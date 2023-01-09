Acuity Brands Reports Fiscal 2023 First-Quarter Results

·17 min read
Solid Start to 2023 with Strong Sales and EPS Growth

  • Increased Net Sales 8 Percent Over the Prior Year

  • Diluted EPS Declined 7 Percent Over the Prior Year; Adjusted Diluted EPS Increased 15 Percent Over the Prior Year

  • Generated $187M in Cash Flow from Operations and Repurchased 0.5M of Outstanding Shares

ATLANTA, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) (the "Company"), a market-leading industrial technology company, announced net sales of $997.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 ended November 30, 2022, an increase of 7.8 percent or $71.8 million, compared to the prior year.

"We delivered solid results in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 as we continued to demonstrate our ability to drive sales growth through product vitality and service in both our lighting and spaces businesses." stated Neil Ashe, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Acuity Brands, Inc. "We expanded adjusted operating profit, substantially grew adjusted diluted earnings per share and generated strong cash flow from operations. We again created permanent shareholder value through share repurchases."

Operating profit was $108.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, a decrease of $6.2 million, or 5.4 percent, compared to the prior year. Operating profit as a percent of net sales was 10.9 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, a decrease of 150 basis points, compared to the prior year. Adjusted operating profit was $140.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, an increase of $7.1 million, or 5.3 percent, compared to the prior year. Adjusted operating profit as a percent of net sales was 14.0 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, a decrease of 40 basis points, compared to the prior year.

Diluted earnings per share was $2.29 in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, a decrease of $0.17, or 6.9 percent, compared to the prior year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $3.29 in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, an increase of $0.44, or 15.4 percent, from $2.85, compared to the prior year.

During the first quarter of fiscal 2023, we sold our Sunoptics business and announced plans to eliminate certain custom architectural product lines. As a result, we took charges totaling $22.1 million ($0.52 per diluted share) related to special charges for impairments, severance and a loss on the sale of the Sunoptics business.

Segment Performance

Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls ("ABL")

ABL generated net sales of $947.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, an increase of $63.5 million, or 7.2 percent, compared to the prior year.

ABL operating profit was $118.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, a decrease of $10.0 million, or 7.8 percent, compared to the prior year. ABL operating profit as a percent of ABL net sales was 12.5 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, a decrease of 200 basis points from 14.5 percent, compared to the prior year. ABL adjusted operating profit was $138.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, an increase of $0.6 million, or 0.4 percent, compared to the prior year. ABL adjusted operating profit as a percent of ABL net sales was 14.7 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, a decrease of 90 basis points from 15.6 percent, compared to the prior year.

Intelligent Spaces Group ("ISG")

ISG generated net sales of $56.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, an increase of $10.4 million, or 22.4 percent, compared to the prior year.

ISG operating profit was $7.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, an increase of $5.7 million, compared to the prior year. ISG adjusted operating profit was $12.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, an increase of $6.0 million, compared to the prior year.

Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

Net cash from operating activities was $186.6 million for the first three months of fiscal 2023, an increase of $102.9 million, compared to the prior year due to an improvement in our working capital.

During the first quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company repurchased approximately 0.5 million shares of common stock for a total of $78 million.

Today's Call Details

The Company is planning to host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. (ET) today, Monday, January 9, 2023. Neil Ashe, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Acuity Brands, Inc. will lead the call. The conference call and earnings release can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investors.acuitybrands.com. A replay of the call will also be posted to the Investor Relations site within two hours of the completion of the conference call and will be available on the site for a limited time.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is a market-leading industrial technology company. We use technology to solve problems in spaces, light, and more things to come. Through our two business segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (“ABL”) and the Intelligent Spaces Group (“ISG”), we design, manufacture, and bring to market products and services that make a valuable difference in people’s lives.

We achieve growth through the development of innovative new products and services, including lighting, lighting controls, building management systems, and location-aware applications. We achieve customer-focused efficiencies that allow us to increase market share and deliver superior returns. We look to aggressively deploy capital to grow the business and to enter attractive new verticals.

