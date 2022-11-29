Acuity Brands Announces 2022 EarthLIGHT Report

Acuity Brands, Inc.
·5 min read
Acuity Brands, Inc.
Acuity Brands, Inc.

Acuity Brands Commits to Achieving Net Zero by 2040

Atlanta, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Today, Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) ("Acuity"), a market-leading industrial technology company released its fourth annual EarthLIGHT Report on its Fiscal Year 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) accomplishments, announcing its new ESG targets, and sharing progress on its ongoing initiatives.

“Our businesses develop technology that can help save our customers energy and reduce their carbon emissions,” said Neil M. Ashe, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Acuity Brands. “I am proud of our Fiscal 2022 ESG results and pleased to share our progress in our EarthLIGHT report.”

Additionally, today, Acuity announced its commitment to achieving Net Zero by 2040. To achieve Net Zero, Acuity plans to work with the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) to establish new interim targets to further reduce its Scope 1, 2, and 3 carbon emissions.

“We are positioned at the intersection of sustainability and technology so that we can capitalize on two mega-trends -- minimizing the impacts of climate change and maximizing the impacts of technology,” said Ashe. “Today, Acuity has also signed The Climate Pledge as part of our ambitious goal of achieving Net Zero emissions by 2040. We expect that our progress will have many benefits for our associates, customers, and the communities in which we live and work.”

Key Accomplishments in the 2022 EarthLIGHT Report:

  • Acuity's plans to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040 by continued innovation in its energy-efficient products and technologies, increased efficiency and use of renewable energy in its operations, and other activities.

  • Acuity's progress on its goal of avoiding 100 million metric tons of carbon emissions, as a result of its projected 2020-2030 sales of products and services replacing older technologies.

  • Enhancements to Acuity’s Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) program.

  • Advancements in Acuity’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) strategy and further evolution of the Company’s values-driven culture.

  • Introduction of solutions such as the new sustainability and ESG reporting features of Atrius® Building Insights.

  • Continued advancement of Acuity’s governance practices.

For more information and to download a copy of the Fiscal 2022 EarthLIGHT report, click here.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is a market-leading industrial technology company. We use technology to solve problems in spaces and light, and more things to come. Through our two business segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL) and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG), we design, manufacture, and bring to market products and services that make a valuable difference in people’s lives.

We achieve growth through the development of innovative new products and services, including lighting, lighting controls, building management systems, and location-aware applications. We achieve customer-focused efficiencies that allow us to increase market share and deliver superior returns. We look to aggressively deploy capital to grow the business and to enter attractive new verticals.

Acuity Brands, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company is powered by more than 13,000 dedicated and talented associates. Visit us at www.acuitybrands.com.

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements are statements other than those of historical fact and may include statements relating to goals, plans, market conditions and projections regarding Acuity Brands' strategy, and specifically include but are not limited to statements made in this press release regarding: commitment to achieve Net-Zero by 2040, progress on a goal of 100 million metric tons of carbon emissions avoidance, plans to work with the SBTi to establish new targets, expectations regarding the benefits of our progress, and helping our customers reduce their energy use and carbon emissions to achieve their own goals and priorities. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “plan,” “seek,” “comfortable with,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “commit,” “target,” “pledge,” or “continue” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. A number of important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from those contained in or implied by the forward-looking statements, including those factors discussed in our annual report on Form 10-K for the Fiscal year ended August 31, 2022, filed on October 26, 2022, and those described from time to time in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which can be found at the SEC’s website www.sec.gov.

Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of events, or otherwise.

 

Investor Contact: 
Charlotte McLaughlin 
Vice President, Investor Relations 
(404) 853-1456 
investorrelations@acuitybrands.com

 

Media Contact: 
Candace Steele Flippin 
Chief Communications Officer 
candace@acuitybrands.com


