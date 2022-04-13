Acute Kidney Injury Pipeline to Progress with Novel and Emerging Drugs for Treatment, Analyzes DelveInsight

Acute Kidney Injury takes place if the kidneys stop the filtration of the waste products from human blood. There are 25+ companies involved in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of acute kidney injury. The key players operating in the Acute Kidney Injury treatment market include Atox Bio, AM-Pharma, Angion Biomedica, Astellas Pharma, Guard therapeutics and several others.

New York, USA, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acute Kidney Injury Pipeline to Progress with Novel and Emerging Drugs for Treatment, Analyzes DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s 'Acute Kidney Injury Pipeline Insight 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline Acute Kidney Injury therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the Acute Kidney Injury pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Acute Kidney Injury Pipeline Report

  • DelveInsight’s Acute Kidney Injury Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 25+ active players working to develop 25+ pipeline therapies for Acute Kidney Injury treatment.

  • The major Acute Kidney Injury companies include Atox Bio, AM Pharma Holding, Quark-Pharmaceuticals, LG Chem, Pharming Group, Angion Biomedica, Elysium Health, Sentien Biotechnologies, Pharmazz, Arch Biopartners, Guard Therapeutics, RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Cerenis Therapeutics Alloksys, Vifor Pharma, Exponential Biotherapies, Astellas Pharma, Amniotics, Mission Therapeutics, Bessor pharma, Kantum Pharma, Nephraegis Therapeutics, Vasomune, Unicycive, ABIONYX and others are developing novel drug candidates to improve the Acute Kidney Injury treatment landscape.

  • Key Acute Kidney Injury pipeline therapies in various stages of development include bRESCAP, ANG-3777, EA-230, Ilofotase alfa, ASP1128, Ruconest (Conestat alfa), UMC 119 06, Kidney specific amniotic mesenchymal stem cell therapy, RMC 035, SBI-101, QPI-1002, RMC035, MIB-626, RBT-9, Recombinant human alkaline phosphatase, XRx-101, SUL-138, UNI494, Timbetasin, and others.

  • In March 2022, at the 27th International Conference on Advances in Critical Care Nephrology, AM-Pharma will deliver an overview of the current Phase III REVIVAL study.

  • In September 2021, AM-Pharma agreed to an exclusive licensing deal with Kyowa Kirin giving Kyowa Kirin the rights to develop and sell ilofotase alfa in Japan.

  • Angion and Vifor publicly published findings on ANG-3777 clinical trials in 2021, including a Phase II CSA-AKI trial and a Phase III DGF trial.

  • In December 2021, Researchers at the University of Groningen, the Netherlands and their collaborators, reported a lead compound for the treatment of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI). A new 6-chromanol-derived compound named SUL-138 being developed by Sulfateq BV has shown promise in animal models at treating acute kidney injury.

  • In terms of development activities for CER-001, ABIONYX marked the continuation of the Phase IIa clinical study, called RACERS, to prevent acute kidney injury in high-risk septic patients, in partnership with the University of Bari.

  • In February 2022, Renibus Therapeutics completed a USD 15 million extension as part of its Series A financing, led by family offices specializing in biotech investments, closing the round at USD 35 million. Proceeds from the financing will be used to advance Renibus’ pipeline, including the company’s lead candidates, RBT-1 for the prevention of acute kidney injury.

  • In May 2021, Nephraegis Therapeutics, developing NPH-022 to prevent and treat Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) launched with a seed investment from Xontogeny, LLC to advance their lead compound through critical preclinical work.

  • In December 2021, Altasciences has been chosen by XORTX Therapeutics Inc. to conduct a pharmacokinetic bridging study in support of the XRx-008 program for autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD), and XRx-101 for acute kidney injury associated with COVID-19.

  • In June 2021, KBI Biopharma entered into a manufacturing agreement with AM Pharma, particularly concerning to AM Pharma’s recAP program potentially being investigated for the treatment of sepsis-associated acute kidney injury.

The Acute Kidney Injury pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Acute Kidney Injury products, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the Acute Kidney Injury pipeline landscape.