Acuity Brands, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company is powered by more than 13,000 dedicated and talented associates. Visit us at www.acuitybrands.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release includes the following non-generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") financial measures: “adjusted operating profit” and “adjusted operating profit margin” for total company and by segment; “adjusted net income;” “adjusted diluted EPS;” “earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”);” “adjusted EBITDA;” and “free cash flow” (“FCF”)”. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the reader's overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and prospects for the future. Specifically, management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors by excluding or adjusting items for amortization of acquired intangible assets, share-based payment expense, loss on sale of business, and special charges associated with continued efforts to streamline the organization and integrate recent acquisitions. FCF is provided to enhance the reader’s understanding of the Company’s ability to generate additional cash from its business. Management typically adjusts for these items for internal reviews of performance and uses the above non-GAAP measures for baseline comparative operational analysis, decision making, and other activities. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide greater comparability and enhanced visibility into the Company’s results of operations as well as comparability with many of its peers, especially those companies focused more on technology and software. Non-GAAP financial measures included in this news release should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The most directly comparable GAAP measures for adjusted operating profit and adjusted operating profit margin for total company and by segment are “operating profit” and “operating profit margin,” respectively, for total company and by segment, which include the impact of amortization of acquired intangible assets, share-based payment expense, and special charges. Adjusted operating profit margin is adjusted operating profit divided by net sales for total company and by segment. The most directly comparable GAAP measures for adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS are “net income” and “diluted EPS,” respectively, which include the impact of amortization of acquired intangible assets, loss on sale of business, share-based payment expense, and special charges. Adjusted diluted EPS is adjusted net income divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding. The most directly comparable GAAP measure for FCF is “net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment.” The most directly comparable GAAP measure for EBITDA is “net income”, which includes the impact of net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization of acquired intangible assets. The most directly comparable GAAP measure for adjusted EBITDA is “net income”, which includes the impact of net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, share-based payment expense, special charges, and miscellaneous (income) expense, net. A reconciliation of each measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is available in this news release. The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, have limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. Our presentation of such measures, which may include adjustments to exclude unusual or non-recurring items, should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by other unusual or non-recurring items.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”). Forward-looking statements use words such as “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “indicative,” “projection,” “predict,” “plan,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “potential,” and words of similar meaning, as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions, or circumstances. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Act. Statements that describe or relate to the Company’s plans, goals, intentions, strategies, or financial outlook, and statements that do not relate to historical or current fact, are examples of forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements relating to generating permanent value, and our full-year fiscal 2023 guidance and expected financial performance. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Our forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions, which may not prove to be accurate, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and management’s present expectations or projections. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K (including, but not limited to, Part I, Item 1a Risk Factors), quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect any events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


ACUITY BRANDS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions, except share data)

 

November 30, 2022

 

August 31, 2022

 

(unaudited)

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

284.1

 

 

$

223.2

 

Accounts receivable, less reserve for doubtful accounts of $1.7 and $1.2, respectively

 

584.2

 

 

 

665.9

 

Inventories

 

487.0

 

 

 

485.7

 

Prepayments and other current assets

 

100.5

 

 

 

91.2

 

Total current assets

 

1,455.8

 

 

 

1,466.0

 

Property, plant, and equipment, net

 

279.6

 

 

 

276.5

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

66.8

 

 

 

74.9

 

Goodwill

 

1,082.0

 

 

 

1,084.3

 

Intangible assets, net

 

505.6

 

 

 

529.2

 

Deferred income taxes

 

1.4

 

 

 

1.3

 

Other long-term assets

 

45.4

 

 

 

48.0

 

Total assets

$

3,436.6

 

 

$

3,480.2

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

415.1

 

 

$

397.8

 

Current maturities of debt

 

 

 

 

18.0

 

Current operating lease liabilities

 

15.7

 

 

 

15.7

 

Accrued compensation

 

68.7

 

 

 

88.0

 

Other accrued liabilities

 

198.1

 

 

 

214.1

 

Total current liabilities

 

697.6

 

 

 

733.6

 

Long-term debt

 

495.1

 

 

 

495.0

 

Long-term operating lease liabilities

 

63.6

 

 

 

67.4

 

Accrued pension liabilities

 

41.5

 

 

 

41.4

 

Deferred income taxes

 

100.8

 

 

 

102.1

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

134.5

 

 

 

128.9

 

Total liabilities

 

1,533.1

 

 

 

1,568.4

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 54,376,386 and 54,241,069 issued, respectively

 

0.5

 

 

 

0.5

 

Paid-in capital

 

1,035.4

 

 

 

1,036.3

 

Retained earnings

 

3,246.8

 

 

 

3,176.2

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(126.2

)

 

 

(125.8

)

Treasury stock, at cost, of 22,225,453 and 21,753,820 shares, respectively

 

(2,253.0

)

 

 

(2,175.4

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

1,903.5

 

 

 

1,911.8

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

3,436.6

 

 

$

3,480.2

 


ACUITY BRANDS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(In millions, except per-share data)

 

Three Months Ended

 

November 30, 2022

 

November 30, 2021

Net sales

$

997.9

 

$

926.1

Cost of products sold

 

581.4

 

 

540.3

Gross profit

 

416.5

 

 

385.8

Selling, distribution, and administrative expenses

 

300.7

 

 

