivers

Acumen Research and Consulting

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Acute Repetitive Seizures Market Size accounted for USD 569 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 16,753 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 45.9% from 2022 to 2030.



Acute Repetitive Seizures Market Statistics

Global acute repetitive seizures market revenue was worth USD 569 Million in 2021, with a 45.9% CAGR from 2022 to 2030

North America region was accounted 36% of acute repetitive seizures market share in 2021

Asia-Pacific regional market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 46% from 2022 to 2030

Based on product, diastat rectal gel segment capture over 33.9% of the overall market share in 2021

Availability of sophisticated product pipeline, drives the acute repetitive seizures market value





Acute Repetitive Seizures Market Report Coverage:

Market Acute Repetitive Seizures Market Acute Repetitive Seizures Market Size 2021 USD 569 Million Acute Repetitive Seizures Market Forecast 2030 USD 16,753 Million Acute Repetitive Seizures Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 45.9% Acute Repetitive Seizures Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Acute Repetitive Seizures Market Base Year 2021 Acute Repetitive Seizures Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Product, And By Geography Acute Repetitive Seizures Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Grupo Ferrer Internacional S.A. (ALEXZA), Valeant Pharmaceuticals North America LLC, Neurelis, Inc., and UCB S.A. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Acute Repetitive Seizures Market Overview

The key factor driving the acute repetitive seizures market is a rise in the number of activities to raise awareness about epilepsy. High unmet clinical demand for patients and caregivers, as well as the availability of a progressive product pipeline, are some of the primary drivers expected to drive market development. For many patients suffering from cluster seizures, drug therapy is effective. However, there are other treatment problems and unmet medical needs, such as drug-induced seizures, adverse effects, and a lack of anti-epileptogenic drugs that can prevent the progression of seizures and related comorbidities.

Acute Repetitive Seizures Market Trends

The acute repetitive seizures market growth is led by generic medications, the majority of which are oral benzodiazepines (diazepam and lorazepam). Rectal diazepam is the only licensed medicine in the United States, but buccal midazolam is approved in the European Union. Other medications include midazolam (intramuscular, buccal, intranasal), diazepam (intramuscular and oral), progesterone, and lorazepam (intranasal, oral, sublingual). The industry is expected to merge with certain important enterprises and a large market share in terms of revenue.

There are several drug delivery methods, with the nose route being the most popular over others such as rectal, buccal, and parenteral. Due to the pill can be delivered outside of the hospital, caregivers and parents prefer the buccal route for children who suffer from pediatric seizures.

Furthermore, in order to reduce healthcare expenses, governments are developing continuous labor to reduce hospital stays and on-site treatment costs through casualty care models such as clinic and home healthcare. Developing countries such as China and India are gradually implementing such healthcare legislation, which is anticipated to propel the expansion of the acute repetitive seizures market.

Acute Repetitive Seizures Market Segmentation

The global acute repetitive seizures market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on the product. By product, the segment is separated into NRL-1, USL-261, AZ-002, diastat rectal gel, and others. Diastat rectal gel was the leading product sub-segment in 2021 due to the effectiveness of the method of administration and the product's price. According to the acute repetitive seizures market forecast, the USL-21 segment is predicted to develop significantly in the next years. Due to its improved clinical characteristics and encouraging phase III findings, USL-21 has a competitive advantage over competing medications.

Acute Repetitive Seizures Market Regional Overview

The global acute repetitive seizures market is separated into several geographic regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. According to an acute repetitive seizures industry analysis, North America captures the largest proportion in 2021. This expansion is due to factors such as increased initiatives to raise awareness about epilepsy and seizures. Germany is predicted to have lucrative growth over the next decade as a result of technological advancements in clinical, scientific, and medical domains. Due to the presence of a significant number of industry competitors and the high frequency of infectious and chronic disorders, the North America Acute Repetitive Seizures market is likely to dominate the global market over the forecast period.

Besides that, the Asia Pacific acute repeated seizures market share is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period. The dense populations, as well as rising occurrences of chronic illnesses such as diabetes and cancer, are important drivers driving regional market expansion.

Acute Repetitive Seizures Market Players

Some of the prominent Acute Repetitive Seizures market companies are Valeant Pharmaceuticals North America LLC, Grupo Ferrer Internacional S.A. (ALEXZA), Neurelis, Inc., and UCB S.A.

Acute Repetitive Seizures Market Strategies

Global players are constantly spending in R&D and developing new product portfolios in order to attract more commercial prospects from emerging markets such as India and China. Furthermore, increased R&D investments, together with technical improvements, are expected to provide profitable prospects for industry participants. UCB S.A., and Neurelis, Inc. Because of the commercialization of VALTOCO and USL-261, are likely to grab the majority of the global acute repeated seizures market. Because both medications (USL-261 and VALTOCO) have been designated as orphan pharmaceuticals, their values and prices are typically high. Furthermore, the preferable route of administration, according to the research, is nasal, which will result in earlier acceptance of these two medications.