Acute Kidney Injury Overview

Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), commonly known as Acute Renal Failure (ARF), is a condition characterized by progressive azotemia with or without oliguria over several hours or days. Acute Kidney Injury is typically characterized as a sudden loss in renal function, clinically manifested as a reversible acute rise in nitrogen waste products evaluated by blood urea nitrogen and serum creatinine levels over hours to weeks. Acute Kidney Injury causes a sudden decrease in renal function, resulting in waste product retention, electrolyte abnormalities, and volume status changes. There are three Acute Kidney Injury stages: prerenal, postrenal, and intrinsic renal.

Many people with Acute Kidney Injury are asymptomatic, while others have generalized non-specific Acute Kidney Injury symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, weakness, dizziness, lower back pain, passing less urine than usual, unexplained loss of appetite, feeling sick or vomiting, feeling short of breath, and swelling of the legs or other body parts.

Acute Kidney Injury diagnosis is generally based on an increase in serum creatinine and/or a decrease in urine output.

A snapshot of the Acute Kidney Injury Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs

Company

Phase

MoA

RoA

ANG-3777

Angion Biomedica/Vifor Pharma

Phase II

Proto oncogene protein c met stimulant

Intravenous

Ilofotase alfa

AM Pharma

Phase III

Endotoxin inhibitors; Enzyme replacements

NA

ASP1128

Astellas Pharma

Phase II

Peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta modulators

Intravenous

Ruconest (Conestat alfa)

Pharming Technologies

Phase II

Complement C1 inhibitor protein replacements; Complement C1r inhibitors; Complement C1s inhibitors

Intravenous

RMC-035

Guard Therapeutics

Phase II

Alpha 1 microglobulin replacements

Intravenous

SBI-101

Sentien Biotechnologies

Phase I/II

Stem cell modulators

Parenteral

Timbetasin

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals

Preclinical

Actin modulators; Amyloid inhibitors

NA

Acute Kidney Injury Therapeutics Assessment

The Acute Kidney Injury Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Acute Kidney Injury emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Molecule Type, Mechanism of Action, and Route of Administration.

Scope of the Acute Kidney Injury Pipeline Report

  • Coverage: Global

  • Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

  • Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

  • Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Intravitreal, Subretinal, Topical

  • Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type: Gene therapies, Small molecule, Polymers, Peptides, Monoclonal antibodies

  • Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Alpha 1 microglobulin replacements, Antioxidants, Free radical scavengers, Haemoglobin inhibitors, Decyclizing heme oxygenase inhibitors, Immunomodulators, Virus replication inhibitors, CD28 antigen modulators, Immunomodulators, Cell replacements, RNA interference, Tumour suppressor protein p53 inhibitors

  • Key Acute Kidney Injury Companies: Atox Bio, AM Pharma Holding, Quark-Pharmaceuticals, LG Chem, Pharming Group, Angion Biomedica, Elysium Health, Sentien Biotechnologies, Pharmazz, Arch Biopartners, Guard Therapeutics, RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Cerenis Therapeutics Alloksys, Vifor Pharma, Exponential Biotherapies, Astellas Pharma, Pharming Technologies, and others.

  • Key Acute Kidney Injury Pipeline Therapies: bRESCAP, ANG-3777, EA-230, Ilofotase alfa, ASP1128, Ruconest (Conestat alfa), and others.

Table of Contents

1.

Introduction

2.

Executive Summary

3.

Acute Kidney Injury Pipeline: Overview

4.

Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5.

Acute Kidney Injury Pipeline Therapeutics

6.

Acute Kidney Injury Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III)

6.1

Ilofotase alfa: AM-Pharma

7.

Acute Kidney Injury Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III)

8.

Acute Kidney Injury Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8.1

ANG-3777: ANG-3777

9.

Acute Kidney Injury Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9.1

RBT-9: Renibus Therapeutics

10.

Therapeutic Assessment

11.

Inactive Products

12.

Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13.

Key Companies

14.

Key Products

15.

Unmet Needs

16.

Market Drivers and Barriers

17.

Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18.

Analyst Views

19.

Appendix