270.7

Special charges

 

6.9

 

 

Operating profit

 

108.9

 

 

115.1

Other expense:

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

6.6

 

 

5.9

Miscellaneous expense, net

 

9.1

 

 

0.3

Total other expense

 

15.7

 

 

6.2

Income before income taxes

 

93.2

 

 

108.9

Income tax expense

 

18.3

 

 

21.3

Net income

$

74.9

 

$

87.6

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share(1):

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share

$

2.32

 

$

2.50

Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding

 

32.308

 

 

35.063

Diluted earnings per share

$

2.29

 

$

2.46

Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding

 

32.704

 

 

35.539

Dividends declared per share

$

0.13

 

$

0.13

(1) Earnings per share is calculated using unrounded numbers. Amounts in the table may not recalculate exactly due to rounding.


ACUITY BRANDS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(In millions)

 

Three Months Ended

 

November 30, 2022

 

November 30, 2021

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net income

$

74.9

 

 

$

87.6

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

26.5

 

 

 

24.3

 

Share-based payment expense

 

10.7

 

 

 

7.6

 

Asset impairment

 

4.3

 

 

 

 

Loss on sale of a business

 

11.2

 

 

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

81.6

 

 

 

40.2

 

Inventories

 

(5.8

)

 

 

(41.3

)

Prepayments and other current assets

 

(8.5

)

 

 

(47.7

)

Accounts payable

 

20.3

 

 

 

17.7

 

Other

 

(28.6

)

 

 

(4.7

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

186.6

 

 

 

83.7

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Purchases of property, plant, and equipment

 

(18.2

)

 

 

(9.3

)

Other investing activities

 

3.9

 

 

 

0.3

 

Net cash used for investing activities

 

(14.3

)

 

 

(9.0

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Repayments on credit facility, net of borrowings

 

(18.0

)

 

 

 

Repurchases of common stock

 

(76.5

)

 

 

(56.3

)

Proceeds from stock option exercises and other

 

0.9

 

 

 

8.6

 

Payments of taxes withheld on net settlement of equity awards

 

(12.5

)

 

 

(6.7

)

Dividends paid

 

(4.3

)

 

 

(4.7

)

Net cash used for financing activities

 

(110.4

)

 

 

(59.1

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

(1.0

)

 

 

(2.9

)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

 

60.9

 

 

 

12.7

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

223.2

 

 

 

491.3

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

284.1

 

 

$

504.0

 


ACUITY BRANDS, INC.
DISAGGREGATED NET SALES
(In millions)

The following tables show net sales by channel for the periods presented:

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

November 30,
2022

 

November 30,
2021

 

Increase
(Decrease)

 

Percent
Change

ABL:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Independent sales network

$

673.7

 

 

$

636.8

 

 

$

36.9

 

 

5.8

%

Direct sales network

 

106.4

 

 

 

90.0

 

 

 

16.4

 

 

18.2

%

Retail sales

 

49.9

 

 

 

46.9

 

 

 

3.0

 

 

6.4

%

Corporate accounts

 

49.1

 

 

 

37.0

 

 

 

12.1

 

 

32.7

%

Original equipment manufacturer and other

 

68.0

 

 

 

72.9

 

 

 

(4.9

)

 

(6.7

)%

Total ABL

 

947.1

 

 

 

883.6

 

 

 

63.5

 

 

7.2

%

ISG:

 

56.8

 

 

 

46.4

 

 

 

10.4

 

 

22.4

%

Eliminations

 

(6.0

)

 

 

(3.9

)

 

 

(2.1

)

 

53.8

%

Total ISG

$

997.9

 

 

$

926.1

 

 

$

71.8

 

 

7.8

%


ACUITY BRANDS, INC.
Reconciliation of Non-U.S. GAAP Measures

The tables below reconcile certain GAAP financial measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures for total Company as well as our reportable operating segments (in millions except per share data):

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

November 30,
2022

 

 

 

November 30,
2021

 

 

Increase
(Decrease)

 

Percent
Change

Net sales

$

997.9

 

 

 

 

$

926.1

 

 

 

$

71.8

 

 

7.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating profit (GAAP)

$

108.9

 

 

 

 

$

115.1

 

 

 

$

(6.2

)

 

(5.4

)%

Percent of net sales

 

 

10.9

%

 

 

 

12.4

%

 

(150

)  bps

Add-back: Amortization of acquired intangible assets (1)

 

13.6

 

 

 

 

 

10.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

Add-back: Share-based payment expense

 

10.7

 

 

 

 

 

7.6

 

 

 

 

 

 

Add-back: Special charges

 

6.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted operating profit (Non-GAAP)

$

140.1

 

 

 

 

