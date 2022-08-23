- Meet "The Q" - To be shown at IMTS -

New ACU-RITE Metrology DRO Introduced by HEIDENHAIN

The new DRO203Q or "the Q" will be introduced at IMTS show in September, and can be of used with measuring microscopes and optical comparators, to name two.

Schaumburg, IL, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new metrology-focused digital readout by ACU-RITE will be introduced in the HEIDENHAIN booth next month at the IMTS show in Chicago (September 12-17). The new ACU-RITE-brand DRO203Q known as “the Q” utilizes the power of the established ACU-RITE DRO203 hardware to integrate geometric metrology functions from the past iconic QUADRA-CHEK series.

Users of optical comparators and measuring microscopes and more will find this of particular interest as it meets the need for basic 2D metrology functions. The Q functions as an entry-level readout, providing the user with geometric feature construction, basic part view detail and data output via USB-C connection. This enables users to quickly gather the needed points, construct desired features, and export them easily over a modern interface.

The ACU-RITE DRO203Q is plug-and-play, walking the user through initial set up parameters and display options on first power-up.

About HEIDENHAIN

DR. JOHANNES HEIDENHAIN GmbH, headquartered in Traunreut, Germany, develops and produces linear encoders, angle encoders, rotary encoders, and CNC controls as well as software solutions for the Digital Shop Floor. More than 8,600 employees worldwide are working on products that often lay the groundwork for technological advances in the most innovative global industries, including semiconductors, electronics, machine tools, and production equipment automation. The North American subsidiary is HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION, headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, and San Jose, CA. More: www.heidenhain.us/about-us

ACU-RITE is a brand of HEIDENHAIN consisting of digital readouts, linear scales and controls. ACU-RITE DROs and controls are manufactured in the U.S. www.acu-rite.com

