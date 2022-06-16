AcuityAds Announces Voting Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

AcuityAds Holdings Inc

TORONTO, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (“AcuityAds” or the “Corporation”) (TSX:AT; NASDAQ:ATY), a technology leader that provides targeted digital media solutions enabling advertisers to connect intelligently with audiences across digital advertising channels, is pleased to announce that, at its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held earlier today, all director nominees were elected as directors of the Corporation, as follows:



Nominee Votes “For” % Votes For Votes “Withheld” % of Votes Withheld Tal Hayek 5,880,347 77.572 % 1,700,143 22.428% Sheldon Pollack 7,492,921 98.845 % 87,569 1.155% Roger Dent 4,539,970 59.890 % 3,040,520 40.110% Paul Khawaja 5,878,680 77.550 % 1,701,810 22.450% Igal Mayer 5,835,251 76.977 % 1,745,239 23.023% Michele Tobin 5,881,149 77.583 % 1,699,341 22.417% Yishay Waxman 5,834,437 76.966 % 1,746,053 23.034%

On behalf of the Board, we would like to thank Elisabeth Donohue and Corey Ferengul for their sound counsel and guidance during their tenures as directors,” said Sheldon Pollack, Chair of the AcuityAds Board of Directors. “In addition, we are pleased to welcome Michele and Paul to the Board. Michele’s deep experience in consumer technology brands will be instrumental to supporting illumin’s long-term success. In addition, Paul’s strong background in sales, operations, and business development will be invaluable to AcuityAds as we continue to grow our business. Please join me in welcoming them both to AcuityAds Board.“

In addition, the other two items of business at the Meeting, being (a) the re-appointment of auditors of the Corporation and (b) approval of the Advance Notice By-Law of the Corporation, were also approved, as follows:

Appointment of Auditor Votes “For” % Votes For Votes “Withheld” % of Votes Withheld 9,859,904 94.186% 608,655 5.814%





Approval of the Advance Notice By-Law Votes “For” % Votes For Votes “Withheld” % of Votes Withheld 5,816,572 76.731% 1,763,918 23.269%

New Directors:

Paul Khawaja is currently President of OnX Canada, and is driving the organization’s growth, strategy, and development for enterprise infrastructure solutions, managed services, and digital services. Mr. Khawaja is leading OnX through a focused transformation from traditional IT offerings to client-focused services and solutions. Prior to his current role, Mr. Khawaja served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Cloud and Managed Services for OnX. Before joining OnX, Mr. Khawaja served as Vice President of Bell Canada, and President of xwave. Mr. Khawaja held senior leadership positions in sales, operations, and business development at MITI Information Technology. Mr. Khawaja is also the Chairperson of the Board for Victim Services Toronto, Mr. Khawaja also sits on the Waterfront Toronto Human Resources, Governance and Stakeholder Relations Committee.

Michele Tobin joins the Company’s Board as an independent director. Ms. Tobin is a veteran sales and business development executive with 20 years of leadership experience and a successful track record of launching and scaling new businesses within consumer technology brands. Ms. Tobin has built and scaled ad monetization businesses at some of the most innovative and fast growing B2C brands in the Social and Gaming verticals including Bumble, DraftKings and Rovio Entertainment (the developer and publisher of Angry Birds), leading global sales, ad operations, ad sales marketing and programmatic monetization teams. Currently, Ms. Tobin works as a consultant and advisor and is an active angel investor in early-stage start-ups, with a particular focus on supporting under-represented founders.

About AcuityAds:

AcuityAds is a leading technology company that provides marketers a one-stop solution for omnichannel digital advertising with best-of-category return on advising spend. Its journey automation technology, illumin™, offers planning, buying and real-time intelligence from one platform. With proprietary Artificial Intelligence, illumin™ brings unique programmatic capabilities to close the gap between advertising planning and execution. The Company brings an integrated ecosystem of privacy-protected data, inventory, brand safety and fraud prevention partners, offering trusted solutions with proven, above benchmark outcomes for the most demanding marketers. AcuityAds is headquartered in Toronto with offices throughout Canada, the U.S., Europe and Latin America. For more information, visit AcuityAds.com.



For further information, please contact:

Tal Hayek

Chief Executive Officer

AcuityAds Holdings Inc.

416-218-9888

Tal.Hayek@acuityads.com



Elliot Muchnik

Chief Financial Officer

AcuityAds Holdings Inc.

416-218-9888

jp@acuityads.com



Babak Pedram

Investor Relations – Canada

Virtus Advisory Group Inc.

416-644-5081

BPedram@virtusadvisory.com David Hanover

Investor Relations – U.S.

KCSA Strategic Communications

212-896-1220

DHanover@kcsa.com