$

133.0

 

 

 

$

7.1

 

 

5.3

%

Percent of net sales (Non-GAAP)

 

 

14.0

%

 

 

 

14.4

%

 

(40

)  bps

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (GAAP)

$

74.9

 

 

 

 

$

87.6

 

 

 

$

(12.7

)

 

(14.5

)%

Add-back: Amortization of acquired intangible assets (1)

 

13.6

 

 

 

 

 

10.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

Add-back: Share-based payment expense

 

10.7

 

 

 

 

 

7.6

 

 

 

 

 

 

Add-back: Loss on sale of a business

 

11.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Add-back: Special charges

 

6.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total pre-tax adjustments to net income

 

42.4

 

 

 

 

 

17.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax effects

 

(9.8

)

 

 

 

 

(4.2

)

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)

$

107.5

 

 

 

 

$

101.3

 

 

 

$

6.2

 

 

6.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$

2.29

 

 

 

 

$

2.46

 

 

 

$

(0.17

)

 

(6.9

)%

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)

$

3.29

 

 

 

 

$

2.85

 

 

 

$

0.44

 

 

15.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (GAAP)

$

74.9

 

 

 

 

$

87.6

 

 

 

$

(12.7

)

 

(14.5

)%

Interest expense, net

 

6.6

 

 

 

 

 

5.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense

 

18.3

 

 

 

 

 

21.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

12.9

 

 

 

 

 

14.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization(1)

 

13.6

 

 

 

 

 

10.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

 

126.3

 

 

 

 

 

139.1

 

 

 

 

(12.8

)

 

(9.2

)%

Share-based payment expense

 

10.7

 

 

 

 

 

7.6

 

 

 

 

 

 

Miscellaneous expense, net

 

9.1

 

 

 

 

 

0.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

Special charges

 

6.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$

153.0

 

 

 

 

$

147.0

 

 

 

$

6.0

 

 

4.1

%

(1) Amortization expense for fiscal 2023 includes accelerated amortization of $4.0 million for certain discontinued brands.

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

ABL

 

November 30,
2022

 

November 30,
2021

 

Increase
(Decrease)

 

Percent
Change

Net sales

 

$

947.1

 

 

$

883.6

 

 

$

63.5

 

 

7.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating profit (GAAP)

 

$

118.1

 

 

$

128.1

 

 

$

(10.0

)

 

(7.8

)%

Add-back: Amortization of acquired intangible assets (1)

 

 

10.5

 

 

 

7.1

 

 

 

 

 

Add-back: Share-based payment expense

 

 

3.3

 

 

 

3.0

 

 

 

 

 

Add-back: Special charges

 

 

6.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted operating profit (Non-GAAP)

 

$

138.8

 

 

$

138.2

 

 

$

0.6

 

 

0.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating profit margin (GAAP)

 

 

12.5

%

 

 

14.5

%

 

 

(200

)  bps

Adjusted operating profit margin (Non-GAAP)

 

 

14.7

%

 

 

15.6

%

 

 

(90

)  bps

(1) Amortization expense for fiscal 2023 includes accelerated amortization of $4.0 million for certain discontinued brands.

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

ISG

 

November 30,
2022

 

November 30,
2021

 

Increase
(Decrease)

 

Percent
Change

Net sales

 

$

56.8

 

 

$

46.4

 

 

$

10.4

 

22.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating profit (GAAP)

 

$

7.7

 

 

$

2.0

 

 

$

5.7

 

285.0

%

Add-back: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

 

3.1

 

 

 

3.2

 

 

 

 

 

Add-back: Share-based payment expense

 

 

1.3

 

 

 

0.9

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted operating profit (Non-GAAP)

 

$

12.1

 

 

$

6.1

 

 

$

6.0

 

98.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating profit margin (GAAP)

 

 

13.6

%

 

 

4.3

%

 

 

930

 

bps

Adjusted operating profit margin (Non-GAAP)

 

 

21.3

%

 

 

13.1

%

 

 

820

 

bps


 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

November 30,
2022

 

November 30,
2021

 

Increase
(Decrease)

 

Percent
Change

Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)

$

186.6

 

 

$

83.7

 

 

$

102.9

 

122.9

%

Less: Purchases of property, plant, and equipment

 

(18.2

)

 

 

(9.3

)

 

 

 

 

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)

$

168.4

 

 

$

74.4

 

 

$

94.0

 

126.3

%


Investor Contact:
Charlotte McLaughlin
Vice President, Investor Relations
(404) 853-1456
investorrelations@acuitybrands.com

Media Contact:
Cathy Lewandowski
Senior Manager, External Communications
Catherine.Lewandowski@acuitybrands.com


