Acura’s 2023 IMSA Title Dreams End With Head-On Crash

Jake Galstad

All four GTP manufacturers entered today's Petit Le Mans with a chance at winning the first IMSA title in the top class under the massively popular LMDh and LMH convergence rule set. After a high-speed crash fighting for the championship lead in the final hour of the race, Cadillac has emerged as a heavy favorite.

The two factory Cadillacs fielded by Chip Ganassi Racing and Action Express Racing were running 1-2 on a late restart, with the championship-contending No. 31 AXR car in second. The No. 6 Porsche had crashed earlier in the day and the No. 25 BMW has struggled to keep up on pace throughout the race weekend, but the No. 31 and No. 10 Acura of Wayne Taylor Racing were still in a virtual tie in the championship where either could win the title by beating the other on track. Acura driver Filipe Albuquerque knew the situation when he had a run on the AXR Cadillac coming out of turn 11, so he darted to the outside in an attempt to pass for the position and championship lead.

With the Cadillac taking a full racing line without leaving a lane open for the Acura, Albuquerque ran out of pavement quickly into turn 1. Unable to make the turn, he flew out into the runoff area and hit the barrier on the outside of turn 1 squarely with the car's nose, head on. The No. 10's race was over in an instant.

With 45 minutes left in the race, the No. 31 Cadillac now runs second on the track and leads the championship by a comfortable margin. Unless the No. 25 BMW makes a late charge from fourth, the Cadillac team that won this year's 12 Hours of Sebring is in very good shape.

